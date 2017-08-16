Bed Bath & Beyond: Is It Beyond Hope?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) got crushed again on Tuesday, falling by over 5%. I discovered the company's shares through a Joel Greenblatt-style stock screener, where the main focus was on firms with low P/E ratios and high (above 10%) returns on invested capital. Despite my initial enthusiasm of the advertised "headline" numbers, I decided to take a deeper dive into the company's fundamentals, as there could be some company-specific and industry-specific risks lurking below the raw numbers posted on most financial sites.

The business

Bed Bath & Beyond is primarily located in North America and sells an array of items including everything from bedding to furniture to kitchenware. Usually, when any retail name is brought up, Amazon (AMZN) is brought up alongside it. Getting this out of the way, I don't think the company is immune from the disrupting effects of Amazon, but I will say that from personal experience that its namesake store offered an unique experience for my wife and me when we set up our registry there. Could we have done this all on Amazon? Probably, but we didn't want to - some things are just better in-person, such as picking out china and silverware. They made it very easy for everyone to search for our name on their digital registry list and pick out exactly what they wanted to gift us.

It's Cost Plus World Market stores are also somewhat unique and provide a fun place to go when looking for miscellaneous knick-knacks and solid furniture for a reasonable price. What I'm attempting to get at here is that I think the company provides an experience that for obvious reasons Amazon cannot duplicate, but this is likely its only edge if you can even call it that. Do most people even care about the "experience"? I'd say probably not if they can just buy similar products cheaper on Amazon from home. So if anything, Bed Bath & Beyond probably has very little pricing power, if it has any at all.

Back to the headline numbers

I built the below chart using data from the firm's most recent 10-K to illustrate its advertised return on invested capital.

Due to the subjective nature of estimating a firm's true cost of equity, I decided to also provide the below chart to accompany the above model, showing a range of equity costs and their overall effect on the company's WACC.



These figures indicate that BBBY is earning economic profits (return on invested capital exceeding its overall cost of capital), which tends to quantitatively mean that it's maintaining some kind of competitive advantage, one that's capable of keeping the eroding effects of competition at bay. There's a catch, however, because like most companies with a large brick-and-mortar footprint, the firm utilizes a large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases. Next, I'll capitalize these leases to get some insight into their effect on the firm's balance sheet, its ROIC, and its WACC.

Operating leases: Buried in the footnotes, but still there...

I started the process by determining a present value for BBBY's operating leases by discounting them at its pre-tax cost of debt.

Then I inserted them into the capital structure, theoretically capitalizing them.

Bed Bath & Beyond's debt-to-equity ratio shifts to the debt-heavy side after accounting for the leases, jumping to 1.58x versus only 0.55x as advertised on many financial sites. We now have an adjusted denominator for the ROIC equation, so next, we need to recalculate BBBY's net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT, to get the numerator.

Do the economic profits evaporate away?

The next step in determining whether or not the firm's off-balance sheet leases detract from its impressive advertised ROIC is to adjust its operating profit, or EBIT, to account for them.

Now we can take taxes into account to get NOPAT, and divide it by the adjusted capital base.

We can see that BBBY's ROIC takes a notable haircut after adjusting for its operating leases, but it still remains comfortably in the double-digits. Increased debt usage also lowers the firm's overall cost of capital, as exhibited in the updated chart below.



I would say that the firm still manages to eke out an economic profit margin, even after capitalizing its operating leases, but this might not be sustainable. With increasing pricing pressure and competition, these excess profits could start to erode away over time. I think taking a closer look at margins might provide a better explanation.

The equity slice, boosted by leverage, but dragged down by margins

One of the main reasons I suspect that Bed Bath & Beyond's economic profits might not be sustainable going forward is the fact that margins have been in a free fall. Return on equity has slipped over recent years, and margins are a key reason. I built the below DuPont analysis to gain some more insight.

ROE of nearly 26% looks impressive on paper, but a closer look reveals that it's sinking along with the firm's declining margins. Improving asset turnover is a bright spot. This indicates that management is increasing efficiency, but the slight improvement in asset turnover, coupled with modest increases in ROE-magnifying leverage - aren't enough to offset the falling margins.

The company's first quarter for fiscal 2017 doesn't inspire me with a lot of hope, either. Despite a (very, very) slight gain in sales year-over-year, margins continue to deteriorate. They fell to 36.47% at the gross level, compared to 37.38% during Q1 of fiscal 2016. Operating margins for its first quarter sank to only 5.36% versus 7.78% for 2016's first quarter. As long as margins continue to slip, I don't see Bed Bath & Beyond maintaining its impressive capital allocation ratios over the long-term.

Waiting for some stability

Despite my initial enthusiasm after discovering Bed Bath & Beyond's impressive headline capital allocation ratios and "cheap" valuations, after a deeper dive, I was left feeling a little cold. The firm's first quarter showed the cost of sales increasing at a faster rate than sales year-over-year, along with its SG&A popping by 5.25% - despite basically flat-lining sales. The company is looking to reel in some of its costs, recently announcing 880 jobs cuts, but until this starts reflecting in the numbers, or more specifically, in the margins, I'll likely remain on the sidelines.

After announcing the notable reduction of mostly department and assistant store manager positions, the firm's CEO stated that:

"With the evolution in retail, we continue to strengthen our digital infrastructure and invest heavily in areas such as analytics, information technology, pricing, e-commerce, marketing, supply chain, and our contact centers..."

Perhaps these modernizing bets will pay off in the long-run, but as of now the decline in comparable store sales seems to be accelerating, coming in at -2% for the first quarter of 2017. I don't think the company is completely beyond hope just yet, and perhaps cutting costs will provide some support going forward. If management can at least show some signs of stabilization, I think that there could be tremendous value baked into BBBY shares, as they are trading at less than 7 times expected earnings; but my main concern is the sand-like nature of the firm's earnings power - especially if margins and comps continue to trend downwards, or worse, significantly accelerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.