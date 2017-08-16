Carbonite: Dinosaur Company In A Fast-Paced Industry

Investment Thesis

Carbonite’s (CARB) products are obsolete and commoditized. The company lacks operational and intellectual leverage against the bigger and more flexible competitors. The secular decline is masked behind a series of acquisitions and shady financial disclosure. Carbonite is forced to operate in a segment the big players don’t find attractive. Still, it is a matter of time until Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and the likes decide it is time to take ownership of the niche Carbonite is claiming to specialize in.

Data Business: The Big Hopes of the Small Players

Following the wearables fiasco, the market desperately needed a new theme, a new Holy Grail. It didn’t take investors awhile to figure out the data storage is actually what society needs most. Out of the sudden, the cloud services were proclaimed the next big thing; data scientist was the sexiest job of the 21st century. The hype was on. The IPO pipeline changed. Typical for this part of the business cycle biotech and financial listings were replaced by descriptions like “<put corporate name> empowers organizations to become data­-driven enterprises in the newly hyper connected world”. Successful flotations justified the multibillion price tags of companies that have consistently burned cash, spurring optimism across the industry. Long struggling incumbents are now looked with less scrutiny.

So far, so good. Blue chips like Microsoft and IBM are deriving a substantial portion of their growth from the cloud, while small players are trying to find their sweet spot to excel. Despite the strong industry growth, only handful companies are making a buck, but who cares about profits in the Amazon/Tesla economy? The market is forward looking and so should we.

Starting with the hardware, the data centers are undergoing a rapid transformation. Copper is giving a way to fiber optics; 3D NAND is replacing the old-fashioned hard drivers – both accelerating the rate of data transfer. GPUs are reportedly better at data crunching compared to the traditional CPUs. The competition for best physical infrastructure is so severe, FANG are designing proprietary hardware in an attempt to inch ahead of the competition. And it is not just this node the supply chain in insulation – from semiconductor equipment manufacturers to hardware designers and contractors, all participants are adding capacity in effort to monetize the trend.

While the apparent supply/demand imbalance is accretive to producers’ margins right now, the million-dollar question is how long will this sustain. The short answer is until Amazon and co. stop adding five times the capacity they need or upstream manufacturers level up their output. In either case, the price per unit of operational capacity will decrease over time, albeit at a different pace.

Given the commoditization of the cloud services and natural deflationary pressure on the initial investment required, in the long run industry’s entry barrier will stay low, bounding profitability from above. Differentiation will only be possible on customer support and customization level – both features likely to be automated in the near future. The interchangeability of services combined with already saturated marketplace suggest price-sensitive customers and predispose price wars. Hence, despite the rapid growth in demand, the cloud industry will most likely operate near its cost of capital for prolonged period of time. Unless being a market leader, the first mover advantage shouldn’t exist as customer base lacks loyalty and faces low transition costs; service fees must be the prime determinant of their choice. Therefore, companies able to utilize several products on a single infrastructure and/or one reached a critical scale should have a district advantage. Moreover, brute force will also be a factor. The higher the absolute budget, the better. The more money one has, the easier to attract talent and customers.

It should be clear by now the future belongs to Amazon and Microsoft rather than Carbonite and Cloudera. A logical question would be, how the later still exist (and even enjoying valuation metrics comparable to the first)? By focusing on areas the big boys don’t find attractive. Yet. In the newly established and fast growing market of cloud computing, the blue chips are prioritizing the low hanging fruits. Gaining Bank of America as a client in opposite to the accounting firm down the road is most likely preferable. Microsoft will be trying to expand and defend its market share in key segments rather than cover every inch the industry touches. In such dynamics, companies like Carbonite will thrive in their niche segments up until Microsoft’s growth rate start losing steam. At this point, the smaller player should either have a really clever value proposition (and eventually be taken over by the blue chips) or be able to compete on pricing. Otherwise, they better make tones of money now.

Diving into Carbonite: A Short Thesis

What is the essence of company’s offering? In my opinion, the best way to get a grip with such software is to watch a demo, similar to the one that made Dropbox what currently is. While Carbonite’s YouTube channel is full of hour-long technical presentations, up-to-date service description is absent. The closest one can get is a year-old third party material, giving a sense of the user interface and product’s capabilities.

In short, Carbonite’s service takes your files and clone them on a presumable safer location, so when the villains come and seize your system, you can easily restore them and get back to business. Sounds awesome! Are there other alternative? First you have this bad boy:

It is a one-time payment; faster to transfer data and accessible offline. On top, most manufacturers offer cloud and recovery services themselves as a compliment to their devices. Most of you would argue the external hard drivers are less secure and unable to simultaneously handle the needs of several users or an enterprise. It is not a 21st century solution.

Right, are there identical substitutions? Quite a lot, actually. Starting with OneDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox to move to more customized and closer comparables including Box, Backblaze, CrashPlan, SOS, Acronis, Barracuda, Datto , Mozy (Dell's subsidiary)… The list goes on. There is a nice comparison page on Wikipedia covering over 50 online backup services. While some are hardly substitutes to what Carbonite offers, the list is by no means complete.

