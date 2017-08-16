Kemet Corporation's 180 Degree Transformation

Background

KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) is a global manufacturer of passive electronic components. The company has been growing their business through key acquisitions since 2007. These business groups include solid capacitors, and film & electrolytic. According to the company, they compete in the passive electronic component industry, specifically multilayer ceramic, tantalum, film and aluminum capacitors (see picture below). In the long-term, the company believes that demand for the various types of capacitors will grow on a regional and global basis. Growth is expected primarily due to increasing demand for electronic products, demand for technology, and the demand for new solutions for energy generation and conservation. With a growth mindset for the future, let’s take a look at the company’s financials.



Financials

KEMET is progressively strengthening its financials. According to the company’s Fiscal Year 2017 Results published on May 10, 2017, net sales for quarter ended March 2017 was up 5.0% to $197.5 million compared to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the following quarter (ended June 30, 2017) yielded an impressive net sale of $274.0 million. This represents a $76.5 million increase – a 27.9% increase quarter-to-quarter!

Figure 1 shows the gross margin for quarter ended June 2017 is 28% compared to 25.2% in quarter ended March 2017. The company is improving on its margins, which only adds an increase to their cash pile. Cash balance at March 31, 2017 is $109.8 million compared to $65 million in prior year March 31, 2016. Moreover, the cash balance continued to gain steady traction by end of June 30, 2017, stockpiling a total of $225.6 million. The company has truly turned itself around. KEMET lost $12.2 million in net income in quarter ended June 2016, but one year later, the company managed to rake in a net income of $221 million. An increase in net sales, gross margins, and also cash balances imply that KEMET is on a positive uptrend of growth.

(Figure 1 – Source: Fiscal Year 2017 Results)

Forecast

The forecast for the company looks bright. “It was another milestone for KEMET with the fifth quarter of sequential growth and cash generation exceeding our forecast,” stated Per Loof KEMET’s Chief Executive Officer. “While many doubted our ability to bring the TOKIN acquisition to closure it was an exciting quarter and now a start to our next fiscal year with a transaction that is unique, transformational, and deleveraging to the balance sheet. The work now begins to bring more value to our shareholders through this combination,” continued Loof. This acquisition is an example of the future synergies that can be expected to come in the following years. KEMET has truly repositioned themselves for the future, and expects growth to continue.

Again, the company has continually beat forecast and expectations. CEO Per Loof appears to have a strong conviction that the company is undergoing a transformation for the better. For example, the synergy of KEMET and TOKIN’s technologies and products will exponentially increase to return value to shareholders over the coming fiscal years. This bullish view is due to KEMET’s ability to continue innovating and developing technologies that will most certainly be needed by future customers. The important acquisition of TOKIN in April 2017, allows KEMET to expand its product portfolio such as inductors, sensors, actuators and EMI suppression devices. As well, KEMET gains a stronger presence throughout Asia and Japan. The company is diversifying its sales to countries globally, and may now likely begin to increase sales to the Japanese market space. Figure 2 shows that currently, Japan and Korea makes up 13% Sales for Q1 FY2018, but this may continue to grow due to the TOKIN acquisition.

(Figure 2 – Source: August 2017 Earnings Conference Call)

Growth in Sales – Dedication to Customers

A unique perspective on why KEMET continues to post growth quarterly is particularly due to its dedication to customers. For example, the company offers digital tools to allow customers to swiftly select component parts. Specifically, the company implemented the ComponentEdge tool, which is designed to be user-friendly and allows customer to search what they require. A positive customer experience may likely attract them back to the site again to buy more products. As well, the customer may browse for other components on the website and conclude with purchasing additional items. As a result, the company can benefit from repeated customers who enjoy purchasing on the site. The company’s ”Easy To Buy From” reputation means that their channel management needs to process faster, smarter and more collaborative. Overall, the mindset for improving digital tools is that speed wins, and important to offer the right price to customers faster. That is how KEMET continues to innovate.

The company has a strong mission to brand themselves as being loyal to the customers. Loyalty is achieved by the company through spending time to build its broader base of customers. Overtime, this will continue to increase sales and grow the company’s reputation. During conferences, KEMET continues to solidify brand loyalty with their distribution partners. This continued loyalty and presence at the conferences assist in advancing its brand awareness. KEMET’s differentiates themselves from other competitors through exceptional customer service. The company held 90 seminars for engineers and designers in fiscal year 2017, proving that KEMET wants to engage and stimulate the public to gain traction in building its consumer base.

Institutional Ownership is Growing

At the end of June 30, 2017, a total of 61% of the stock (=35.3M shares) is held by institutions (Figure 3). Institutions have been increasing their position every quarter since Q4 2016. According to Form 13F-HR, BlackRock Inc. increased their position by 100% from Q2 to Q3 2017 and now owns the most shares at 4.2M shares. Perhaps, these institutional companies also like the company’s financials. This is conviction buying for the past year, and I anticipate that buying will continue to pick up. Should the next quarter’s earnings continue to exceed expectations, then this stock will likely to grow in institutional ownership.

(Figure 3 – Source: Fintel.io)

Technical – Healthy Bull Uptrend

The institutional ownership is evident in this weekly chart. The stock has been rising ever since February 2016, and shows no sign of stopping. The weekly MACD line and histogram points a continuing stock price. Furthermore, the volume has been increasing, which further validates the higher price. The stock is also above the 50-day and 200-day moving average, meaning that the stock is behaving in a bullish manner. Overall, technical show no signs of weakness and only continues to get stronger as volume picks up. On August 14, 2017, the stock rose 7% on over 3 million shares volume (above average), indicating further potential institutional buyers.

(Figure 4 – Source: StockCharts.com)

Risk

One major risk for the company is its outstanding long-term debt of ~$385 million. Although this number has been fairly consistent since 2014, the company still has not been able to reduce it throughout the years. As mentioned in this article, the company currently only has $225.6 million, which is well below the debt. Investors should be cautious about this long-term debt amount. Should the company decide to use a bulk of their current cash to pay off the debt, then the company risks a slowdown in research and development. As well, the company may face the risk of not innovating in the market space to capture new customers.

There is no guarantee that future acquisitions may prove positive. Although the TOKIN acquisition appears to be going well so far, it is still very early in the stage to fully judge. The proper timeframe to assess the TOKIN acquisition should be at least one year to see the financial health. In the future, the company may want to continue to acquire other companies, but may take on more debt to do so. Depending on how much cash will be on hand, KEMET is possibly undergoing significant risk if their cash continues to be significantly less than the long-term debt.

Conclusion

The journey has just begun. The key acquisition of TOKIN in April 2017 will produce great synergy for the company and shareholders. KEMET is in a position of strength, such that no single industry accounted for more than 30% of net sales. Additionally, the company does not particularly rely on any single customer (none accounted for more than 5% of our net sales in fiscal year 2017). The company forecasts that they are in a well-balanced, and have a diversified customer base to mitigate any potential negative economic cycles. Overall, the company has done a tremendous job for turning from operating at a negative net income to a healthy positive net income. This is truly a 180° transformation. The institutions surely agree. The technical charts concur. Do you believe the company has so far risen from the ashes?

