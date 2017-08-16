Understanding Medical Facilities Corporation, An Excellent Long-Term Investment For Dividend Lovers

MFC presents a great opportunity to buy its common stock. It returns a very high percentage of its free cash flow to investors through dividends. Dividend yield: 8%.

MFC stock is undervalued (discount free cash flow). Its intrinsic value is around US$ $12.5 -$15.5 or C$ $16.0 -$20. MFC trades as "MFCSF" on OTCPK or "DR" on TSX.

The business model of Medical Facilities Corporation (MFC) is very strong. This article will describe the business, competitive positioning, opportunities, threats, business drivers, risks, management evaluation and valuation.

Business Description

MFC, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals (SSH) and an ambulatory surgery center (NYSE:ASC) in the United States. The company’s SSHs perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other procedures, including primary and urgent care. Additionally, its ASC provides surgical specialties, including orthopedics, pain management, gynecology, gastroenterology, and cosmetic surgery. It also offers outsourced business solutions to healthcare facilities, physicians, and insurance companies.

A key part of MFC’s unique business model is its ownership of facilities in partnership with physicians and its encouragement of physician owners to remain an integral part of the operations and non-owner physicians to practice at the facilities. At MFC, “…a majority of MFC physicians are significant investors in their local facilities.” The high quality of its surgeons and specialists have a direct say in how each facility is run. MFC has and continues to seek high quality physicians and partners in all of its local markets. This is how it continues to attract, “…the best medical teams, as well as leading technologies, in a context of quality care, efficiencies and responsiveness”. [1] The types of cases at each MFC centre depend on the specialties of its resources and the facilities (equipment and infrastructure) available at each centre.[2]

MFC has a controlling interest in seven subsidiaries; five SSHs, one ASC, and one third-party business solutions provider. The SSHs focus on a niche market with a limited number of high volume short-stay (overnight) patients. Two of these SSHs also provide primary and urgent care to their communities. The ASC only specializes in outpatient surgical procedures where patients stay for less than 24 hours. MFC does not have traditional Acute Care Hospitals (NYSE:ACH), freestanding clinics, home health care, or imaging clinics. See the following picture from the investor presentation in June 2017:

The facilities charge a fee to the patient, or their insurer (“payor”). MFC’s facilities have relationships with an extensive list of payors that represent major payor groups, including private insurers, such as Medicare, Medicaid, workers’ compensation and self-pay patients. MFC has grown its assets, revenues and cash.

MFC plans to continue growing in the same manner as it has done since 2004 through accretive acquisitions and capacity expansions. Refer to the following tables:

Table 1 – Key information about MFC Centers: SSH, ASC and others

Source: Annual reports. Own elaboration

Table 2 – Specialties / Services



Source: Annual reports. Own elaboration. Tables are based on details provided in 2011-2016 annual reports.

Accretive acquisitions: MFC continues looking for attractive opportunities to acquire facilities that can consolidate its path to achieve greater operating efficiencies and synergies. MFC's management has experience in identifying, evaluating, acquiring and integrating accretive SSHs, ASCs and complementary operations, which will contribute to growing MFC revenues, assets, and (more importantly) cash flows. MFC strives to find these accretive acquisitions in the future by looking at:

- High quality and optimum service lines.

- Continued strong earnings and growth potential.

- Controlling position by MFC.

- Physician alignment and/or affiliations.

Capacity expansion: MFC has already done it in the last 13 years and a half and plans to continue expanding service offerings, growing capacity utilisation, achieving operational efficiencies, improving capacity in their facilities and utilising and capturing operational efficiencies. MFC is also looking of ways to strengthen their position in their local communities, for instance MFC is looking at opportunities to add additional service lines and/or increase the number of physicians, locating services lines that are needed in the community to meet the patient needs, reviewing and expanding regions serviced, achieving benefits of corporate-wide purchasing programs; and sharing and implementing best practices and cost reduction strategies between the facilities.

