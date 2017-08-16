Liking Home Depot; The 'Amazon Effect' May Even Add More Alpha

Then the thesis that HD is an anti-AMZN, as it were, and that the Amazon Effect may wane, freeing HD to move to a P/E premium to the SPY.

It appears to yours truly that AMZN is casting a psychological shadow larger than its real size.

HD enjoyed a beat-and-raise quarter, but it, LOW and LL sold off together in sympathy with some other retail names.

Introduction

A small number of the prominent public retailers are thriving. Most, though, are having trouble dealing with the secular trends relating to e-commerce as well as investor recognition that even aside e-commerce, the US is over-stored.

Because these issues, broadly called the Amazon (AMZN) effect, are affecting all retail stocks, the set-up may be positive, finally, for the strongest names, in my humble opinion. Here is the top-down view:

Every now and then, Wall Street takes a great concept too far, and the Amazon effect may have gone too far.

The bull thesis in this article is two-fold for Home Depot (HD). One point is straightforward: that even if interest rates were higher and the P/E of the S&P 500 (SPY) and DJIA (DIA) were accordingly lower than they are, HD could still be attractive around $150 per share based on current operating results and future earnings prospects. In other words, a classic argument that Mr. Market is undervaluing how wonderful HD is versus lesser companies or competing assets such as high quality bonds.

The second point is that current market valuations, both of stocks and bonds, and the overrated nature of the AMZN threat to HD (not overrated to less competent companies), has made HD that much more attractive. This is said in view of the sell-off of HD to $150 from about $154 after what normally would have been a neutral or positive earnings report and conference call for the stock.

Before discussing a scenario of the Amazon effect waning, a discussion of the July quarter and some conference call remarks from HD executives follows.

HD's Q2: rock-solid

The company beat consensus on both sales and EPS, guidance was raised, and same store sales beat, as well. The company gave cautious but still strong (for this environment) sales guidance for H2 but allowed that this might be conservative. The CFO said in a confident voice that HD was quite pleased with August sales so far. Also, July had the strongest comps of any of the three months of Q2 - so maybe HD is seeing some accelerating strength.

Some commentary in the media pointed to allegedly weak guidance for H2 as a reason for the sell-off; but HD admitted they may well just be setting the bar especially low. There is angst out there, which is good to see: the first question of the Q&A expressed recession fears. Yet despite angst and a sell-off on a beat-and-raise quarter, these are the numbers, and they are fine:

The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $28.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2017, a 6.2 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Comparable store sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 were positive 6.3 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.6 percent. [Note: the company said on the call that comps did not include e-commerce sales.] Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 were $2.7 billion, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.97 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2016. For the second quarter of fiscal 2017, diluted earnings per share increased 14.2 percent from the same period in the prior year.

HD increased its full-year EPS guidance to $7.29, a little higher than consensus of $7.25 shown by both E-Trade (ETFC) and Yahoo! Finance. Other metrics were positive throughout, including the following yoy comps:

Number of transactions increased 2.8%.

Actual average ticket was up 3.6%.

Sales per square foot was up 5.9%.

Sales to professionals rose at least twice as fast as to do-it-yourselfers.

The Interline division is outperforming within HD.

Especially notable: e-commerce sales, including buy online, pick up in store, rose 23%.

HD is doing very well in e-commerce, and it is using its store base to provide it an advantage that AMZN lacks.

Also a positive is that HD opening stores in the US for the first time in many years. HD took a lot of flak years ago for cannibalizing sales of existing stores by opening new ones not all that far away. In retrospect, that looks like a savvy move: short-term pain, long-term unassailable (for now) market dominance. In addition to largely freezing new competitors out of the areas with high HD store densities (plus a Lowe's (LOW) or several), population and traffic increases now make what seemed to be stores placed too close together be farther apart measured by today's drive time.

Meanwhile, fill-in construction, teardowns with new construction, and renovations now give each store more business. It was a tough period, but this strategy may be paying off. That HD can find growth for physical stores speaks well for population growth in the US and the economy overall.

