Reflecting Further On Transocean's Acquisition Of Songa Offshore

Transaction removes much of the potential upside from Transocean's stock in case of an industry recovery.

Changing my assessment of the transaction from "neutral" to "negative"

Note:

I have covered Transocean (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Yesterday, I discussed the implications of Transocean's proposed acquisition of Norway-based Songa Offshore in detail and in conclusion took a neutral stance towards the transaction as positive and negative aspects seemed to be roughly in balance.

Photo: All four CAT-D rigs at the time of their construction at DSME shipyard in South Korea

After further digesting the details of the deal and management's statements on yesterday's conference call, I am changing my view to "negative".

My new assessment is based on the following issues:

the transaction is, in fact, a poorly concealed capital raise as Transocean is effectively purchasing future cash flows by the way of heavily diluting its current shareholders by up to 32% according to RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallstead. In contrast, Transocean estimated upcoming dilution to be around 24% in its presentation with the difference resulting from varying assumptions regarding the cash option of the deal.

as Transocean is effectively purchasing future cash flows by the way of heavily diluting its current shareholders by up to 32% according to RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallstead. In contrast, Transocean estimated upcoming dilution to be around 24% in its presentation with the difference resulting from varying assumptions regarding the cash option of the deal. the acquisition offers no short- to medium term strategic upside as the CAT-D rigs are on long-term contracts with Statoil (NYSE:STO) while Songa's remaining assets will most likely end up being scrapped.

as the CAT-D rigs are on long-term contracts with Statoil (NYSE:STO) while Songa's remaining assets will most likely end up being scrapped. after discounting the acquired cash flows, valuation of the CAT-D rigs on a contract free-basis looks excessive at around $315-$345 million per rig. Remember, these rigs are just midwater floaters, custom-built to the specifications of a single customer. In comparison, Ensco's (NYSE:ESV) proposed acquisition of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) almost looks like a bargain when considering only the average price paid for the floaters on a contract free-basis ($222 million per rig). Moreover, Atwood's deepwater assets look far superior to the CAT-D rigs. That said, the Atwood acquisition remains a very risky gamble that substantially shortens Ensco's runway and might even push the company into debt restructuring towards the end of the decade. Investors looking for more color on the proposed transaction, should click here.

at around $315-$345 million per rig. Remember, these rigs are just midwater floaters, custom-built to the specifications of a single customer. In comparison, Ensco's (NYSE:ESV) proposed acquisition of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) almost looks like a bargain when considering only the average price paid for the floaters on a contract free-basis ($222 million per rig). Moreover, Atwood's deepwater assets look far superior to the CAT-D rigs. That said, the Atwood acquisition remains a very risky gamble that substantially shortens Ensco's runway and might even push the company into debt restructuring towards the end of the decade. Investors looking for more color on the proposed transaction, should click here. in case of a potential industry recovery, the transaction and resulting dilution takes a considerable amount of upside out of Transocean's stock

given Transocean's management's unconvincing performance on yesterday's conference call, the deal has obviously been hastily stitched together . For example, management admitted to not having done due diligence on Songa's idle floater fleet but I was particularly staggered by CEO Thigpen's confession of not having discussed the potentially far reaching implications of the transaction with Songa's sole customer, Norwegian NOC Statoil. As a reminder, the CAT-D rigs have been purpose-built for this particular customer and the upcoming change of control might very well entitle Statoil to alter some of the existing contract terms in its favor. With dayrates for the CAT-D rigs at roughly double the current level for a comparable harsh-environment floater, Statoil will use basically any chance to renegotiate the contract terms.

. For example, management admitted to not having done due diligence on Songa's idle floater fleet but I was particularly staggered by CEO Thigpen's confession of not having discussed the potentially far reaching implications of the transaction with Songa's sole customer, Norwegian NOC Statoil. As a reminder, the CAT-D rigs have been purpose-built for this particular customer and the upcoming change of control might very well entitle Statoil to alter some of the existing contract terms in its favor. With dayrates for the CAT-D rigs at roughly double the current level for a comparable harsh-environment floater, Statoil will use basically any chance to renegotiate the contract terms. the operating performance of the CAT-D rigs since the first unit entered service in 2015 has actually been far from being "stellar" as claimed by Transocean's management. The rigs have encountered manifold issues over the past couple of quarters, from initial blowout preventer outages to a recent water ingress on the Songa Encourage resulting in very substantial off dayrate times. Moreover, Statoil has the contractual right to suspend the units from service at any time in return for paying a 75% standby dayrate as happened with the Songa Enabler in the most recent winter. Furthermore, Statoil has already made use of its contractual right to shorten the contract terms for two of the CAT-D rigs after construction delays. Moreover, Songa remains in an ongoing arbitration with the shipyard for roughly $330 million in cost overruns for the first two CAT-D rigs. The most recent decision has been in Songa's favor, but I would expect the shipyard to appeal.

of the CAT-D rigs since the first unit entered service in 2015 as claimed by Transocean's management. The rigs have encountered manifold issues over the past couple of quarters, from initial blowout preventer outages to a recent water ingress on the Songa Encourage resulting in very substantial off dayrate times. Moreover, Statoil has the contractual right to suspend the units from service at any time in return for paying a 75% standby dayrate as happened with the Songa Enabler in the most recent winter. Furthermore, Statoil has already made use of its contractual right to shorten the contract terms for two of the CAT-D rigs after construction delays. Moreover, Songa remains in an ongoing arbitration with the shipyard for roughly $330 million in cost overruns for the first two CAT-D rigs. The most recent decision has been in Songa's favor, but I would expect the shipyard to appeal. the defensive nature of the transaction, again, contradicts Transocean management's ongoing narrative of an industry recovery being just around the corner

That said, the transaction's biggest risks obviously center around Statoil's attitude towards the deal. If the CAT-D contracts aren't as bullet proof to the upcoming change of control as asserted by Transocean's management, the acquisition will end up as an unmitigated disaster and undoubtedly cause the removal of Transocean's senior management, a move that has been overdue anyway for some time given that a less indecisive course of action over the course of the ongoing downturn would have already saved the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

With the sole reasoning for the deal centering around the future cash-flows of the CAT-D contracts, it seems almost mind-blowing that Transocean deliberately abstained from discussing its plans with Statoil in advance.

Consequently, Statoil won't be exactly thrilled by Transocean's almost reckless course of action. In fact, I would expect Statoil to undertake every effort to alter the contract terms in their favor as a result of the acquisition. Keep in mind, Statoil hasn't hesitated to take advantage of existing contract terms in the past.

Bottom line:

In sum, the deal looks like another bold example for Transocean management's limited credibility as well as its ongoing lack of financial and strategic vision.

Should the upcoming change of control and management's failure to discuss the implications of the proposed transaction with Songa's sole customer in advance, result in Statoil managing to alter the contract terms in its favor, the acquisition could end up as an unmitigated disaster for Transocean, hopefully leading to the long overdue removal of the company's senior management, particularly Transocean's CEO Jeremy Thigpen.

Lastly, the resulting dilution removes a good chunk from the stock's potential upside in case of an industry recovery.

Market's initial take of the transaction has been decidedly negative with Transocean's shares briefly touching new all time lows in yesterday's trading before recovering somewhat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.