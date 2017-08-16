Breaking Down Q2's Earnings: Tech Steps Up, Energy Comes Around, And Healthcare Sits Up

Technically speaking, the second quarter's earnings season isn't over yet. But, with 91% of the S&P 500's constituents having posted their Q2 numbers, where we are is where we're apt to be once the last 9% report their results.

And where we are is rather compelling. The S&P 500 is on pace to report income of $30.78 per share for the quarter in question, up 20% on a year-over-year basis. That's the third straight quarter we've seen earnings growth of right around 20%, making it tough to argue earnings growth is a liability. The rebound of the energy sector following the 2014/2015 helped a lot, though that wasn't the only source of earnings growth. Indeed (and surprisingly), the energy industry's turnaround wasn't a significant source of the second quarter's overall earnings growth.

Q2's Big Earnings Growth Drivers

The image below plots where each penny of the S&P 500's per-share earnings came from -- by sector -- for each quarter of the past several years; look for the color-coding key at the bottom of the graphic.

The chart reveals some significant insights as to what areas did well and didn't do so well last quarter, and where the bulk of the $5.08 improvement on Q2-2016's earnings of $25.70 came from. A whopping $1.63 worth of the growth was supplied by the technology sector. The healthcare sector was responsible for 48 cents of the improvement. The energy sector accounted for $1.46 worth of the S&P 500's per-share profit growth. Yes, that's a big swing to be sure, but still only a fraction of the profit-contribution the energy sector used to chip in. Prior to the 2014 meltdown, energy stocks made up about 15% of the market's overall earnings. The rest of the growth was evenly shared among most other sectors.

Source: Data from Standard & Poor's, image made by author

That wasn't a record-breaker for the technology sector. That came in Q4 of last year, largely on the heels of holiday-gift-giving demand and a few new pieces of consumer technology revealed around that time. More important, the tech sector's sequential improvement sets the stage for a streak of impressive earnings growth going forward.

And yes, analysts collectively expect the technology sector to continue to impress just by staying on its current trajectory.

Interestingly, the healthcare sector finally gave us a strong showing, after several quarter's of shortfalls.

In the second quarter, the healthcare sector saw profit growth of 12%. That's still short of Q2's expectations, but it's the best earnings growth we've seen from the group since 2014. Presumably the rise and fall of Obamacare and the advent of a handful of new blockbuster drugs made a difference. This is a hint of a reversal of habitual weakness we had seen from the industry for a long while now.

All the same, one good quarter doesn't start or stop a trend. It remains to be seen if healthcare stocks are on the mend or if the second quarter was just a stroke of luck.

The sleeper here is the industrial sector. It's not a big contributor to the market's overall earnings, but it is providing growth for shareholders exposed to the sector. Profits for industrial names were up nearly 10% in the second quarter, and we're seeing some slow-and-steady growth from the sector on a regular basis now. Though it will never rival the tech sector's growth potential, the 2017 P/E (half projected, half actual) of 18.6 and 2018's projected P/E of 16.8 offers relative value for investors. The only sectors worth considering that are cheaper are healthcare and financials.

Source: Data from Standard & Poor's, image made by author

Bottom Line

The visualization of where the broad market's earnings -- and earnings growth -- is coming from helps put things in perspective that may not have otherwise been achievable. Namely, the image explains just how reliant the broad market has become on the technology sector's earnings, and how far the energy sector still has to go before it makes a meaningful difference to the overall market's bottom line.

This most recent quarter also illustrates why we need to at least put the healthcare sector back on the growth radar, and why long-termers may want to keep a piece of the boring industrial sector in their portfolio as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.