With HD routinely beating its own guidance lately, and the economy doing pretty well, I will assume $7.40 EPS for this fiscal year. That puts HD, around $150 at Tuesday's close, at just over 20X this year's EPS estimates halfway through the year. That's about a 5% forward earnings yield. With HD recently having raised its targeted dividend payout percentage to 55% of earnings, that suggests a dividend yield of 2.75% sooner rather than later.

Some clues to the company's views on its growth prospects came in its most recent PowerPoint presentation, shown to investors last month during a road show to Asia and Australia. This is worth a brief discussion.

HD's case for a secular bull market in its sector and for its growth potential

This presentation, linked to above, makes a few points suggesting that HD has structural tailwinds going forward that will tend to help sales and profits. These include:

Private fixed residential investment is still about 10% below its long-run historical average as a share of US GDP.

US national average home prices have finally exceeded their 2006 high.

Household formation is picking up and is projected to become robust, and first-time home buyers spend more on renovations than move-up home buyers.

The aging US housing stock helps HD, as old houses receive much more repair/renovation spending per year than newer homes.

These points appear persuasive to me.

HD made the case that there is very large room to gain additional market share in a huge market; thus, don't even think of saturation even within its North American current base. Slide 17, provides the following data for annual sales of the home improvement retail market:

Building professionals: $120 B

consumer: $180 B

HD share only 15% (combined of the $300 B)

Then it suggests an additional $200 B of annual sales including product pull-through of $60 B and labor of $140 B. The graph suggests a small share of this market for HD. Finally, an additional $50 B annual market for MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) is shown, also with only a small share for HD.

Overall, it is estimating a $550 B addressable market; thus, HD has much less than 20% of it. The market opportunity will grow with economic growth and inflation.

The above numbers exclude Canada and Mexico, where HD operates in force already. Obviously, they exclude Asia and Europe, and South America. One day HD may much more international.

There are also the opportunities to move vertically rather than HD's ongoing horizontal expansion. One way that vertical expansion may already be underway is via partnership in co-designing proprietary products to be sold exclusively in HD stores. That's a form of limited upstream vertical integration. Carefully done, perhaps more of that could occur. Downstream integration, such as edging into the home construction or renovation market, perhaps via partnerships or providing financing to builders, may be another possibility; again, it would need to be done carefully.

Overall, HD may just be getting its mojo back and could have many years of profitable expansion ahead.

How should investors think of HD's growth path?

Of many ways to think of HD, I systematize things based on the following assumptions:

Nominal GDP growth of 4.5%.

HD's markets continue to recover relative to the economy at large and grow at 6%.

HD gains share, so it grows at 7%.

EPS grow faster than sales due to A) positive operational leverage and B) share buybacks.

Thus a proposed 10% CAGR for EPS is proposed for the next 7-10 years.

Cut this 10% back due to the propensity for investors to be too bullish on stocks they own, so say 7% CAGR to approximately 2027.

Of course, if GDP gets back to its prior 6% a year or greater growth path, HD would very likely be able to grow EPS faster than this 7-10% proposed rate.

Overall, it appears reasonable to think that as the leader in a field that has suffered structural headwinds since about 2006, HD may have several ways to grow faster than the economy for years to come.

Potential total returns from HD on a 10-year basis

If HD is trading at a forward earnings yield of 5% with a 55% payout ratio, then the forward dividend yield is or soon will be 2.75%. If EPS and dividends grow in tandem at a 7.17% annual rate for 10 years, the ending dividend yield will be 5.5%. The average annual yield will be roughly 4%, so HD might be a 4% bond equivalent under the above terms if the P/E at the end of 10 years were 10X.

But that's a low P/E for the average large company over time, though certainly possible; choose your terminal P/E. If you choose 15X, you get an additional 4% per year appreciation, or about 8% per year. This is a bit ho-hum, but that beats an HD 10-year bond by about 5 points per year. And it may well beat the SPY or DIA.

If you use the higher proposed 10% annual CAGR growth rate for EPS and dividends, and/or a higher P/E than 15X, it is then easy to get to double-digit annual returns.

