Realty Income Is A Cash Ma-Ching

When System Dynamics Meets Shareholder Value Analysis

When I was studying for my MBA at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, my favorite class was about system dynamics. I don’t remember what the course was called but it was based on a book called The Fifth Discipline by Peter Senge. In fact, I believe we only focused on one or two chapters within the book but the course had a pronounced effect on how I saw the world from then on. I didn’t know it at the time, but the systems concept is around us all the time and in everything we do. It’s so pervasive, in fact, that we often don’t even realize it’s there.

System Dynamics

The system consists of stocks and flows, causes and effect, and lead and lag time, to name a few of its ‘components’. One of the examples we studied time and time again is the basic diagram shown below.

The diagram shows the inputs and outputs (flows) on a given stock – in this case people or population. The inputs and outputs are both flowing from left to right but inputs are shown on the left of the stock (box labelled people) while outputs are on the right. The circles underneath represent drivers of those flows and the circles under those yet other drivers.

Starting from left to right, it makes logical sense that number of births directly impacts population such that the more births we have in any given period will add to the population as a whole. On the right hand side, we see that the number of deaths also impacts population directly such that the greater the number of deaths in a given period, the lower the population will be at the end of that period.

We can also see that birth rates impact the number of births just as the death rate impacts the number of deaths. We can continue to build out the model to include additional drivers that will impact the birth rate, death rate, etc. but we will keep it simple for now.

If the number of births in a period equals the number of deaths in the period, the population will remain exactly the same. (We are not considering any other factors at the moment, such as immigration, that will also impact a population.)

However, the other factor we have to consider in our simple model is the lead/lag time between number of births and deaths. As we know from World War II and the subsequent baby boomer generation, there was an increase in the birth rate and number of births after the war leading faster population growth without really impacting deaths or the death rate. In fact, the death rate rose during the war before subsequently declining.

What followed was a boom in population because of the increase in births that did not coincide with the increase in deaths. That, however, may soon change as baby boomers age.

The other diagram that is fundamental to the understanding of how systems work is the diagram below.

On the left-hand side, we have a reinforcing loop, such that the greater the population, the greater the number of births - indicated by the + sign as a positive relationship between the two. (Notice that birth rates are now shown in this example) If we just look at the left hand side, the population will grow to infinity at an increasing rate: Larger population leads to higher number of births leads to larger population and higher births, and so on.

On the right-hand side, we have what’s called a balancing loop. That is, the greater the number of deaths, the lower the population, leading to lower numbers of deaths, etc. In this relationship, there is a negative correlation so that an increase in deaths causes the population to decline. The numbers work in the opposite direction and that is why there is a "-" sign on the arrow pointing from Deaths to Population.

Taken together, the two loops indicate higher births lead to larger populations - leading to a greater number of deaths - causing the population to decline - resulting in the same level of population provided the number of births and deaths are the same and there is no lag.

Shareholder Value Analysis

The other concept I’d like to mention is what I was introduced to while working at Accenture (ACN) after my MBA program. The concept was called Shareholder Value Analysis, which is based on the principles of Economic Value or Economic Profit. The idea is that for a company to create value, it must invest capital at a rate of return on invested capital – ROIC - that is greater than the cost of capital – WACC - and apply it to the greatest amount of capital possible.

The higher the spread between ROIC and WACC, the greater the economic value created for each unit of capital. Or conversely, economic profit can be driven by allocating greater amounts of capital provided the spread between ROIC and WACC remains positive.

My job at Accenture was to break down the components that drove return on invested capital and identify areas where we could help streamline processes and drive up ROIC.

Why is this relevant and what does it have to do with Realty Income (O)?

Well, in Realty Income’s last presentation, they showed the following graph and it triggered the thought I was compelled to share with you and which summarizes the two concepts I just highlighted.

The looping diagram within the graph looks familiar, doesn’t it? Higher stock price leads to lower cost of capital leading to wider spreads leading to higher growth rate leading to higher stock price, etc.

The benefits are more growth per dollar invested because of the wide spread between ROIC and WACC. It also means Realty Income could invest less capital and still achieve its growth targets. And perhaps most importantly, it allows it to generate the targeted growth without taking on undue risk.

Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation

The chart below compares Realty Income’s strategy with a hypothetical company that has a higher cost of capital. With a lower cost of capital, Realty Income can invest in higher quality (safer) opportunities to generate a 200bps spread, whereas a company with a higher cost of capital must either invest in riskier assets or sacrifice the spread on their investments to mitigate that risk.

