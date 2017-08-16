Will Non-Lithium Batteries Cost Only $30 Per kWh? - An Exclusive Interview With Prof. Michael Zimmerman

Lastly, he comments on one of the hottest topics related to lithium batteries today: The amount of lithium required for his game-changing technology.

In this piece I have the privilege to present an exclusive interview with Prof. Michael Zimmerman from Tufts University to talk about his revolutionary explosion-proof lithium and non-lithium batteries. What makes this interview truly unique is that, to my knowledge, this is the first time he provides information on his non-lithium batteries which could drop the cost of batteries down to $30 per kWh paving the way for vehicle electrification in the world. I first approached Prof. Zimmerman by email sending him six general questions which were later on complemented with a number of additional inquiries on a 26-minute interview by Skype. In what follows I share with my readers the transcript of the complete interview with the inventor of a new class of batteries that could become much sooner than expected a real game-changer, particularly at times when safety of standard lithium-ion batteries is being severely questioned giving rise to bans not only on laptops on commercial aircraft but also on batteries stored in luggage.

First Question:

Juan Carlos Zuleta (JCZ): Could you explain in a nutshell what makes your battery different from the ones currently available?

Michael Zimmerman (MZ): The Ionic Materials solution replaces the liquid electrolyte used in current batteries with a polymer that can conduct ions. This makes batteries safe, lower cost and enables higher energy density.

JCZ: Does your battery fall into the all-solid-state battery category?

MZ: Yes, our battery would be termed all-solid-state. So in the conventional Li-ion batteries right now you have the anode, a cathode; the anode and the cathode provide the energy and the liquid electrolyte provides the highway for ions to flow back and forth between the anode and the cathode. So what we’re doing is pretty simple. We’re substituting our polymer solid electrolyte for the liquid electrolyte. So we’re making a solid anode, a solid cathode and a solid electrolyte. So it’s an all-solid-state battery.

JCZ: How different is this polymer you are using from that used for contact lenses and things like that? Is it very different? Is it a different chemistry?1

MZ: There’s lots of different plastics and polymers that are used in the industry. Contact lenses are great materials, they’re clear and they’re biologically compatible with your eyes. What’s unique about our material –to be honest with you – is that our polymer is the first one that can transport lithium ions at room temperature. So there’s no other plastic whether its’s contact lenses or automobile plastics or any other plastics that conduct lithium ions at room temperature. So as I mentioned in a conventional lithium ion battery, you have the liquid electrolyte that allows for flow in the liquid to move ions from the anode to the cathode and vice versa. So what’s quite unique about our invention is that we’ve invented a polymer, a plastic that allows ions to flow through it in a solid at a room temperature in a wide temperature range. That’s quite unique about the material.

Second Question:

JCZ: How soon would you expect to bring it to the market? What are the main factors involved in this effort?

MZ: We expect to bring it to market within 2-3 years. The main factor involved in this effort is scaling up manufacturing.

JCZ: At what stage of development is your battery right now? I mean, is it at coin cell validation or beyond that?2

MZ: That’s a very good question. We believe we’re much further ahead than other people that are doing new materials. We actually have been making pouch cells, which is the cell format that’s mostly being used in electric vehicles. We’ve given a lot of people those pouch cells to test. So we’ve made pouch cells that drive cell-phones, drive tablets. So we prototyped the material, demonstrated performance in actual real life pouch cells and real life devices. The next step in the process is a difficult but necessary step which is to begin making the material and making the batteries in a higher volume and beginning the commercialization process.

JCZ: Now, in terms of the commercialization process, who are you talking to in order to bring it to the market? I mean, major battery producers? Major consumer electronics producers? EV producers? All of them?

MZ: I can say with a straight face, all of the above. Yes.

JCZ: Is financing a problem right now?

MZ: No, not right now. We’re basically negotiating agreements with all of these companies and working towards scaling up the material and scaling up a new process to make batteries with this material.

JCZ: Well my articles are read by a number of investors. Some of them may ask if they can invest in your business project.

MZ: That’s a good question. I’ll tell you, my answer to that is we would be interested in investors that are strategic, ones that want to help accelerate the process of commercializing our material and have the ability to accelerate the use of the material into a battery on an EV.

JCZ: Not precisely in the ones that are interested in commercializing it right away, right?

MZ: Well, many of these people have suggested the same thing of investing in us. But we want to make sure we have a small number of the right partners. It’s not just money. It’s building the necessary factories and identifying the product roadmap to commercialize the product.

JCZ: Have you already set up a company or you‘re planning to do so?