Competitive Positioning

MFC’s facility characteristics and differentiators: the big difference between SSHs and traditional ACHs is that SSHs, in this case MFC, are the elective procedures, detailed admission process, scheduled surgeries and specialized facilities. These are a key differentiator from the traditional ACHs.

“Typically, smaller than full service hospitals, SSHs can still provide a broad range of services but tend to have primary specialties, such as orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery. This approach allows them to design and staff the facility to enable the best patient outcomes. The planned intake process with scheduled surgeries optimizes resource allocation and improves revenue recovery.” [3]

The ACHs serve all medical conditions on a 24/7 basis, and they are a vital part of each community, but ACHs face significant challenges in terms of efficient resource allocation, cost control, optimized patient outcomes and revenue recovery. According to Forbes: "Many of the performance drivers are the same for the healthcare facility industry group, although hospitals (ACHs especially) face some unique challenges – they operate in a high fixed-cost environment with profit-loss centers such as emergency rooms that cannot turn away patients and thus rack up bad debt expenses. However, surgery centers have for-profit business models that have lower fixed costs and negligible bad debt. But even hospitals can maximize its profits by running efficiently through cost controls and garner market share by offering a better service and product (orthopedics, cardiac services and more renowned doctors) can grow faster than its peers." [4]

Regarding orthopedics, MFC is very well positioned:

- Orthopedic complaints are the most common reason to seek medical care.

- One in seven Americans has an orthopedic impairment.

- Over seven million Americans required hospitalization for orthopedic conditions. [5]

MFC’s facility reviews: I checked the ratings for MFC in CareChex (quality rating system), by each specialty and US state where MFC has a SSH. The results for MFC are excellent (see Table 3). They show that the longer the facility belongs to MFC, the higher the ranking, and vice versa. My takeaway is that once MFC acquires a new facility, it improves its quality and services to its patients.

Table 3 – Quality Rating System for MFC centers regarding “Medical Excellence” (the green an yellow numbers are percentiles)

Source: CareChex. Own elaboration.

Table based on information available at CareChex (CareChex | Hospital & Health System Quality Ratings). CareChex provides clinical, financial, and patient satisfaction findings. The data timeframe for the results in the table above are from 2013 to 2015 and the scores are based on state percentile scores. The results are referred to “Medical Excellence”; the quality rating legend refers to “Highest”, “High”, “Average”, “Low”, “Lowest”.

Opportunities or Threats: ASCs

An important way that MFC continues growing is through acquisitions. VMG Health expects, “…hospitals and health systems to continue direct participation in the ASC industry through either outright acquisitions or indirect participation via a joint venture (JV) arrangement with ASC management companies and/or local physicians.” [6] Also, according to ECG Management Consultants: "…the inpatient dominated paradigm for surgery is evolving rapidly, with some of the most profitable cases transitioning to ASCs. Forward-looking health systems are investing heavily in this shift—in some cases strategically reducing inpatient revenue to better position their systems for the future. Dozens of health systems have already made this change, and many more are in the process. We believe that ASCs are at a tipping point in the evolution of health care delivery, and hospitals without a comprehensive ambulatory surgery strategy are putting their institutions at great risk".[7]

I believe that the very fragmented market of ASCs is an opportunity for MFC for acquisitions. Furthermore, according to VMG Health “…. the divesting trend for traditional Acute Care Hospitals isn’t over yet”, [8] which can bring more opportunities to obtain strength in niche markets for MFC.

