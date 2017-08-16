Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector are below. We also revisit Bellicum Pharmaceuticals after quarterly results.

The biotech sector continues to be range bound in trading as it consolidates its large gains from a June rally.

The biotech sector continues to consolidate the gains from the large rally it had in June. With earnings season largely over and no major M&A deals to boost the 'animal spirits' on this portion of the market; I think we will continue to be range bound for the time being. It was encouraging that the POTUS' 'broadsides' against drug pricing had no effect on sentiment on the sector earlier this week. Impacts from political rhetoric seems to have significantly dropped now that it is no longer an election year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) emerging blockbuster Opdivo continues its recent run of somewhat disappointing trial results. A Phase 3 clinical trial comparing Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) against Pfizer's (PFE) Sutent (sunitinib) in intermediate- and poor-risk kidney cancer patients posted mixed results. The study met one co-primary endpoint but missed another. This should boost the shares of Exelixis (EXEL) in trading today.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) won another patent infringement case involving its antiseizure med Oxtellar XR (oxcarbazepine) in a New Jersey court. This should ensure that the compound will not face generic competition until 2027. Although expected, it does remove a slight possible overhang on the company's prospects.

Tesaro's (TSRO) Zejula is wasting no time establishing itself in the market although it was just launched in April. This third to market PARP drug that treats ovarian cancer is now the U.S. market leader, having passed AstraZeneca's Lynparza and Clovis' Rubraca according to the company's CEO in its recent quarterly conference call. In June, Zejula had more than 1,000 scripts written for it and took 60% of the market pie in this space.

Goldman Sachs is adding Biogen (BIIB) to its Conviction List with a $338 price target citing the promise of aducanumab in treating Alzheimer's disease. I have lower hopes for that drug than Goldman given that potential Alzheimer's treatments have had the highest failure rate of any disease area to date. I do agree with that concerns around the vulnerability to the company's MS franchise are overstated.

Otonomy (OTIC) rallied more than 10% on Tuesday after JP Morgan upgraded the small cap concern to Overweight with a $28 price target. Its analyst believe "believes the stock could rally as much as 95% on positive results from the clinical trial evaluating Otividex for Meniere's disease" We provided a 'deep dive' on this name in mid-June.

Nuvasive (NUVA) getting some love from analysts this week. Piper Jaffray, Canaccord Genuity and UBS are out with reiterated Buy ratings with price targets in the low $80s in past 24 hours. The stock has been weak over the past month. The company hired a new CFO this week, which Canaccord stated its report removes a 'overhang' from the stock.

I have been getting quite a few questions on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) over the past week as the shares have been weak for a while now. Given this, it will be our Spotlight feature today. Bellicum still remains an attractive high risk/high reward 'Tier 4' concern despite the recent decline. The stock is also a binary play at the moment. This means once you have established your small allocation, you pretty much do not add on declines. This avoids throwing good money after bad if trial development does not pan out. If you are below that initial allocation level, this is not a bad entry point.

Here are some quick tidbits from the company's recent quarterly results as well as commentary over the past few weeks from analysts.

Earnings Highlights:

Obviously being a purely developmental company, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has no recurring earnings or even revenues yet. However, here are some of the highlights from the quarter.

In late June the company presented some results to the Presidential Symposium of the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association from its key compound BPX-501. The reported data was from 98 pediatric patients within the BP-004 trial. They showed rapid immune recovery, a low incidence of transplant-related mortality, a reduction in viral infections and a low rate of Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) that was manageable with either standard treatments or rimiducid.

BPX-501 is an adjunct T cell therapy administered after bone marrow transplants using genetically modified donor T cells incorporating the CaspaCIDe safety switch. BPX-501, in conjunction with rimiducid. According to management "The data suggest BPX-501 could improve outcomes of haploidentical stem cell transplants, providing an option for the many patients who could benefit from a life-saving transplant but lack a matched donor."

At the same conference, management presented reported data from the BP-004 trial in a cohort of 47 pediatric patients with acute leukemias who lack a matched donor. The data showed rapid immune reconstitution and low rates of relapse and mortality.

Enrollment in the pivotal EU BP-004 trial in Europe should be completed by the end of 2017 with top line results out in mid-2018. If all goes well, the company could file for marketing authorization in early 2019. The company is currently finalizing plans for the design of registrational trials of BPX-501 in the U.S.

Two earlier stage compounds continue to progress at an acceptable rate including BPX-601 which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1 trial in patients with nonresectable pancreatic cancer who test positive for prostate stem cell antigen.

The company ended the quarter with just under $140 million in cash on hand. Management expects to end 2017 with between $85 million to $95 million in cash which they have stated should be enough to fund all operational and developmental activities through 2018.

Analyst Commentary & Outlook:

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and $18 price target three weeks ago on Bellicum. Raymond James did the same last week. The current median analyst price target on BLCM is just under $25. The company remains well-funded for the time being, has multiple 'shots on goal' and upcoming catalysts. Therefore, my view remains the same on this high risk/high reward development concern as it was a few months ago.

