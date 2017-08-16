TJX: Business Model Remains Robust

At its 2Q earnings conference call, TJX Companies (TJX) released numbers and provided guidance and commentary that illustrated the staying power of the company's business model and growth machine. Between posting strong top and bottom line beats, raising guidance, exceeding comp growth expectations, growing profit margin, returning considerable capital to shareholders, and highlighting strong international growth prospects, TJX is clearly firing on all cylinders and remains one of the best "Amazon-resistant" brick-and-mortar retailers.

TJX posted Q2 EPS of $0.85 (+1.2% despite a $.04 negative impact from foreign currency exchange rates this year, compared with a $.03 positive impact last year; beating expectations by $0.01) and revenue of $8.36B (+6.1% Y/Y; beating expectations by $60M). The strong performance and trends observed by management moved them to raise guidance for the remainder of the year:

With our strong second quarter performance, we are raising our guidance for adjusted EPS growth. Looking ahead, we have many growth initiatives planned for the back half of the year. The marketplace is loaded with quality branded merchandise across apparel and non-apparel categories. And as always, our management team is passionate about achieving its plans and we will strive to surpass them. We remain very confident that we can continue to successfully grow in both the U.S. and internationally.

TJX posted Q3 EPS of $0.98 to $1.00 vs. $1.00 consensus and FY18 EPS of $3.89 to $3.93 vs. $3.80 to $3.89 prior and $3.89 consensus. These numbers indicate at a surface level that TJX's business model continued its strong long-term growth story during Q2:

Digging deeper into the quantitative and qualitative factors for the company confirms what the high-level numbers indicate: TJX experienced comp growth across each of their four major divisions (3%; excluding e-commerce) that handily exceeded expectations (2.3%), revealing the staying power of the company's brick-and-mortar store-driven growth. Management listed customer traffic as the primary driver behind the comp increases. Particularly impressive were the comparable sales gains in the HomeGoods (7%) and TJX Canada (7%) businesses. These bode well for driving future comp growth as the company projects robust growth in both of these businesses in the coming years. In addition to comp growth, the retailer's profit margin rate rose 90 bps to 10.7% during the quarter on a pretax basis, reflecting that the company is driving store traffic and sales growth without reducing profitability. CEO Ernie Herrmann related the importance of these numbers in the quarterly results press release, stating:

Customer traffic was up and was the primary driver of our comp store sales growth at every division and overall merchandise margin was up, which we see as excellent indicators of the fundamental strength, consistency and flexibility of our business.

Another factor boding well for TJX's future performance are its fairly flexible inventory levels relative to other apparel retailers which, combined with flexible vendor terms, enable the company to better react to demand trends:

We are very pleased with our lean inventory position and our liquidity and are setup very well to flow fresh merchandise to our stores throughout the back half of the year.

Adding to the company's shareholder value creation during the quarter were its 20% year-over-year dividend per share growth and repurchase of 7.5 million shares (1.1% of outstanding float), continuing the company's long-term dividend growth and float reduction strategies:

The company projects investing up to $1.8 billion in share buybacks this year which would be ~4% of outstanding float at present prices.

Finally, TJX's results and earnings call pointed to its long-term international growth potential.

We see enormous global store growth potential for TJX. We have plenty of white space or markets to fill in throughout our current countries. Long-term, we see the opportunity to open 5,600 stores with just our current banners and that’s about 1,700 more stores than we have today. We continue to see store openings as an attractive investment and a very good use of capital. We are convinced that these growth drivers will allow us to continue to capture additional market share both in the U.S. and internationally.

Internationally, the company sees strong growth prospects in Europe where management states "we continue to believe we are performing better than most major European retailers" and in Australia where "TK Maxx once again delivered very strong sales results as our values and brands continue to resonate with the Australian customer." And in the U.S. "the customer is clearly telling us that brick-and-mortar retail continues to be an essential part of the shopping experience and certainly when it is executed right with the right values."

Investor Takeaway:

In the midst of a meltdown in the retail sector this year, TJX's stock price has held relatively steady:

The 2Q results and guidance explained why. TJX's business model remains robust with strong growth potential, allowing management to signal considerable confidence in the company's future:

All of this gives us confidence in our long-term global store growth potential. Across the company, we plan to open approximately 260 stores this year alone.

Despite the expectation-beating performance during the quarter and raised guidance, the company is about 10% cheaper than it was at the beginning of the quarter, providing a potential buying opportunity for long-term minded investors in this wide-moat company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.