The types of acquisitions MFC is considering includes, “…market complementary acquisitions, such as ASCs and imaging” [9] because of their ability to generally operate with similar profit margins as occur in MFC facilities.[10] Despite fragmentation in the ASC market, MFC is growing into key delivery platforms for medical procedures and is continuing to expand their service offering. I also believe MFC will continue to acquire physician-owned SSHs that meet their acquisition criteria. However, the creation of new entities has effectively been prohibited under the Affordable Care Act, which limits the number of SSHs available for acquisition. However, an advantage for MFC is that there is a higher probability that SSHs would want to be acquired by MFC over other large healthcare organizations, due to its positive working relationships with physicians, operational improvement expertise, interest in working with active partners, and openness to growth through increases to the number of physicians and service lines. Additionally, the relative small size of MFC is advantageous. As noted by the New York Times in 2016:

…a frenzy of smaller transactions is also profoundly changing the landscape, many of which face little regulatory resistance. The deals are often for a couple of doctors here, or a hospital there, making them too small to attract much attention. But as those deals add up, they are creating groups that in some cases dominate local or regional markets. [11]

Business Drivers

Demographics: over the long-term, the SSHs and ASCs industries are driven by overall population growth, health care spending, and increasing proportion of older people in the population. The demand for surgery increases within the higher age groups. Regarding ‘older people’ in the US, “the age where half of the population is younger and the other half older — rose from 35.3 years in April 2000, to 37.9 years on July 2016. The baby-boom generation is largely responsible for this trend; baby boomers began turning 65 in 2011 and will continue to do so for many years to come. Residents aged 65 and over grew from 35.0 million in 2000 to 49.2 million in 2016, accounting for 12.4 percent and 15.2 percent of the total population, respectively. If we see where MFC has facilities, the percent of people aged 65 years and over (as of 2016) are: Arkansas 16.3%, South Dakota 16%, Oklahoma 15%, and Indiana 14.9%.

Health Care Expenditures: at the macro level, “…national health spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.6 percent per year for 2016-25, and 4.7 percent per year on a per capita basis.” [12]

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention noted the following:

The United States spent $2.7 trillion on personal health care for an average of $8,468 per person in 2015; in contrast in 1975, the United States spent $113 billion, on average $514 per person. In 2015, 17.8% of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (OTC:GDP) was spent on national health care—more than twice the percentage in 1975 (7.9% of GDP). More is spent on health care in the United States, in terms of a percentage of GDP, than any other developed country. [13]

Additionally, “Between 1960 and 2014, healthcare spending in the United States increased, from an inflation-adjusted average of $1,172/person per year to $9,544 (by 8 times).” [14]

Risks

Regulations: The government regulates all aspects of the hospital industry, including pricing of services, reporting costs, information technology infrastructure, labor policies, and uncompensated care. All MFC centers are also subject to numerous legal, professional and private licensing, certification and accreditation requirements. Some examples of the regulations include: the federal Anti-Kickback Statute; the federal physician self-referral law “Stark Law”; PPACA, which contains provisions that prohibit the formation or development of any new physician owned hospitals in the U.S after a specified date; and the implementation of the EHR, or Electronic Health Records. In the case of the looming regulations, the effects are unpredictable, but as MFC management said, it should have the greatest effect on the full‐service of ACHs. MFC’s business model is not immune, but the unpredictability can bring opportunities too. For example, MFC can be active again in M&A very soon, “…an overarching factor shaping the near-term future of health care M&A activity will be the effect of any changes to the ACA in 2017. While buyers tend to proceed cautiously in the face of uncertainty, large regulatory changes affecting health care providers have historically been accompanied by an increase in M&A activity.”[15]

Cyclical risk: Given that 98% of MFC revenues come from its 5 SSGs and around 2% comes from its ASC unit in California, it is critical to know that ASC’s type of business provides care at significant cost savings for all the payors. “Not only are ASCs focused on ensuring that patients have the best surgical experience possible, they also provide cost effective care that save the government, third party payors and patients money.” [16] This can put pressure on MFC’s revenues in the future.

The chart below shows “…the comparison of invasive, therapeutic surgeries by body system in hospital-based ambulatory surgery versus inpatient settings, in 2014” [17]. The problem is that a growing share of all surgeries at community hospitals in the United States are performed in the ASC setting (66 percent in 2014, up from 57 percent in 1994) [18] .

