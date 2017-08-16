Wells Fargo And The Call For Leadership

Ms. Duke must change the culture of the bank and bring honesty, openness, and trust to its operations, something that seems to be missing in many areas in today's world.

Another change is taking place at the top of Wells Fargo with the elevation of Elizabeth Duke, former Governor in the Federal Reserve System, to the role of Chair.

There is a leadership vacuum in the world and Wells Fargo is just one example of a situation where real leadership has been missing for some time.

Quite a few times over the past four or five years, I have written posts discussing my concern over the lack of leadership - real leadership - in the world today. This leadership vacuum extends from the business front to government to education to religion - just about everywhere.

There may be some leadership around, but the leadership that may exist is being overshadowed by other people that are not exhibiting real leadership skills, or it is just not getting the publicity it needs.

This is an era that will be know for the absence of real leaders.

The Wells Fargo (WFC) situation is just another example of an organization that seems to be missing real leadership skills.

As Emily Glazer writes in the Wall Street Journal, there were many years with “Wells Fargo being an investor favorite.” The company produced a return on equity of 15 percent or more. And, the company seemed to keep to the basic business of banking while other big banks got into investment banking and other exotic avenues of business. The business model of Wells Fargo seemed to be more solid and sustainable than others.

There was little evidence, on the surface, that something was wrong within the culture of Wells Fargo.

Below the surface, however, things were going on, scandals were brewing, and general cheating was going on.

How can this happen? First there was the “fake-account” scandal. Following this, Ms. Glazer reports:

“Employees of the bank opened as many as 2.1 million accounts without customers’ knowledge...” “More recently, the bank has said even more customer accounts may have been impacted.”

And, Wells Fargo “also is facing new problems in its auto-lending unit over insurance policies potentially involving thousands of borrowers.”

This is a culture problem, not an isolated event problem.

Last year, the bank oversaw the departure of former Wells Fargo Chairman and CEO John Stumpf. Stephen Sanger was brought in as the Chair and he went through a tumultuous period of time as these other accusations were brought to the attention of the investing community.

Now, with the retirement of Mr. Sanger and two other directors, another round of “leaders” is being thrown at the situation.

The new Chair, Elizabeth Duke is a former regulator who served on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Ms. Glazer writes that “The moves represent the strongest response yet to the high percentage of shareholders who voted against directors at its annual meeting in April, a clear sign of discontent...” Ms. Duke was made vice-chair last October.

So, we get another change at the top, but questions still remain about how the bank will face the future. Will the culture of the bank be changed?

To change the culture of anything - business, government, school, or church - the guidance must come from the top. The top of the organization sets the standard for all else going on and the new culture must be exhibited in everything that the new “leader” says or does.

Changing the culture of an organization is not easy and to move the culture in the right direction is difficult because it means that the vision of new standards and a new discipline must be presented and then this vision must be acted upon. And, the “leader” presenting the vision must work to create the highest standards of honesty, trust, and openness possible.

It seems as if these kind of standards have suffered in recent years as “leadership” has taken short-cuts to achieve the goals of the organization in the near term, but, as a consequence, has sacrificed the performance of the institution over the longer-run.

Unfortunately, the organization always ends up paying for this short-run focus, something that Wells Fargo is doing right now.

But, this short-run focus is not just seen in sales scandals or false reporting. It is also seen in the efforts of managements to push the limit on other kinds of practices that seem to help the institution in the short-run, but must be paid for over the longer-term.

Here I am talking about efforts to extend risks to prop-up performance: using extremes in financial leverage to produce higher returns; and using other tools of financial engineering to gain market favor.

To me, the excessive use of efforts like these to beat market expectations is not a sign of leadership, but is evidence of “showmanship,” an effort to cover-up the lack of real business performance with “glitz” and “sparkles.”

For example, banks that rely on “trading profits” to boost earnings quarter-after-quarter divert the attention of the investing public from the basic business of the banks. “Trading profits,” at the end of the day are basically a zero-sum game and cannot produce sustainable profits for an organization. To me, a management that relies on “trading profits” to confirm performance is one that is counting on “glitz” and “sparkles” to dazzle the investment community.

And, to put the Wells Fargo performance into context, Wells Fargo is the third largest bank in the United States. Eight banks in the country hold more than fifty percent of the banking assets in the US. Most of these large banks are struggling to earn a return on capital that covers each bank’s cost of capital.

Where is the leadership?

But, this age does not seem to be able to produce the real leadership that is needed anywhere - in the United States, in Europe, in South America, in Asia.

Real leadership does not need “glitz” and “sparkles” - it does not need “bells and whistles.” Real leadership produces real results that do not have to be enhanced by scandals and falsehoods.

Real leadership changes cultures by raising performance standards and concentrates on productivity and substance and execution. Real leadership does not need to broadcast and inflate its own results.

My best wishes go out to Ms. Duke. I hope that she can turn Wells Fargo around and return it to the list of investor favorites.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.