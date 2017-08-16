Novartis: Why Entresto Is Key

If Novartis succeeds in having a branded drug overtake generics, it may position them to reconsider their R&D strategy.

Earnings Reporter:

My goal in this segment is to unlock both short-term and long-term growth in stocks that have just reported earnings. These stocks are specifically subject to enormous volatility, as earnings reports are seen (and rightfully so) as a significant display of a company's progression in the market. What I offer you is an analysis of the economic well-being of the company, and whether I think the stock is a buy, hold or sell for either (or both) the short term or long term. To get used to the format of this segment, take a look at my last article on Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).

After careful consideration, I have rated Novartis (NYSE:NVS) as a buy for the long term.

Background:

Back in 2015, Novartis received approval for Entresto, a drug that treats heart failure. According to the Federal Drug Administration's own press release after the approval:

The drug has been shown to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death and hospitalization related to heart failure

Dr. Norman Stockbridge of the FDA also mentioned that heart failure (which affects 5.1M people in the US) is caused from both heart attacks and high blood pressure. The drug was the result of extensive research trials, which included 8,442 patients, a majority being white males between the ages of 18-64. What was interesting about the trial was that some patients were given Entresto, while others were given the inexpensive heart failure medication of enalapril (rather than a placebo). Below is some of the data from the Paradigm-HF trial:

(Source: rxlist)

This data implies that Entresto is able to offer a better survival rate than Enalapril. This pivotal data contributed to the FDA's subsequent approval back in 2015, but Novartis struggled to get this drug to immediately reach its blockbuster potential. They listed the price at $4,600 a year, which is quite steep when going against generics that are charging substantially less. Getting insurance companies to cover this when there are cheaper alternatives, within a turbulent period for the overall insurance landscape? A difficult task to say the least.

Despite the high-list price, Entresto was getting plenty of support and praise from numerous key players in the medical industry. According to FiercePharma, there were:

...ringing endorsements from the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America, all of which recommended that physicians switch their patients to Entresto

Simply put, Novartis developed a drug that was better than any therapy currently out there for health failure, by a substantial margin. Analysts predict that the drug can eventually deliver $3B in peak sales, and while the company is far from that target, it is finally getting on the right track.

Key Findings in the Q2 Report:

Perhaps the most important thing that CEO Joe Jimenez said during the Q2 conference call was:

Entresto continued to show steady growth with sales of $110 million in the quarter...Overall, we believe we are on track to reach about $500 million in sales this year

What has changed in the landscape to allow such a sudden and rapid rise in the sales of the pricey Entresto? Well, first, the amount of Medicare Plan D participants who now do NOT require prior authorization (for PA, think 'more paperwork') to acquire Entresto has risen to over 50%, a tremendous feat from the previous 1/3 from less than a year ago. In addition, Novartis has heavily expanded its sales force for Entresto, as depicted in the graph found below:

The company has now reached over 70% of the addressable market, and are on their way to benefit from the fruit of their labor. Novartis is trying to test the drug for children with heart failure issues, as well as for allowing the capacity of exercise in adults with heart failure issues. There are plenty of reasons to believe that, should Entresto continue its tear, it should be incredibly quick to be adopted by new markets as it increases its designations in the field.

Source: FiercePharma

Other Q2 Highlights:

Novartis beat bottom line expectations with an EPS of $1.22, while missing topline expectations with a figure of $12.24B (over 1% lower Y/Y). The key drive for its jump in stock price back in July was its reiteration of full-year guidance, its improvement with Entresto, and its developing pipeline.

NVS data by YCharts

Operating income grew at a 9% clip due to divestment gains, and this primarily contributed to the increase in net income as well. The company showed that despite a slip-up in revenue, it still positions itself in a way to profit more from its sales. In terms of pipeline advancement, CEO Jimenez said:

...in this 3-month period, we saw 14 approvals and positive recommendations, we saw 5 filings and we saw 9 major trial readouts. I think this is a testament to the strength of the pipeline and it reinforces our growth prospects going forward

Why should you be excited as an investor? There are two data readouts expected soon (one of August 27th and one on November 10th). On August 27th, Novartis will release full data from its CANTOS Phase 3 study, which already had positive results announced. Further data may show stronger efficacy than first envisioned, and may push the FDA t approve the drug. The initial data revealed the following:

Phase III CANTOS study met the primary endpoint, a composite of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death, showing that ACZ885 (canakinumab) in combination with standard of care therapy reduces cardiovascular risk in people with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis (Novartis Website)

Investor Takeaway:

There is a lot to be excited about with Novartis. Whether it is the ACZ data readout later this month, or the mounting success of Entresto, the company looks like they will continue to impress moving forward. For those looking at a solid pharma company with a long tenure in the industry and exciting prospects moving forward, look no further. This may be your gem.