Surgeries in Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery and Hospital Inpatient Settings, 2014 #223

MFC might need to make some adjustments because its revenues and cash flows are dependent on the SSHs model.

The industry in which MFC operates differs from other industries where the end user pays for goods and services. In this industry, most payments come from third-party payers such as employers, commercial insurance companies, and government programs. 35% of net revenues of MFC come from Blue Cross / Blue Shield and 29% from Medicare / Medicaid; however, the industry as a whole has 41% of the public health insurance as a source of payment, which is a good comparative for MFC.

Operational risk: one operational risk is the lack of surgeons due to fortuities; for instance, one interesting observation from the last management discussion is the fact that a temporary injury of a key surgeon at UMASH center negatively impacted the revenue in 2017 Q1. This might look like an isolated case, but it does speak of a very important operational risk for MFC. MFC is very dependent on the surgeons’ work, so any disruption can take a big hit on MFC’s revenues. So, as long as MFC continue working with their local leadership, who are keen on developing leads on reputable physicians that want to join MFC facilities, this risk is avoidable, but inevitable. [19]

Additionally, the risk of unsuccessful medical practices is important. Unfortunately, “45% of orthopedic surgeon’s report symptoms of being "burned-out" [23]. “Bureaucratic tasks are the primary cause of physician burnout. Among surveyed physicians, 56 percent who are self-employed and 66 percent who are employed spend 10 or more hours a week on paperwork and administrative tasks” [24].

Management Evaluation

MFC’s strategy and messaging from management has been consistent over the last 13 years and 4 months, since it became a public company in 2004. MFC was created in 2004, and the business description and competitive position explained above has not changed. MFC also was and still is structured so that most of its free cash flows from operations are distributed to holders.

While some key members of the management team that started in 2004 have since retired or moved on, the current team is well-suited to effectively execute MFC’s strategic objectives. Dr. Donald Schellpfeffer was an important founding member and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until he retired in 2015. Michael Salter was the Chief Financial Officer (NASDAQ:CFO) until he retired in 2016. Seymour Temkin, who also started in 2004, became Chairman of the Board and was appointed as interim CEO from 2015 to 2016. After that, in June 2016, Britt T. Reynolds (an external executive with over 28 years of experience in the hospital and health services management industry) became CEO. However, in June 2017, Mr. Reynolds left MFC and resigned as CEO and member of the board, potentially because of differences with the board, which negatively impacted the stock price.

MFC has been a very well-run company since its inception. The current management is a solid team and its 4 new members are a group of executives with extensive experience in organic and acquisition growth initiatives, physician syndication and payer and reimbursement contracting. This gives the management team a strategic advantage where MFC has local representatives. The CEO and management team includes the following individuals: Jeffrey Lozon CM, member of the board and appointed interim CEO (in June 2017); Tyler Murphy, CFO; James Rolfe, Chief Development Officer (CDO); and, Rob Horrar, Chief Operating Officer (NYSE:COO). Refer to the table below for details:



