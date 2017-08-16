Voyager Therapeutics: What's Next For This 'Busted IPO'?

You know you're doing what you love when Sunday nights feel the same as Friday nights....” - Donny Deutsch

Recently, a real-time follower here on Seeking Alpha asked me to research and post my thoughts around a small, early stage gene therapy concern. Given the name is a classic 'Busted IPO', I thought it would be a great article for my new handle on SA that is totally focused on those sorts of plays in the market.

A 'Busted IPO' is a stock of a company that has been public for 18 months to five years which is significantly under its offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for 30 to 50 cents on the dollar to where the shares originally went public. I have found many multi-baggers over the years trolling this neglected space.

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization just north of $200 million, shares of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) have fallen over 30% year to date. This past December shares rallied significantly after positive interim data from a 10-patient Phase 1b study testing lead gene therapy candidate VY-AADC01 in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease. However, Voyager appears to be the classic 'Busted IPO' and yet another example on why investors should not buy shares in debuts until the company has been public at least 18 months in this space.

The Massachusetts-based firm is dedicated to progressing its promising gene therapy candidates through the clinic to commercialization and has chosen as an area of focus neurological diseases that lack safe, effective treatment options. These include Parkinson’s disease [PD], monogenic forms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS], Friedreich’s ataxia, Huntington’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Strategic collaborations with Genzyme, University of Massachusetts Medical School, University of California and Stanford University lend credibility to the company’s pursuits.

Pipeline:

The firm’s technology platform is based on novel adeno-associated virus [AAV] vectors, in which they continually invest in engineering, optimization and manufacturing. Advances in the space (in terms of vector design and dosing) have rendered the technology appropriate for treating neurological disease - as cells being targeted in the central nervous system are long-lived, there exists the potential that a single dose could result in long-lasting benefits.

In fact, over eight years of durable expression have been observed following treatment with an AAV vector, according to the company. As AAV production is becoming more scalable and efficient, management is able to choose vectors most appropriate for each indication. With over 1,300 patients treated to date and no serious adverse events related to AAV observed, the approach appears well validated.

The company continues to improve delivery techniques and leverage different routes of administration, seeking to find the one that is best suited for each disease.

In their collaboration deal with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Genzyme $100 million was received upfront and Voyager remains eligible for over $700 million in possible additional milestone payments.

Although early-stage, the company has quite the varied pipeline with several shots on goal.

As for the firm’s lead candidate VY-AADC in patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease, the company estimates an addressable patient population in the range of 100,000 to 150,000. Current standard of care oral levodopa is associated with significant drawbacks, including fluctuating on-off times and cognitive side effects. Other options such as continuous levodopa delivery and deep brain stimulation are also associated with significant disadvantages.

VY-AADC offers patients and physicians the possibility of a one-time treatment with a durable profile that is associated with improvements in motor symptoms, function and quality of life measures. The goal is to increase AADC levels in the putamen which in turn would lead to increased dopamine production, in effect “turning back the clock” for these patients with advanced degree.

The drug candidate is delivered to the patient’s putamen via real-time, intra-operative MRI during surgery. Interim results across three increasing dose cohorts has demonstrated dose and time dependent improvements in putamen coverage and AADC enzyme activity. Improvements in motor signs and quality of life were also observed, while a significant reduction in daily oral doses of levodopa (and related medications) also looks promising.

In terms of safety, 14 of 15 patients were discharged from the hospital within two days, while one patient reported two serious adverse events (pulmonary embolism and irregular heartbeat) that were most likely related to immobility during the operation. Issues were resolved after the patient was treated with an anticoagulant - since DVT prophylaxis was added to protocol no other events have been observed.

Management is planning to initiate a mid-stage, double-blind placebo-controlled trial in 30 to 42 patients with a primary endpoint of motor symptom improvement (diary on- or off-time) at 12 months. Quite interestingly, a short time later or before finishing the Phase 2 trial, they intend to initiate a global pivotal study (n=100-120) with the same primary endpoint.

Significant catalysts include cohort three data in the third quarter, at which time Sanofi-Genzyme will decide whether or not to exercise their option to “opt-in.” The pivotal study could be initiated as soon as by the fourth quarter. Other catalysts include the selection of a lead candidate for Friedreich’s ataxia in the fourth quarter and filing an Investigational New Drug application [IND] for VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of ALS.

Friedreich’s ataxia affects over 6,000 patients in the United States and is associated with wheelchair dependence, loss of sensation, cardiomyopathy, and impaired vision, hearing and speech. Patients typically die of complications between ages 35 to 45. The goal of drug candidate VY-FXN01 is to restore FXN protein levels to at least 50% of normal to slow progression of the disease.

ALS affects around 20,000 patients in the United States and the company estimates that mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene causes around 20% of familial cases and 1% to 2% of sporadic cases (400-800 patients). The condition is usually fatal within 2 to 4 years of diagnosis as a result of degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain leading to muscle atrophy. If initially successful, there exists the potential to leverage the approach to other monogenic forms, which would result in an additional 2,000 to 4,000 patients being eligible for treatment.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The median analyst price target is just north of $15 currently on VYGR. Recently, coverage was resumed at Stifel with a $20 price target based on “great promise” showed by the company’s lead drug candidate in Parkinson’s.

The company ended the recently reported second quarter with just over $140 million in cash on the books. Management has stated they intend to finish 2017 with a cash position of $90 million to $100 million with an operational runway into 2019. GAAP net loss for the first quarter amounted to $16.6 million, more than double for the same period in 2016. The majority of this increase can be attributed to research and development expenses associated with the advancement of several pipeline programs.

Verdict:

Voyager is well-funded, has multiple 'shots on goal' and a strategic partnership. The stock also has some analyst support. That being said, this intriguing concern is at least a few years away from successful commercialization. For aggressive investors, a small purchase might be warranted within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. This is what I have recently done as I do think this "Busted IPO" deserves to be on my 'watch list' until it reaches later stage trial development.

