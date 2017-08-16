Things Are Developing Well At Target

Target (TGT) has reported good second quarter results that show that worries about the company's demise are vastly overblown. Due to high cash flows and strong shareholder returns, coupled with a low valuation, Target's shares are not unattractive.

Target beat estimates for the top line as well as for the bottom line with its second quarter results:

The revenue increase was much better than expected, mainly due to the company's strong print of comparable store sales. Those were up 1.3% year over year (almost twice as much as the analyst estimate of 0.7%), mainly due to higher traffic. This is a big positive, as it shows that Target's strategy of investing into its stores to grow traffic going forward is working out well, and higher comps are also beneficial for the company's margins. As fixed costs per store do not increase, additional revenues mean additional gross profits, which lift the company's operating earnings. Target was also able to grow its digital sales by more than thirty percent, which shows that the company is making progress in its e-commerce efforts as well.

The company's earnings were positively impacted by significantly lower interest expenses, due to the fact that Target has lowered its debt level over the last year. Along with other factors that impacted the company's earnings positively (such as a lower share count), this lead to Target's earnings per share growing to $1.22, which was up five percent year over year (EPS were up more than fourteen percent when we only look at continued operations).

The growth in Target's comps sales as well as in its earnings per share showcase that the worries about the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat are likely overblown -- Target is not growing extremely fast, but still things are performing well at the company.

Target also offers something else Amazon does not offer: High shareholder returns.

With $2.9 billion in operating cash flows in just the first half of the year Target is showing a lot of strength when it comes to generating cash. With $1.2 billion in capex that leaves $1.7 billion in free cash flows in just six months (or about three and a half billion dollars in free cash flows on an annualized basis). Together with more than $2 billion in cash that the company is currently holding, this allows for a lot of cash returns to the company's owners:

Target is returning cash to its owners via dividends (currently yielding 4.5%) as well as via buybacks, which have shrunken the share count massively over the last couple of years. During the most recent quarter the fully diluted share count was 552 million, as Target has repurchased another 5.6 million shares during Q2.

Repurchasing shares at the current level (with shares trading at less than a ten times cash flow multiple) seems beneficial, as a lower share count not only increases Target's earnings per share (and thus will lead to higher share prices), but a lower share count also means that the company's total dividend payout shrinks, which, in turn, means that the dividend per share can be grown at a faster pace -- which is beneficial for income investors.

Investors can expect Target's shareholder returns to continue at the current attractive pace, which is one of the key reasons for many investors to own shares of the company.

The outlook for the remainder of the year is not bad at all, either: Target now expects EPS (both GAAP as well as non-GAAP numbers) to come in at $4.45 for the current year, which is a big increase over the company's previous guidance of $4.00. At $55 Target is thus trading at roughly twelve times this year's earnings, which is not a high valuation for a company that is holding up quite well in an adverse retail environment.

Both on an EV to EBITDA multiple, as well as on a price to free cash flow multiple Target looks inexpensive as well, which underlines the fact that shares have some merit right here.

Takeaway

Target's second quarter was better than most expected, with the key points being improving comps sales, growing e-commerce sales, strong cash generation and high shareholder returns.

The company's shares look inexpensive, and if Target's management can continue to stabilize the company's operations going forward, those investors who buy here could be rewarded in a big way going forward.