Mgmt Team Role Experience [25] Jeffrey Lozon Interim CEO 2017- present More than 30 years of experience in leading healthcare organizations in Canada and the US: CEO of St. Michael's Hospital, 1992–2009; CEO of Revera Living Inc. (a leading provider of seniors' care and accommodation in Canada and the United States), 2009–2014; and Deputy Minister of Health for the Province of Ontario, 1999–2000. Mr. Lozon is also a Chairman of Lozon Associates advisory services. Tyler Murphy CFO 2016 - Present Joined MFC in November 2016 as Executive Vice President, Finance, but he is now CFO. Over seventeen years of experience in senior financial management in the healthcare industry: Vice President and Treasurer in Tenet Healthcare (one of the largest publicly-traded healthcare companies in the United State) 2009–2016; and, Senior Vice-President of HealthSouth (treasury, business planning, financial performance, risk management and investor relations). Expertise in finance, accounting, investments, capital structure as well as executing on and integrating merger and acquisition targets. James Rolfe CDO 2016 - Present Over 25 years of experience in the financial services and healthcare sectors, as well as experience with many large proprietary for-profit and not-for-profit health systems: Managing Director of Business Development and Transaction Advisory at VFM Health (one of the largest healthcare valuation and transaction advisory firms in the US); and, Vice President of Acquisitions and Development at CHS – Community Health Systems from 2005–2009 (one of the largest publicly-traded healthcare systems in the United States). Experience with over 45 transactions totaling $2.2 billion, including the acquisition/divestiture of ACH, outpatient facilities, and physician practices as well as physician joint ventures in hospitals and outpatient facilities. Rob Horrar COO 2017 - Present More than 25 years of experience in health plan and hospital operations: Vice-President of Business Development and then promoted to Division President of Community Health Systems where he oversaw the operations of affiliated hospitals in Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia (same company as where James Rolfe worked), 1998 - 2017; and several key management positions, including Executive Director for Nevada operations, at Humana for over 11 years.

Source: LinkedIn and MFC web site

Mr. Murphy and Mr. Rolfe’s track records suggest that more acquisitions are coming in the pipeline and that they will be prepared to execute them successfully. Additionally, Mr. Horrar’s experience should help MFC improve efficiency, reduce costs, and improve margins. Mr. Lozon’s leadership experience in both the US and Canadian healthcare markets, as well as his knowledge of MFC’s business and strategy, makes him well suited to direct the MFC through this transition, despite being an interim CEO.

The tenure of MFC’s board of directors is about average, approximately 5.6 years. Additionally, at least 4 of the 6 directors are independent. The current board of directors have the skills and experience to be successful and are financially literate. Their compensations are reasonable, and MFC’s corporate directors have extensive governance and financial experience and relationships throughout the healthcare industry. As shown in the Corporate Governance Documents section of the MFC website, the board of director appears to act in the best interest of the corporation and promote the highest standards of corporate governance. For example, there are public documents on the MFC web site related to Constating Documents, Charters, Position Descriptions, and Corporate Policies. [26]



Board of Directors Description[27] Marilynne Day-Linton Chair and Lead Director. Also serves on the board of St. Joseph’s Health Center Foundation in Toronto and has chaired its board and finance committee. David R. Bellaire (independent director) Operating Partner of Waud Capital Partners. Held leadership roles in health insurance, served in interim turnaround and merger / integration leadership roles, and was the founder CEO of a prosthetics company. Stephen Dineley (independent director) Retired KPMG partner with over 30 years of experience in assurance services. Irving Gerstein (independent director) Retired executive. Very broad experience, including member of the Senate of Canada from 2009 to 2016. Honorary director of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. Dale Lawr (independent director) Executive experience with a broad range of organizations in Canada and the United States. Jeffrey Lozon MFC’s interim CEO. Also, a member of the board.

Valuation

I will not spend time on the model, because it is subjective and based on too many assumptions. But I according my model (discount free cash flow), the stock is undervalued. Its intrinsic value is around US$ $12.5 -$15.5 or C$ $16.0 -$20. I included lease obligations, and I assume $19 million of CAPEX a year (including maintenance and acquisitions). I had very conservative assumptions, but different levels of WACC and terminal growth rates make huge changes in the intrinsic value.

Lastly, MFC has shown a reliable stream of dividends to shareholders with a high payout ratio of 69% in 2016, 76.7% in 2015, and 85.2% in 2014. I bought the stock at the average price of CAD$ 12.07. MFC is an investment which I will hold at least 5-10 years, because of the dividends. The stock chart had showed me some excellent opportunities last week, but it is still cheap from a valuation perspective, so I might double down if the stock falls again.

