Getting Defensive: Buying Abbott Laboratories And Dominion Energy

With the current bull market more than 8 years old, I am trying to position my wife and I's portfolio a bit more defensively these days. Morningstar tells us that health care, consumer staples and utilities are in the defensive "super sector". I, along with most dividend growth investors, tend to group telcommunication companies in this category as well. Companies in these sectors tend to sell products or offer services that people will buy even if the economy is in a downturn. Products like toothpaste, deodorant and cereal are going to be bought in any economy. Keeping the lights on will be a priority for folks, even if times are tough. Having access to life saving medicines and medical devices will always be in high demand. In addition to these products, I would argue that having access to a smart phone has become a necessity among Americans and we will do anything to make sure we can continue to use it. Companies in the consumer staple, utility, health care and telco sectors are one's users are going to purchase regardless of economic conditions. As such, these companies often have solid cash flows and can offer investors robust dividend yields as well as lengthy histories of dividend growth.

My ultimate goal is to have the defensive sector make up 50% of our stock portfolio. The "stickiness" of the products, dividend yields and dividend growth histories of these types of companies will protect our portfolio if/when the next recession hits. These companies have products and dividends that have survived many different economic environments. The following table represents how much each of these sectors make up of total portfolio. I have chosen to subtract out our 403b programs through our employer and show the percentage of each sector out of just the stock portion of our portfolio. Ultimately, I want the defensive sector to account for 50% of our stock holdings and the cyclical and sensitive super sectors to make up 25% each of our stock holdings. As of 8/11/2017, here is what that break down looked like:

Sector Percentage of Stock Portfolio Defensive: Consumer Defensive 20.07% Healthcare 14.46% telcommunications 7.16% Utilities 2.13% Super Sector Total: 43.82% Cyclical: Materials 0% Consumer Cyclical 11.62% Financial Services 11.35% Real Estate 6.50% Super Sector Total: 29.47% Sensitive: Energy 4.91% Industrials 9.57% Technology 11.49% Super Sector Total: 25.97 Cash 0.65% Overall Total: 100%

As you can see, I am a little short of my targeted allocations for each super sector, but it isn't completely out of whack. I do have some work to do in building up the defensive sector. And that is just what we did on Friday when we purchased shares of Dominion Energy (D) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Dominion Energy

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 3.89% 14 7.30% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $77 $68.10 $85 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.9 19.3 Under $80

We first bought Dominion back at the beginning of April. At that time, we hadn't yet added a utility stock to our portfolio. I liked what I had read about their Cove Point Liquid Natural Gas facility being built in my adopted home state of Maryland. According to Morningstar, Dominion has a 20-year agreement in place with its partners in Japan and India. The agreement states that Dominion's partners will cover the capital and operating expenses for Cove Point. Morningstar also says that Dominion has exemplary leadership as well as a wide moat around its businesses. None of the other utility companies I follow have both of these ratings.

We purchased shares of Dominion Energy on 8/14/2017 at $77.73. At that price, the stock yielded 3.89%. F.A.S.T. Graphs said the PE ratio at that time was 20.9, which is 7.66% above its 5-year average of 19.3. CFRA, formerly known as S&P Capital IQ, says its price target is $77, which would have shares at about 1% overvalued from our purchase price of $77.73. CFRA says fair value is $68.10, meaning shares were a little more than 12% over valued at the time of purchase. Morningstar is more bullish, with a $85 fair value. That would have shares at about 9.35% undervalued. Average these numbers out and I find Dominion Energy to be about 3% overvalued. Considering the company is one of our core holdings, I'm happy to add to our Dominion Energy position at these prices. Any price under $80 would qualify the company for another purchase.

Abbott Laboratories

Current Yield # Years div growth 4 Year Div Growth Rate 2.16% 45 22.32% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $53 $56.80 $47 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.4 19.1 Under $55

When we sold General Electric (GE) last month, one of the stocks we purchased was Abbott Laboratories. Abbott has made our watch numerous times, most recent back in June, but I had never pulled the trigger on the stock. Much of what I wrote about the company then applies today. The company is a leader in nutrition products, diagnostics testing, branded generic pharmaceuticals and, with the addition of the St. Jude purchase, medical devices. The most recent quarterly results had the company beating earnings per share by a penny. Revenues came in above estimates and were up 24.6% year over year. Management said St. Jude, a maker of cardiovascular devices, was up 4% on its own during the quarter. Abbott also raised guidance. CFRA says that the St. Jude acquisition will add $0.21 and $0.29 to the 2017 and 2018 earnings, respectively. The company has raised dividends for the past 45 years.

On Monday of this week, we doubled our Abbott Laboratories holdings at a price of $48.97. At that time, F.A.S.T. Graphs said the company's PE ratio was 20.4 and the 4-year average was 19.1. At this level, Abbott was 6.4% overvalued when we made our purchase. CFRA forecasts a 1-year price target of $53, offering us 8.23% of upside based on what we paid for shares. CFRA's fair value is $56.80, meaning shares traded at a 16% discount to fair value at the time of purchase. Morningstar says fair value is $47, or about 4% below our purchase point. Average these numbers out and I find shares were 3.5% undervalued. A beat on earnings and a raise in guidance as well as a lengthy dividend growth history makes me pretty bullish on a company's prospects. I consider Abbott Laboratories to be a core holding for our portfolio and I would have no issue with buying more shares under $55.

Conclusion

After buying Dominion Energy and Abbott Laboratories, the defensive sectors now account for 45.14% of our stock portfolio. Not quite the 50% level I'm looking for, but we are inching closer to that goal. I will continue to try to find value regardless of sector, but I would like to make an effort to make our portfolio slightly more defensive. What do you think of our purchases? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the "follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, D, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research before making an investment decision.