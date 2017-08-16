Gold Is A Buy, But Not Yet

A major catalyst is needed for gold to break higher, out of its current consolidation, which would warrant entering into new long positions.

Last week, SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) looked like it was ready to break to the upside, beginning a new trend higher after years of decline. Negative headlines out of North Korea, and weak inflation data were not enough to derail equity markets however, keeping the equity bull market intact. This, in turn, kept gains in gold limited. In times like this, it is prudent to look at unique indicators, such as the relative strength of the S&P 500 relative to gold to determine true trend strength. While you can’t give up on gold just yet, it will need a catalyst to propel it out of its current range before it is truly worth buying.

Below is a weekly chart of GLD. Gold generally receives buying support when equity market volatility picks up, or central bank policy is perceived to be accommodative. Over the last few years, volatility has declined, leading equity markets higher, while global monetary policy has been more hawkish than the years immediately following the financial crisis.

This led to selling pressure on gold, which had previously been in one of its largest and longest bull markets in modern history [2000-2012]. Last week however, global tensions with North Korea rattled equity markets, and low inflation data led many to believe the Federal Reserve might hold off on further rate hikes in 2017. Gold rallied on this news but failed to break out to new highs from its 2017 consolidation between roughly 115 and 122 for GLD.

Equity market persistence is largely to blame for gold’s inability to trend higher. Investors continue to believe global economies are improving and that ultra-loose monetary policy is no longer the choice policy for global bankers. Moreover, the North Korea fears abated somewhat as its leaders have seemingly backed down from further action, as of now.

Since spring of 2017, SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) has been in a trend higher. The cycle of equity market strength has oscillated between different sectors over the last year, and apart from some of the tech names, there are a lot of companies with moderate valuations that stand to benefit in coming years if President Trump can pass his pro-business policies.

A way to determine equity market momentum is through the indicator S&P 500 over gold, seen below. When the indicator is moving higher, it means that equities are in favor, correlating to broad equity market strength. Two major breakouts occurred in this indicator over the last few years. The first during early 2013, and again following the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

In 2017 however, broad equity market sentiment has pulled back. Aside from strength in a few of the large technology names, equity momentum has waned.

This has allowed for a resurgence of gold buying, but not enough to warrant a genuine reversal in the yellow metal. I believe gold does look attractive at these levels, a sentiment shared by Doubleline founder Jeff Gundlach.

Buying selectively however, is key. Waiting for a breakout higher, above 122 on a weekly chart, and holding above that level as of the Friday close would confirm renewed buying support. This, accompanied by selling pressure in the S&P 500, and possibly increasing Treasury bond prices could signal that gold is re- entering a trend higher after many years of weakness and underperformance.

