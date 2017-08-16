SEC To Regulate Bitcoin And Friends

Our securities regulator is making changes, trying and winning cases and issuing Investor Alerts with more warnings than a drug ad on television.

One of the “advantages” of cryptocurrencies touted by their supporters is their independence from any government or regulation. Maybe so. Until now. Last week the SEC announced that they will begin regulating the sale of Bitcoin and other crypts like DAO coins. “They are subject to Federal Securities laws”.

“Offers and sales of digital assets by ‘virtual’ organizations are subject to the requirements of the federal securities laws” said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. The regulations apply to entities that use distributed ledger or blockchain technology, as in, ”Initial Coin Offerings" or "Token Sales.” Unregistered offerings will be liable for violation of federal securities laws.

The purpose, says the SEC, is to “ensure that investors are sold investments that include all the proper disclosures and are subject to regulatory scrutiny for investors' protection.”

Note that the SEC is under high budget scrutiny, so its reach needs to be expanded so as to preserve its budget. Also, the budget is supported by fines and penalties for violations, which the SEC has found 226 times in the first 6 months this year (highest 6 months ever).

Still, "Investors need the essential facts behind any investment opportunity so they can make fully informed decisions, and today's Report confirms that sponsors of offerings conducted through the use of distributed ledger or blockchain technology must comply with the securities laws," said William Hinman, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance.” Hmm….

Apparently, the SEC investigation stems from an agency inquiry into unregistered offers and sales of DAO Tokens in exchange for "Ether," (another virtual currency).

So, anyway, the SEC just issued an “Investor Alert" which warns readers about, oh, everything about cryptocurrencies. It states that offenders must be registered with the SEC and lists questions you should ask, like:

Is it registered? If registered, you can find information (such as a registration statement or “Form S-1”) on SEC.gov or on EDGAR.

Exemptions. If a promoter states that an offering is exempt from registration, and you are not an accredited investor, you should be very careful – most exemptions have net worth or income requirements.

Ask what your money will be used for and what rights the virtual coin or token provides to you. The promoter should have a clear business plan that you can read and that you understand. The rights the token or coin entitles you to should be clearly laid out, often in a white paper or development roadmap.

Ask about how and when you can get your money back in the event you wish to do so. For example, do you have a right to give the token or coin back to the company or to receive a refund? Or can you resell the coin or token? Are there any limitations on your ability to resell the coin or token?

Are these sellers registered? If the virtual token or coin is a security, federal and state securities laws require investment professionals and their firms who offer, transact in, or advise on investments to be licensed or registered. You can visit investor.gov to check the registration status and background of these investment professionals.

More questions:

Is the blockchain open and public?

Has the code has been published?

Has there been an independent cybersecurity audit?

The SEC continues with a warning: “be suspicious of jargon-laden pitches, hard sells, and promises of outsized returns. They add, “virtual tokens or coins may be susceptible to fraud, technical glitches, hacks, or malware.”

They conclude by stating:

“Investing in an ICO may limit your recovery in the event of fraud or theft. While you may have rights under the federal securities laws, your ability to recover may be significantly limited.”

There are other warnings, but you get the general idea.

The SEC began investigating a way to get their arms around virtual currencies since July, 2013 when they charged an individual for an alleged Bitcoin-related Ponzi scheme in SEC v. Shavers. The defendant advertised a Bitcoin “investment opportunity” in an online Bitcoin forum, promising investors up to 7% interest per week and that the invested funds would be used for Bitcoin activities. Instead, the defendant allegedly used bitcoins from new investors to pay existing investors and to pay his personal expenses.

In February, 2014, the SEC suspended trading in the securities of Imogo Mobile Technologies because of questions about the accuracy and adequacy of publicly disseminated information about the company’s business, revenue and assets. Shortly before the suspension, the company announced that it was developing a mobile Bitcoin platform, which resulted in significant movement in the trading price of the company’s securities.

In March, 2014 they issued a Investor Alert on Bitcoin, citing the same stuff as last week's, basically.

They also cite a Bitcoin exchange in Japan called Mt. Gox which recently failed after hackers apparently stole bitcoins worth hundreds of millions of dollars from the exchange. Mt. Gox subsequently filed for bankruptcy. “Many Bitcoin users participating on the exchange are left with little recourse,” they said.

The SEC picked up a Texas securities case against a Texas oil and gas exploration company, which claims it was the first company in the industry to accept bitcoins from investors, for intentionally failing to disclose material facts to investors including “the nature of the risks associated with the use of Bitcoin to purchase working interests” in wells.

In a December, 2015 case they charged two Bitcoin mining companies—GAW Miners and ZenMiner—and their founder with conducting a Ponzi scheme by purporting to offer shares of a digital Bitcoin mining operation. Decided in June, 2017, the SEC got a final judgment against them for more than $11 Million. Apparently the SEC proved that the Miners did not own enough computing power for the mining they promised to conduct, so most investors paid for a share of computing power that never existed. Returns allegedly paid to some investors came from proceeds generated from sales to other investors.

Finally on June 30, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed fraud charges against Renwick Haddow, the clandestine founder of a purported Bitcoin platform and a chain of co-working spaces located in former bars and restaurants, alleging that he bilked investors in both companies while hiding his connection given his checkered past with regulators in the U.K.

He had an unregistered US broker dealer, had hawkers cold calling potential investors and selling securities in Bitcoin Store Inc. and Bar Works Inc., touted the backgrounds of senior executives who do not exist, and generally misrepresented the rest. SO, allegedly, he diverted more than 80 percent of the funds raised by the broker-dealer to his Bitcoin Store, and sent more than $4 million from the Bar Works bank accounts to one or more of his accounts in Mauritius and $1 million to one or more accounts in Morocco. They had a hearing. Haddow was a no show. No surprise.

Look, we know that investors have to be carful not to get caught up in hype and know who the are dealing with—in ANY investment. With this much action, did we really believe our regulators would sit quietly on the sidelines?

But don’t you feel more secure knowing that your watchdog, your friends at the SEC, your government is watching out for you. Oh, if you have difficulty recognizing sarcasm, take 2 tongues and tuck them into your cheeks.