A reason to separate analysis of the dividend stream and the price stream is that HD is a Dow 30 stock. To the many retirees, near-retirees and pension fund managers with conservative remits, getting that stream of income that cannot be lost in a market crash or depression gets extra credit. HD is now a dividend stock first and foremost. This may be a preferred story: secular growth prospects again with seemingly safe dividend growth and an above-average starting dividend rate.

HD as a source of alpha versus the SPY

HD reports using GAAP only. Using GAAP, the SPY is trading at a forward P/E around 21X through March 31 based on S&P's consensus estimates. Given that these numbers are always high, the forward P/E for the SPY is likely closer to 22X, but 21X or almost the same earnings yield as HD is OK in thinking about valuation.

Unlike HD, the SPY does not have any special headwinds or tailwinds, as it mostly is the entire economy. So if the economy grows 4.5% per year, then I'll just say that the SPY is going to grow EPS around 5% per year, i.e. slower than HD. Using those numbers, HD should outperform the SPY. HD is hitting on all cylinders, including e-commerce, and has structural economic tailwinds that may take many years to play out. Meanwhile the SPY can easily have a lower P/E in 10 years, very possibly lower than that of HD. Depending on the growth rate of earnings, dividend policy of the individual companies, and terminal P/E's of the companies then in the SPY, it is very possible that an annual total return of the SPY for the next 10 years could be below 5%.

Thus, HD is well positioned to outperform the SPY over the next 10 years, possibly by a significant margin.

Now, some points suggesting that if the stock market's infatuation with AMZN diminishes, traditional stocks such as HD may gain in relative performance, i.e. provide alpha.

First, HD may be the strongest retailer that is a sort of opposite to Amazon, the company; and also to AMZN, the stock.

HD as the anti-AMZN retailer - a 10-point program



This proceeds point by counterpoint.

1. HD has a steady profit stream that has grown nearly every year for decades; AMZN has an irregular profit stream.

2. I do not think that HD has ever had a net loss as a public company; AMZN reported a net loss in 2014 and was only marginally profitable in 2012 and 2013.

3. HD's profit in 2016 was about 3X that of AMZN on lower sales.

4. HD is implementing a successful e-commerce business centered around stores; AMZN is taking on $16 B of debt to enter the brick-and-mortar space with, it admits, no clear plan for how to integrate Whole Foods (WFM) into its e-commerce business. HD's e-commerce strategy and implementation may be the best of any big box retailer.

4. HD confines its operations almost entirely to North America; AMZN is everywhere it can be.

5. HD operates in one easy-to-understand large market niche within that geographic area; AMZN has small bits of countless markets.

6. HD does not have a hero CEO; AMZN does.

7. HD is not overtly trying to destroy the competition.

8. HD is focused on current returns to shareholders and a sustainable moderate growth strategy; AMZN is all about rapid growth indefinitely.

9. HD beats and raises routinely these days; AMZN usually misses and guides down (but traders do not care), and when it beats, that is usually because it has guided down 3 months earlier.

10. HD shares have a traditional valuation for a large company and mega-cap stock; AMZN shares now even exceed the valuation Cisco Systems (CSCO) peaked at in 2000.

Note, this comparison omits Amazon Web Services. It just is about AMZN as a retailer. If you think that AMZN is mostly valued on the basis of AWS and related tech profits to come, good luck.

Next, here are some points that may suggest AMZN is ready to cede market leadership, a la the 1999-2001 period.

AMZN down, conventional and successful retailing stocks up?

The underlying thesis is that whereas in 1999-2000, the bull market encompassed tech and telecom, and large cap growth almost uncritically, now the imbalances are by hero or cult stocks versus the alleged also-rans. Other hero/cult stocks are Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA). Just look at the price:sales and P/E ratios versus their large, established, profitable competitors.

As I have demonstrated in a prior article, AMZN has missed prior expectations quarter after quarter recently, only occasionally getting a modest beat by lowering expectations drastically at the previous earnings call. This sort of thing may lead to investors revaluing AMZN to more normal metrics.