In the example below, the green circle indicates an acquisition cap rate of 6.5% to generate a 200bps spread at a 4.5% cost of capital. On the other hand, a company with a cost of capital of 5.75% must invest at acquisition cap rates of 7.75% to generate the same 200bps spread.

Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation

Historical Performance

The result of this system has been 79 consecutive quarters of dividend increases with long-term investors enjoying a 16.4% annualized return since 1994 with lower volatility than some of the major and sector indexes.

Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation

Recent results indicate a continuation of that success even though the stock has lagged the broader index YTD.

We can only guess that the stock has been under pressure due to the headlines about retailer bankruptcies. However, despite all the talk about retail bankruptcies, the impact to O was less than 1% of annualized rent and the recapture rate of expiring rents is 109% YTD and 113% for the second quarter.

The company's earnings press release summed up its recapture success:

Since March 31, 2017, when the company reported 83 properties available for lease, the company had 58 lease expirations, re-leased 53 properties and sold 12 vacant properties during the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Of the 53 properties re-leased during the second quarter of 2017, 45 properties were re-leased to the same tenants, two were re-leased to new tenants without vacancy, and six were re-leased to new tenants after a period of vacancy. The annual new rent on these re-leases was $10,692,000, as compared to the previous annual rent of $9,448,000 on the same properties, representing a rent recapture rate of 113.2% on the properties re-leased during the quarter ended June 30, 2017. During the quarter we re-leased 53 properties to existing and new tenants, recapturing approximately 113% of expiring rent, which is well above our long-term average. This quarter was the fourth consecutive quarter of leasing recapture rates above 100%.

Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation

For the quarter, AFFO increased 7% to $0.76/share and the company raised its dividend 6%. It also increased acquisition guidance from $1 billion to $1.5 billion while also increasing AFFO guidance to $3.03-$3.07.

Financial Stability

The company’s balance sheet is strong with a debt to total market cap of 28.4% and a well-laddered maturity schedule that consists primarily of fixed rate debt (89%) with an average duration of 7.9 years.

Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation

Not All Is Good News

While I appreciate the incredible results generated by Realty Income in the last quarter and over the years, investors should note that its same-store rent growth tends to be relatively low and not necessarily a driver of share prices. The latest figure was 1% growth, which is in line with historical results. That means that built-in escalators are relatively low and the company must rely on re-leasing or new acquisitions to drive further growth. The counter-argument is that longer-term leases result in lower volatility and we can't argue with that. And, so long as recapture rates are in the 110%+ range, higher growth rates can continue.

Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation

Another drawback, however, for prospective investors only, is that Realty Income is one of only two REITs to have never traded at a discount to NAV since March 2009. While that is great news for current investors, it makes timing an entry point a bit difficult for investors wanting to initiate or add to their position.

Valuation

Relative to peers in the Free Standing sector, Realty Income tends to always trade at a premium and its current P/FFO is no exception. At a Price/FFO multiple of 18.4, it is on the high end of the peer group with only Seritage (SRG) commanding a higher premium.

Source: Orenda Partners

Its current payout ratio is 79% of FFO and about 83% of AFFO as per the most recent results. Both on the high end of the peer group but well within levels at which the dividend can continue to grow.

Source: Orenda Partners

The result is a dividend yield which at 4.4% is quite attractive considering the stability of its results over time and the methodical system in place to maintain the dividend growth streak alive.

Source: Orenda Partners

The Bottom Line

There is more to The Monthly Dividend Company than a monthly dividend. It could have just as easily been called The Cash Machine or the Shareholder ATM.

It’s not enough to pay dividends monthly but to be able to grow that dividend over time and increase it for 79 straight quarters is a testament to the investment methodology of the company and the precision and discipline by which management implements its strategy.

We mentioned earlier that the company hasn't traded below its net asset value since before 2009, which means investors looking to get in at a discount to NAV have been waiting for years to do so. This may be one of those exceptions to the rule – for example, how long would you wait for Apple (AAPL) to pull back before investing in that stock? Waiting too long probably resulted in serious opportunity losses for some investors and added a few more years to someone’s retirement date.

As for O, the stock has pulled back from a 52-week high of $69.14 reached in September of last year. It is currently trading at around $57 and seems to have found some traction. For anyone waiting, now might be as good a time as any.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in O over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG SRC ACC EDR UMH AMH AAT AHP CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI DLR QTS BXMT I may also initiate a position in O within the next 72 hours