MZ: I formed a company. As you know, I am a professor at Tufts, but I formed a company called Ionic Materials and Ionic Materials is the company that is going to be commercializing the material and Ionic Materials is negotiating with partners to commercialize batteries.

Third Question:

JCZ: In what sub-segment of the market (EVs, consumer electronics, energy storage) do you think it would be most useful?

MZ: Consumer electronics, EVs, and possibly grid storage.

JCZ: Is that an order of prioritization or not necessarily?

MZ: Yeah. The attributes of our technology are that it’s safe. I think you may have seen some of our safety videos. So we believe we have a fundamentally safe material. We also believe that our polymer can enable higher energy than anodes and cathodes with a liquid electrolyte, meaning that you can get more life out of a battery of a given size, meaning your cell-phone will last longer or the range of an EV will be longer. And we also believe that because can enable different types of anodes and cathodes that are cheaper and more abundant than lithium, we can make lower-cost batteries. So we believe that those characteristics would apply to the three markets that you mentioned. My own personal passion is wanting to enable electrification of transportation, of trucks and cars, because we can make a safe battery and a longer-lasting battery and a lower-cost battery. My own view is that would be good for customers and it would be good for the environment. But along the way, as we develop that technology and commercialize it which should take time, along the way, our technology would be applicable to things like smart-phones. And then, I think, eventually, because we have high energy density at low cost, we could also apply it to grid storage. Does that make sense?

JCZ: Yes, that makes perfect sense. Now if your priority or at least one of your priorities is trucks and cars, have you been discussing this possibility with any major car or truck producers?

MZ: Yes, I can say, but we are under NDA with all these people, so it wouldn’t be appropriate.

JCZ: Are they really major?

MZ: Yeah, major, major... major, major.

JCZ: Ok. I was going to ask you how about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) but you probably can’t disclose that, can you?

MZ: I said major. Actually we are under NDA with all these companies and it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to confirm or not confirm that.

JCZ: No problem. But I suppose Tesla is part of majors, right in terms of EVs, right?

MZ: Sure. We are talking to major electric vehicle manufacturers and ones that want to be electric vehicle manufacturers.

Fourth Question:

JCZ: What is the general chemistry it utilizes?

MZ: The Ionic Materials polymer enables several different chemistries: lithium metal with high-voltage cathodes, and non-lithium based chemistries that are higher energy density and lower cost.

MZ: The one that we’ve been focusing on initially is driven by the market. The chemistry that we highlighted on relates to lithium metal chemistry. The original idea of lithium ion was to be able to introduce a lithium metal anode. A lithium metal anode has actually ten times the energy density of a graphite anode which is used in a lithium ion. And the problem with lithium metal chemistry has been the safety aspect of it and our polymer solves the safety aspect of it. So the first product that we’re going after is lithium metal which can have much higher energy density, theoretically up to 2x the energy density of lithium ion. The second chemistry that we’re going after is something called lithium-sulfur, where the cathode is a sulfur and the anode is lithium metal. And the value of that - we were just talking to an interesting customer yesterday – is that we can get the gravimetric density of that can be up to 3-4 times that of traditional lithium ion. And our third chemistry is our polymer that can enable anodes and cathodes that traditionally weren’t compatible with liquid electrolytes. We have an anode-cathode pair that is not lithium based but it is much higher energy density. So we expect to have another chemistry which has even better energy density than lithium metal and is much lower cost and is more abundant.

JCZ: That’s really amazing. I mean, what you’re saying is that you are definitely going beyond lithium ion, to begin with, Ok?

MZ: Right.

JCZ: Secondly, you’re saying that your first chemistry choice would be lithium metal, right?

MZ: Correct, correct.

JCZ: And the problems that lithium metal has would be solved by the polymer, right?

MZ: Correct.

JCZ: Now, the second chemistry would be lithium-sulfur, right?

MZ: Yes.

JCZ: And you still use the polymer as the solid electrolyte, right?

MZ: Correct.

JCZ: Now, when you answered to my question saying that you were going to go to some non-lithium based chemistries, I was thinking of more or less in terms of Prof. Goodenough, right? That is, to substitute lithium for sodium or perhaps magnesium. But you are talking about something else.

MZ: We have something else that we haven’t disclosed yet that’s even better. We believe it’s more abundant and even higher energy density and we think it’s actually going to be the “Holy Grail”. It is not lithium based, much higher energy density, very abundant and we believe that will get eventually the cost down to about $30 per kWh.

JZC: $30?

MZ: Yeah.

JCZ: That’s incredible. Ok. So that means that you haven’t even considered using sodium or magnesium?

MZ: Well, we’ve considered it, but we think we have something better.