Investors may also wonder: if things are so great at AMZN, why would a $13.7 B acquisition be associated with a $16 B debt deal? Is AMZN perhaps a billion or two dollars low on cash, perhaps because profits are not meeting its internal expectations?

Another reason that traditional retailers that have their mojo may gain in valuation can be seen by the following headline and lede Thursday morning:

Target Boosts Forecast in Sign It’s Weathering Retail Woes Target Corp. (TGT) delivered another sign that its comeback is taking hold as stronger online sales [up 32%] helped brighten the retailer’s outlook.

More and more companies are competing successfully with AMZN. Maybe Mr. Market will mark their valuations up and AMZN's down.

Given the uncertainties about AMZN, I found the headlines Tuesday consistent with what was going on in the financial and other media at the peak of the Tech bubble. To wit, all from Bloomberg News, with a comment from me below the headline:

This speaks for itself.

Because of AMZN.

And:

What's surprising, in addition to AMZN borrowing a couple of billion dollars more than the cost of WFM, is the low cost to borrow. From the article:

"In a sign of market interest, the longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security may yield 1.45 percentage points above Treasuries..."

This low projected spread could be a sign of a top in Amazon-philia.

It's one thing to purchase a lottery ticket on a growth stock with the innovations, market leads, famous name and other advantages that AMZN has developed. Clearly, it's an impressive company. The question is the cost of the lottery ticket. I find the stock bubbly at this point, along with the cheerleading atmosphere, the "all Amazon all the time" news climate within retailing. But the share buyer's upside is unlimited given enough time. If the stock drops sharply and stays down, one cannot lose more than one invests.

If you rate the chance of large sustained upside, you can look at prevailing interest rates and say, AMZN is risky but a good bet. However, the bond is different. The upside is minimal, but lending to a retailer with a tech arm, AWS, is highly risky looking out several years. That's retail for you! Also, leads in tech can vanish, and outsourcing businesses can shrink if technology allows companies to readily manage their own Web presences some day, rather than share the profits (and information) with another company.

All this is consistent with an excessive regard for AMZN.

And when that happens to a stock or a sector, often the oxygen has been drawn away from its competitor stocks or sectors within the overall economy.

If the asset that has been marked up to a remarkable valuation becomes viewed more rationally, i.e. marked down, then competitors may reflexively see mark-ups.

Concluding remarks - HD for alpha and income

I'm not especially worried about possible recession and AMZN in thinking of HD. AMZN's move to physical stores is in groceries and books, neither of which competes with HD.

I am more worried about P/E shrinkage over the upcoming months and years if the Fed actually shrinks the base money supply, an unnecessary experiment given stable inflation in my opinion. Just as QE was associated with the unusual pattern of rising and then high P/Es with low and sometimes dropping interest rates - presumably due to too much money seeking return - reverse QE is in my view prone to do the opposite.

But that should affect all stocks roughly equally. In looking for alpha, HD has superior investment characteristics. It is well-run, can afford a high dividend payout ratio while shrinking the float, has developed a surprisingly effective e-commerce strategy that uses the stores effectively, and is expanding apace in horizontal niches with, so far, good results.

It has also been working on increasing store efficiency, fighting shrinkage, and selling more house brands and proprietary, HD-only products. Since I agree with its pro-housing recovery thesis, I think that HD has many strengths that in a conventional sense make it a sound choice for alpha versus other large caps over time.

Then I consider that it is in some material senses the opposite of another great company, AMZN, and further consider that this valuation disparity is reminiscent of what developed between New Economy and Old Economy stocks in 1999-2000. I thus hypothesize that the "Old Economy" retailers may get marked up if they are felt to be able to first survive, then felt to be able to thrive, in an omni-channel retailing world. If so, perhaps HD could trade at the premium to the SPY that I think it deserves.

Therefore, I am long HD for dividend growth, long-term capital appreciation, and possible shorter-term capital appreciation possibilities should HD continue to prosper and its relative P/E versus the SPY expand.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD,WMT,TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.