TJX Companies: Succeeding Where Others Are Failing

Off-price was only off-trend for a short while. TJX Companies (TJX) hit a road-bump in its growth narrative in May 2017 when quarterly revenues missed expectations for the first time in 3 years. Comparable sales growth also came in shy of expectations.

But that was a hiccup in the overall growth narrative for TJX. TJX reported strong second quarter results on Tuesday (8/15) with beats on both the top and bottom. Comparable sales growth also topped expectations, and management lifted its profit guide. The results all together affirm that off-price retail remains a winning strategy in the rapidly changing retail landscape. TJX stock, though, is still feeling lingering effects from the first quarter's disappointing numbers. This is creating a favorable disconnect for investors to buy a retail winner at a relative discount.

First and foremost, off-price is still the winning strategy in bricks retail. Kohl's (KSS) reported much better than expected comps in its most recent quarter. Ross Stores (ROST) has rattled off a string of revenue and earnings topping quarters. Same with Burlington Stores (BURL). The one positive from Macy's (M) recent quarter was that the company's off-price offering, Backstage, continues to perform well.

Off price retail is one of the very few areas in retail that continues to grow despite Amazon (AMZN) encroachment. TJX is a king in this space, and so TJX stock is a rare winner in retail.

Secondly, we really like the HomeGoods narrative here. After years of holding off on home ownership, Millennials are finally starting to buy homes (see here, here, and here). But those same first-time home-buyers remain burdened by student debt. Paying off a mortgage and student loans means that this new wave of home buyers is a cash-strapped group. Cash-strapped shoppers look for bargains.

So for many of them, their furniture and home goods shopping trips don't start at Pier 1 (PIR) or Restoration Hardware (RH). They start at HomeGoods, the low-price home furnishings retailer. That is why comparable sales rose 7% at HomeGoods in the quarter, on top of a 5% increase last year. This strongly positive comp performance will continue into the foreseeable future as Millennial first-time home buyers continue to be the ones driving out-sized growth in the home furnishings segment.

TJX is perfectly leveraged to fully reap revenue and profit tailwinds from this trend. The company is on track for almost 100 HomeGoods openings this year. The company is also rolling out HomeSense in the United States. HomeSense is essentially the European and Canadian version of HomeGoods, but clearly management believes the two stores are distinct enough that they can grow together in the US market.

With HomeSense and HomeGoods both set for significant expansion in the foreseeable future, TJX's home furnishing store results will remain robust.

Thirdly, valuation is compelling. TJX stock is about as cheaply valued as it has been over the past year, primarily due to broader concerns about retail. By and large, the big department stores reported disappointing numbers recently. So did Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Coach (COH).

But there are certain retailers that continue to shine where others are failing. With consistently positive comp growth, TJX is one of those retailers.

Therefore, the current valuation trough is not a sign of the times. It is simply an opportunity to buy a retail winner at a relative discount.