A quick comparison between prices and features across the board lead us to conclude Carbonite is neither the cheapest nor most capable option on the market (direct comparison is impossible due to various twists different services have; yet, Carbonite is among the most expensive, lightest on resources and lacking any distinctive moat). Opposing the industry standards, Carbonite does not have a free version, does not run on Linux and is reportedly not having a continuously customer support as advertised. Lately, the default storage of all packages has been cut down to 250-500GB from unlimited cloud space, making the offering even less attractive when compared to alternatives. On the flip side, Carbonite is called intuitive and easy to use. It is meant to be a set-and-forget solution for less demanding users. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how sophisticated a software is as long as customers love it. Simplicity is beautiful! Think of Google.

I have spent quite some time reading Carbonite’s reviews, and frankly there wasn’t a single elaborated comment why their product is superior to competitors or a happy customer expressing satisfaction with their choice (except a comment on Facebook, asking to participate in a referral program). I understand people are more willing to comment when upset with the service and that online backup is a sensitive matter, but the number and variety of complaints about Carbonite is alarming. Issues range from slow speed (suggesting out-of-date infrastructure/code, empirically backed) to technical glitches and lack of functionality to complete failure of the service paid for.

All odds seem stacked against Carbonite. You must be wondering how the business has been performing recently. Exceptionally well, according to management and (surprisingly) the capital markets. Revenues are growing double-digit year-over-year; share price has tripled since 2016 lows. Earnings are negative, but it is Amazon’s playground at the end of the day. The management is doing a fantastic job, particularly in presenting Carbonite’s financial results.

The reality is slightly different, though. Carbonite’s organic growth is non-existent; loss of lucrative business is presented as a strategic shift towards better customer mix. Deluded by ever increasing accounting figures and broad industry euphoria, the market is caught off guard.

Over the past several years, Carbonite engaged in a number of vertical acquisitions. As a prime reason, management gives additional product functionality (plus cross selling opportunities) and improved positions in targeted segments (small and medium-size business clients). Fair enough. What I find interesting, though, is company’s reluctance to provide a breakdown of its organic and acquired results:

Source: Carbonite’s 2016 10-k

Interpolating the revenues for the 4th quarter (47*4/3) and the 2016 growth suddenly drops from the breath-taking 66% to bare 5.6%. Company’s behaviour repeats with Double-Take. This time absolutely no disclosure is made:

Source: Carbonite’s 2017 Q2 10-q

Using the previous computation and guidance as of the deal’s announcement, we can argue Carbonite’s organic growth has just turned negative. If these facts are still not convincing enough, you can get the same message straight from the horse's mouth. Browsing through Carbonite’s Glassdoor reviews, two recurring themes are resonating: remuneration packages are quite generous and there is no such thing as organic growth over there.

Another recent disclosure-related development is company’s decision to merge the reporting of individual and small- and medium-size business clients into a single account. Following a year of negative growth and pessimistic outlook in the individual clients’ business Carbonite decided to back up in favour of the SMBs. Shareholders are told it is the more profitable segment. The reality, once again, is slightly different. First, Carbonite is not voluntarily leaving the battleground, but violently pushed away from industry’s rising stars. The SMBs is most likely the segment with highest customer acquisition cost as a percent of revenues generated. Hence, SMBs are flying under big players’ radar as there are plenty of better opportunities to seize. Once these markets get absorbed, however, SMBs time will come.

A fact worth mentioning is the company's heavily reliance on radio and printed advertisement. A good portion of the clients on the Internet say they have come across Carbonite after hearing about the product on the radio. It is not stupid if it works, but picking up my cloud services from the local newspaper sounds a little bit extravagant to me. In traditional metrics terms, Google Trends is dead flat; the same is reaffirmed from the corporate website’s traffic figures.

By now, it should be clear the risk/return is skewed towards the bearish case. Is the timing good? According to the top executives, it is just right:

While there isn’t anything extraordinary (insider selling is routine for Carbonite), the latest round of corporate selling is at higher volume and absolute price. It is not necessarily a tell, but nor is contradicting the thesis.

Risks of The Thesis: Bull Catalysts

Aside from the banal potential for being taken over or successful integration of the newly acquired businesses, I am struggling to find any particular company-specific catalysts that could turn the thesis around. Hence, all risks are industrywide and could be hedged if market neutral strategy is implemented. Here are a few suggestions:

New ransomware attacks could bring more business to the cybersecurity and cloud companies. Whether Carbonite will be among the biggest winners of such crash is questionable.

Industry is projected to grow at a healthy rate way above the wide economy. This is not a new development, however. So far Carbonite is failing to capture or defend its share in the market.

If you are a bull and I am missing something, I urge you to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Absolute Valuation Model: 40% or More Downside

The company’s accounting looks really messy. Research and development costs include hosting fees, consulting fees, rent, and depreciation; 15-20% of the general and administrative costs are executives’ remuneration packages. Point made is, it is challenging to model the income statement. Despite this, I give it my best try:

In my base-case scenario, I assume the company will actually benefit from economies of scale (gross margin up, G&A/R&D down). As the space become more and more saturated, customer acquisition will get even more expensive, justifying high S&M costs.

A good indicator of an assumption'a reasonability is the operating margin. As I said, industry’s profitability is bounded from above, so 9% long-term EBIT margin is actually optimistic.

Plugging the figures into a standard DCF model and we get more than 44% upside potential:

Putting in a little bit more aggressive assumptions and the fair value could easily dive below $10. As usual, the full model will be available to Seeking Alpha’s Pro subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CARB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.