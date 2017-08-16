Taking Over Fannie And Freddie: Perjury Or Bust?

These are the sorts of questions you ask yourself as you dive deeper into Fanniegate, which represents the government taking everything for nothing from two Fortune 50 companies.

Did Mario Ugoletti knowingly commit perjury or was he truly clueless about what FHFA was doing to take all the GSEs money and give it to Treasury?

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two Fortune 50 companies that the government has held in conservatorship since 2008 governed by HERA which was passed into law in 2008. HERA created FHFA, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and permitted the agency to place the two companies into conservatorship if they met certain conditions. Because the companies were adequately capitalized at the time they were placed into conservatorship since they had their highest levels of capital in history, the government coerced the companies' BODs into surrendering the companies into a statutory framework formally known as conservatorship. Since Fannie and Freddie were placed into conservatorship the companies have consistently remained cash profitable.

Further inspection of the GSEs annual statements shows this is due to their regulator packing them full of temporary accounting losses designed to retroactively justify the imposition of conservatorship. When it was already a foregone conclusion that these temporary accounting losses were going to be reversed to create one-time gains in excess of $100B, the government implemented the third amendment to the senior preferred purchase stock agreement (SPSPA) which unilaterally took 100% of the net worth of the enterprises for no consideration. Investors have been furious, but to date no judge has ruled the government's actions as illegal but the court system has said that if the government breaches contracts, there are consequences. Those consequences are TBD as they are in-remand in the DC Court of Judge Lamberth.

Investment Thesis: The government can do whatever it wants. As Frank Costanza would say, "Serenity now!" With that out of the way, the rulings so far have operated outside of a constitutional framework. A lot of that has to due with what appears to be deficiencies in plaintiff arguments. In theory, one should not have to argue the self-evident, but in practice when you're suing against illegal expropriation against the United States, if you don't then you are liable to some outcome that involves some crazy behind the back explanation that voids all the observable facts and reason in favor of one liner explanations that are taken out of any observable context. I am not a lawyer and so this came as a surprise to me. I was operating under the mental framework that reason will prevail but at the end of the day what I've come to learn and appreciate is that judges will go to the ends of the earth to rule in favor of the defendant unless the plaintiffs have foreclosed all other possibilities. In this case, constitutional arguments were not raised early enough and now we are 4 months away from the time when these two companies are set to have $0 by government design. Where did all their money go? It went to the government. Fortunately, due to Trump winning the elections, Mnuchin was put in as Treasury Secretary and he has expressed an interest in getting the GSEs out of government control by saying, "any solution will be dependent upon the GSEs being capitalized..." which is basically game, set, match. FHFA's Watt has recently come out saying that they need a Capital Buffer. I expect that in a recapitalization scenario, preferred shares eventually resume their dividends or are converted to common.

Government Official Perjury

Fairholme has raised the issue of perjury given the fruits of discovery disproving a written and sworn affadavit by a government official being undermined by discovery:

In 2013, Mario signed a declaration saying that FHFA and the enterprises had not discussed their deferred tax assets before the net worth sweep was put into place:

:

This declaration is undermined by the following email:

If this is not incriminating, I don't know what is. That said, I encourage you to review the work of Bloomberg's Joe Light and Brietbart's John Carney. Those two guys do a great job of putting together a more government centric narrative. I can't say that the narrative makes sense, but I can say it's always good to review opposing viewpoints. I personally subscribe to Occam's razor which suggests the simplest solution is likely better. I see no need to commit perjury if you didn't do something wrong in the first place. Further, withholding these highly relevant documents for over a year gave the government an edge in other court rooms where this affidavit was submitted and its relevance not seriously questioned.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 21988 shares of FMCCP, 7370 shares of FMCCT, 741 shares of FMCKO, 12885 shares of FMCKP, 12788 shares of FNMFN, and 5 shares of FNMFO. I think that if Watt and Mnuchin are set on recapitalizing Fannie and Freddie, they would have to settle the lawsuits and that's why I own these shares. I'm not sure when, I'm not sure how, but at this point to me it's not really a question of if. Fannie and Freddie are two great american companies that made so much money that even after 9 years of the government taking everything they still couldn't drown them to death. They are still very much alive and very profitable and have paid the government billions in excess of what the government forced them to take via pro-government accounting transactions in the earlier years of conservatorship.

Senator Bob Corker's 75-day speech ripened on the first of this month so we are now in uncharted territory. When the next shoe drops is anybody's guess. What's at stake here is the United States mortgage market. Those against Fannie and Freddie want to cut them up, raise the price of mortgages in America, and put the business into some sort of Ginnie Mae explicit guarantee situation or explicitly guarantee at the securities level by attaching a guarantee to anything that floats through the GSE designed CSS/CSP. It all sounds fine and dandy until you get to the nuts and bolts of how insurance works and it works by pooling. The GSEs do a great job of pooling so you can spread issuance risk across multiple time frames and the law of averages is on your side. I have yet to see a reasonable case for doing away with the GSEs that doesn't promote an agenda that increases inequality in some way shape or form. In four months the GSEs capital will be wound down to $0 if nothing changes. For years they've been treated as government agencies even though they are private companies with shareholders.

As more documents come to light showing that the government lied to our faces about the GSEs, perhaps that will set up the political stage for changing the sweep.

