Cash Flow Investing

I read an article in "Motley Fool" this morning. It was touting three REIT ETFs yielding from 3.91% to 4.50%. The article promoted them as great yields for retirees and others wanting income. I thought, "These people are Nuts." It always amazes me when the Street pushes products to get additional fees. What I find particularly amazing about it is that so many people take the bait and the hook and the line and the sinker.

Idiocy!

If there is one area of the Capital Markets that I believe is massively undervalued and unappreciated it is Closed-End Funds. The reason, in my estimation, that they are not touted by anyone is that there are no additional fees paid for purchasing them as the funds are "closed." I currently own nine closed-end funds, personally, and the average yield is 10.23% with monthly dividends. Yes, all of them pay monthly.

The thing here is that if the market is up or the market is down that you get money every month to adjust. The other thing here is that you get the yield at the moment you buy the funds. This is not a play for appreciation. This is a play on getting cash which can be used for expenses or used to increase your holdings. Simply stated, this is making money on the money.

As a matter of fact, in my view, when some closed-end fund that you own goes up very much then it should be sold and another fund found as you are not making money on the profit that the market has provided you. My strategy is to continuously make money on all of the money that you have invested. Appreciation is fine, but that is not what I am trying to accomplish. I am trying to compound the interest on all of the money that I have put in these funds.

This concept, in my opinion, is compound interest at its best. The head of Vanguard Research, in a note sent to me, said that they calculate the twelve-month compounding to be worth an additional 110 basis points of income. This means that at 10.00% yield, with monthly payments, is actually worth 11.10%. With the 10 year Treasury yielding 2.28% this morning, according to Bloomberg, I am good with my average yield of 10.23% which, using Vanguard's formula, equates to 11.33%.

Now I start my homework on Morningstar. They list the closed-end funds and their performance. They also show the average daily volume and one of my criteria is at least 100,000 shares traded daily, as I don't want to get stuck in an illiquid fund in some market downdraft and I will tell you, right up-front, there are always market downdrafts. It is just a question of when.

However, if the price is down and I bought in at a 10% yield and now the yield is 10.50% well, fine. I will buy more of it and increase my average yield. Money in every month, remember. Almost all of the funds that I like are bond funds though a few have some equity exposure. I go to Bloomberg to check out each portfolio and I examine what is actually owned with great care. Here, you can also find the leverage. All of the funds that I own have leverage but then virtually every listed company has leverage, debt, so it is not too much different.

In the ETF world, there are some toxic securities, in my opinion, where the leverage is 200% or 300% and we aren't talking about anything like that with the closed-end funds. Most of the leverage amounts, in the closed-end funds, are 20% to 40% and the amount of leverage, of course, must be checked out and noted. It can be found on Bloomberg. I also look at the "indicated yield" and not the "twelve month yield," which can also be found on Bloomberg. Further, I check out the 1 year, 3 year and 5 year dividend growth as an indication of upcoming dividends.

It should also be said that you can have "credit events" in the fund's portfolio. This is why you must carefully study what is owned. However, even if a particular security has a problem, the closed-end funds that I like have many, many positions and so the diversity, in my view, helps protect you from any serious event. No investment is without risk and so the risks must always be noted.

Interestingly enough, in my opinion, the closed-end bond funds, which are securitized as equities and trade on the major exchanges, trade off both bond yields and equity prices. It is a mixed-bag. Last Thursday's 200+ point decline in the DJIA threw some of my funds for a loop but fine, I'll have more money at the beginning of the month to take advantage of the higher yields. Remember, that the yield was locked-in at the time of my purchase and that continues on regardless of market moves.

Now it must also be noted that the funds can raise or lower their payments, from time-to-time, and they do. One more criteria is to inspect who is the manager of each fund. I prefer the big names, old and stodgy is fine, and the management is an important criteria. Also, in my experience, any dividend change is generally not by much and some of the funds even pay a special extra dividend before year-end. Always a nice surprise.

Now the funds that I own are all taxable and there is a reason for this. There are Muni closed-end funds but, currently, they pay far less than the after-tax yield that can be gotten on the taxable ones. Now you may be in a high tax state and that can make a difference, of course, so, again, homework is required.

The other part of my "cash flow investing" strategy utilizes investment grade corporate bonds. They are the anchor. I take one-half of the money and put it in corporates at par or a discount. I never buy bonds at a premium. This is the conservative part of my plan as, minus a credit event, they will mature at par in 5-10 years which is the maturity range I prefer.

So, half of the money in stodgy old corporates yielding around 4.00% and half in the closed-end funds yielding 10%+ and you have an average yield of around 7.00-7.50%. Even at a combined 7.00% yield that is 565 bps over the 2 year Treasury or 517 bps over the 5 year Treasury or 472 bps over the ten year Treasury, according to Bloomberg data. I am quite good with that.