JCZ: Ok, now, how well developed are these alternative chemistries. I mean, are they at the same stage as the lithium metal one?

MZ: The lithium-sulfur is about the same stage and we’ve shown feasibility of the other one. We believe it’s about a year behind the lithium metal one.

Fifth Question:

JCZ: What would be its material requirements in terms of kg per kWH?

MZ: Most (and potentially all) of the Li in the cell will come from the cathode material, which is based on the same active materials used in conventional lithium-ion batteries. As a result, the total amount of Li per kWh will be in the same ballpark as for conventional lithium-ion. Because Ionic’s PE is stable at high voltages, our LPI technology might ultimately enable higher voltage cathodes than conventional Li-ion batteries. If this were the case, the amount of Li per kWh might even be less than with conventional Li-ion batteries.

JCZ: As you probably know, one of the best-kept secrets by battery producers is the actual amount of lithium utilized in a battery. Do you agree with me on that?

MZ: Yeah.

JCZ: So over the years, there has been a lot of controversy around this. And in my recent estimations of lithium demand I had used as a proxy that 1 kWh of Li-ion battery capacity requires about 1 kg of Li 2 CO 3 . Ok, this is a bit underestimated figure in relation to Argonne Lab’s figures published in 2010 which more or less fall into an average of 1.57. It is also a bit lower than Jamie Speirs’ (from the Imperial Centre for Energy Policy and Technology in London) estimation in her article published on the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews in 2014, which more or less talks about 1.51 as an average. Do you agree with these numbers? How far away is your number from these other numbers?

MZ: Well, I think what we said in our response to be honest with you is that we understand the arguments but if you look at the construction of our cell, there’s lithium that comes into the cathode material and we also are providing lithium in the lithium metal, basically. The amount of lithium per kWh because we are at a higher voltage would be less than with conventional lithium ion batteries. So I was hoping not to get into a discussion about how much is there. We are using lithium but we feel with our lithium technology we’ll use less than the current lithium-ion, basically. A lot of smart guys have looked at that, like you. But I kind of don’t want to get into that argument of kind of figure out how much. But we feel that ours will be better and then eventually we won’t use lithium. We’ll be getting away from lithium which would be very interesting.

JCZ: I’ll just comment one more thing. If you don’t want to say anything then don’t say anything. But I just want to share this with you, Ok? I don’t know if you’re familiar with Prof. Jean Marie Tarascon. He is French and is fairly well known in the lithium battery world. He published an article in Nature Chemistry in 2010 where he argued: “the [lithium] demand is estimated to be about 0.8 kg per kWh — and this number is not expected to decrease with recently developed batteries such as lithium–air or lithium–sulfur, which need an excess of lithium at the negative electrode to function properly.”

MZ: Right, I agree with that.

JCZ: So you agree with that. Now, one more thing. Prof. Tarascon’s figure seems quite similar to figures provided by a recent analysis of lithium material flows in China published this year in Resources Policy. You see, in this article, if you go to the supplementary material, you will find actual numbers from lithium ion battery producers in China. And they are more or less talking about 0.78, 0.8, something like that, so you would agree with that, right? I mean, in terms of kg of Li 2 CO 3 per kWh. So this means that, you know, in the last 10 years or so technology has advanced and has tended to reduce the amount of lithium used in a battery. Do you agree with that?

MZ: Yes, I agree with that. We think that with our technology will reduce that more also.

JCZ: But of course you also agree that when you use lithium metal you tend to use more lithium in comparison with lithium carbonate.

MZ: As I said, because we use a higher voltage we won’t need quite as much. We think the amount of lithium that we’ll require with our lithium metal battery, with our high-voltage cathodes would be less than the amount of lithium needed for the current state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery.

Sixth Question:

JCZ: Is your technology patented? Are you the only owner of the property rights to it?

MZ: Yes, the technology is patented. And yes, I am the only owner of the property rights to it.

JCZ: Are you planning to produce on you own or have you considered licensing your technology to other interested parties?

MZ: Well, both. Initially, we will be producing on our own and because in the battery world everybody is worried about security of supply we will be licensing it to a selected number of partners.

JCZ: Ok, that was incredible, Mike, thank you very much. I hope I didn’t put into much trouble with your non-disclosure agreements and things like that.

MZ: Yeah, we have these non-disclosure agreements with all those companies. So I don’t want to confirm or deny who we’re working with, Ok? But we are working with all the major ones. I’ll just leave it like that, Ok?

1. I am indebted to an anonymous Facebook friend for suggesting this question.

2. I am indebted to an anonymous Linked-In friend for suggesting this question.

