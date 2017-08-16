Tracking Lou Simpson's SQ Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

SQ Advisors has just fourteen positions. The top three holdings are Liberty Global, Brookfield Asset Management, and Charles Schwab, and they add up to almost one-third of the entire portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Lou Simpson’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Simpson’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Lou Simpson’s SQL Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Simpson’s US long portfolio value increased ~5% from $2.62B to $2.75B. The number of holdings remained steady at 14. The top five positions represent around 50% of the US long assets: Liberty Global, Brookfield Asset Management, Charles Schwab, Berkshire Hathaway, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Since inception in 2011, SQ Advisors has held a very concentrated portfolio of 10 to 15 positions. Lou Simpson classifies his investing philosophy as being more in the "scuttlebutt" mold. To know more about that investing style, check out the book Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings.

Stake Decreases:

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): BAM is the second-largest position at ~11% of the US long portfolio. The original position is from Q2 2012 at prices between $17.50 and $21.50. Q1 2015 saw a ~50% increase at prices between $32.50 and $36.50 and the following quarter saw a further ~60% increase at prices between $34 and $38. Q3 2015 also saw another ~25% increase at prices between $29.50 and $36. There was an about-turn in 2016: ~40% overall reduction at prices between $27.50 and $36. The stock currently trades at $38.82. There was a ~6% further trimming last quarter and a marginal reduction this quarter.

Note: BAM stock split 3-for-2 on May 11, 2015. Also, Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) was spun off in July 2016. The prices quoted above are adjusted for those transactions.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW stake was increased by ~50% during the period from Q4 2011 to Q4 2013 at prices between $11 and $26. Q1 2014 saw an about-turn as the stake was reduced by 20% at prices between $23.50 and $28.50. The following five quarters saw a combined ~80% increase at prices between $25 and $33.50. There was a ~38% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $31 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $40.93. The position is now Simpson’s third-largest stake at 9.71% of the US long portfolio. There was a ~8% trimming last quarter and a marginal trimming this quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is a large (top-five) 8.27% of the portfolio position. The original stake was increased by roughly 40% in Q1 2012 at prices between $76 and $82. The position was further increased in the next several quarters. Recent activity follow: Q1 2014 saw a ~26% increase at prices between $109 and $125. The six quarters through Q4 2015 had also seen a combined ~25% increase. There was an about-turn in 2016: one-third overall reduction at prices between $126 and $166. Last quarter saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $159 and $177 and that was followed with a ~10% selling this quarter. It currently trades at $178.

SBA Communications (SBAC): SBAC is a 5.64% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $103 and $121 and marginally reduced this quarter. The stock currently trades at $141.

Note: SBA Communications did a REIT conversion transaction in January - the deal was structured as a merger with its REIT subsidiary. The stock has returned ~33% YTD.

Ametek Inc. (AME): AME is a ~5.62% of the US long portfolio stake. The position was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $52 and $55 and increased by ~350% the following quarter at prices between $51 and $57.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $44 and $51 and that was followed with a similar reduction last quarter at prices between $49 and $55. There was a ~27% selling this quarter at prices between $53 and $63. The stock currently trades at $63.11.

Cable One Inc. (CABO): CABO was a very small 0.78% stake established in Q3 2016. The following quarter saw a huge ~550% increase at prices between $570 and $624. The stock currently trades well above that range at $739. There were marginal reductions in the last two quarters. The stake is now at 5.59% of the portfolio.

WABCO Holdings (WBC): WBC is a 5.46% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $85 and $107. The next two quarters had seen a ~9% trimming at prices between $87 and $114. Q4 2016 saw another ~13% selling at prices between $96 and $114. The stock is now at $139. There was a marginal increase last quarter and a very minor reduction this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Liberty Global (LBTYK): LBTYK is currently the largest position at 11.12% of the US long portfolio. It was established in Q3 2014 at prices between $40 and $43. Q3 2015 saw a ~60% increase at prices between $41 and $51. This quarter also saw a ~16% increase at prices between $27.85 and $35. The stock currently trades at $33.25. For investors attempting to follow SQ Advisors, Liberty Global is a good option to consider for further research.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Sensata Technologies (ST): These two positions established in Q3 2016 have seen substantial increases since. AXTA is a fairly large 7.85% stake established at prices between $26 and $29 and increased by ~27% since at prices between $24.50 and $34. The stock is currently at $28.97. ST is a 5.63% portfolio position purchased at prices between $34.50 and $40 and increased by ~60% since at prices between $35.50 and $44.50. The stock currently trades at $44.26.

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN): ALSN is a fairly large 6.71% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $26 and $29 and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $30.50. There was a ~17% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $27 and $35. The stock is currently at $37.18. There was a very minor reduction last quarter and a marginal increase this quarter.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tyler Technologies (TYL), and Hexcel Corporation (HXL): These three positions purchased in Q4 2016 saw increases in the last two quarters. AAPL is a fairly large 6.50% portfolio stake established at prices between $106 and $118 and the stock is now well above that range at $162. There was an ~8% increase over the last two quarters. The 5.70% TYL position was purchased at prices between $141 and $171 and increased by ~27% over the last two quarters at prices between $143 and $177. It currently goes for $171. HXL is 5.13% portfolio stake established at prices between $42 and $55 and increased by two-thirds in the last two quarters at prices between $49.50 and $55.50. The stock is now at $53.25.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Simpson’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

