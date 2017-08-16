WER Portfolio Update: Trades In Oil And Gas, High Yield, Solar And Even A Grocery Store

To the followers who messaged me over the past couple quarters, I was studying for the Level III CFA exam and traveling overseas. As much as I enjoy refining my accounting and portfolio management skills (to a degree), it is a relief to have passed.

While no major changes were purposefully made to the portfolio, certain securities hit predetermined buy and sell prices. In addition, extreme volatility in the oil and gas space forced decisions which I'll give an overview of. I will be following up with more in depth articles on the strategy and reasoning behind these trades so stay tuned.

Valuations Must be Respected: Ringing the Register on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

It is never easy to sell a well managed high yield stock, particularly without an attractive substitute, but valuation matters.

I sold the position recently in two tranches for a ~50% capital gain.

A 50% increase in an income stock in less than two years is uncommon to say the least. But that is not why I sold.

Source: Google Finance & WER

The real issue with MAIN is the source of the appreciation - a moderate increase in earnings and a significant increase in its premium to the value of its asset base which is now ~1.5x book value. This premium is not only versus its assets but MAIN's peers. While I truly applaud management's consistent performance and special dividends, price for what you get must matter and the premium to NAV necessitated trimming the position. Half the realized gains remain in cash while the other half was allocated to an existing position in Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) near $14 per share. I have written articles on Monroe in the past and will again soon.

Platinum Balance Sheets are Rare and Valuable. Selling Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) Shares to Amazon (AMZN)

I've owned Whole Foods Market off and on over the years as its valuation has fluctuated. My last purchase was in 2016 in sync with this article I wrote on the company.

The 4/21/2016 buy plus reinvested dividends was sold following the Amazon acquisition news for $42 and change. The recent switch to long-term capital gains was a bonus - thanks for thinking of me Jeff Bezos.

It is hard to lose money buying companies with no leverage, increasing cash flows/profits, a reasonable valuation, and a good story. Don't underestimate the importance of the last part. As the growth in market-wide valuations have eclipsed that of earnings since 2011/2012, firms like Whole Foods have become rare. Cheap leverage has only contributed to the problem. But when you cannot beat them - join them. In the current environment cheap debt coupled with financial engineering permits companies with poor quality balance sheets and slower growth to improve their ratios (debt to equity, free cash flow per share, et cetera) simply by absorbing healthier or faster growing firms. Amazon bought Whole Foods for a variety of reasons including its unusually strong balance sheet, branding, and consistent profitability. You can participate in the overabundance of private equity capital and M&A activity by investing in firms with characteristics favorable to buyouts (easier said then done but consider using that as variable in choosing stocks).

Remember these two key points in that it is often: (1) more efficient to take over a highly leveraged firm through the bankruptcy process rather than a standard buyout and (2) much easier for management to improve their operating metrics and financial ratios through the takeout of a faster growing, better capitalized firm than doing the hard work themselves.

Selling is not Always Easy: Exiting EV Energy Bonds

My purchase of EV Energy senior unsecured bonds initiated in Q1 of 2016 was (emphasis on the past tense) one of my best trades. With a staggering yield on cost of over 35%, the six quarters of interest payments resulted in an effective cost basis of 8 cents per bond including transaction costs and paying a hefty spread. The 2019 bonds traded as high as 80 before quickly falling to the current levels in the mid 30s. The 4x multiple on invested capital did not last long, however, as shown below.

Source: FINRA & WER

Since acquiring the bonds for 20 cents on the dollar in early 2016, many things changed. The original reasons for the investment were several fold: taking advantage of mass panic in the oil and gas sector, a conservative positive net asset value from a balance sheet perspective, and a (significantly out of the money) call option on oil and gas prices. We know what happens to the value of options as time marches on.

EVEP survived much longer than most but Q1 2018 is likely to finally bring the firm to its knees, and with it a lengthy and cumbersome arbitration process. Its high cost inventory has benefited modestly from sustained natural gas prices around $3/mmBTU but not enough to offset crude's inability to break $50/BBL WTI and hold. EV Energy has run out of time. Back of the napkin calculations using conservative SEC pricing puts net equity at a negative $300 million while an optimistic GAAP model results in the bonds having a maximum of 30 cents on the dollar in value. Personally, I do not want my capital stuck in limbo for what could be years just to own equity in a firm I do not want to own equity in. Given the purchase I made of Gastar preferred shares, the decision to hold my existing positions in Legacy bonds and preferred shares, coupled with EVEP's less than stellar Q2 financial results, the timing was ideal to exit the EV Energy issuance at 40 per bond. The net gain is still 250% on invested capital but the dramatic fall from 80 was painful, even for a seasoned veteran who's endured his fair share of pain in the markets. I still believe there is a strong possibility these bonds trade back to 50 simply because the firm's accounting method makes its balance sheet look much more solvent than it is and the market is far too optimistic in the high yield credit space due to chasing yield with blinders on. The fact is my price target was 84 (this results in the best case scenario in terms of effective yield EVEP could have hoped for on the open market when refinancing or selling a new bond issuance) but it didn't get quite that high. Such is life. This no longer matters, however, and given they traded 10 over fair value assessment at the time, Johnny Cash said it best, "you've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em.

No Pain, No Gain: Adding to my Gastar (GST) Preferred Position

When it was reported, quite deliberately, that Gastar was doing a 180 and conserving cash by declining to pay the next round of distributions to preferred holders, the market was devastated. In fact, Gastar preferreds were among if not the largest decliners in the entire U.S. stock market.

Source: Google Finance & WER

The above chart actually underplays the damage; I picked up shares points below what it shows as the low and was still well off the intraday bottom. The JV deal that inspired a good deal of confidence collapsed and management's tone was a combination of defensive and doubtful about Gastar's prospects. As a GST-A and GST-B shareholder, the earnings transcript and resulting price action was not a fun ride. But where there is panic and fear there is opportunity.

We cannot control the fact the preferred shares dropped over 50% on the market open. I'll provide a complete analysis in the near future, but for now I'll summarize by stating a material decline was rational but not to that degree. As a result, I increased my GST-B position by 140% (all Gastar related securities in aggregate remain less than 4% of my portfolio). The risk versus reward proposition was favorable after the dramatic sell-off in my opinion and the market quickly agreed; both preferred shares gained an impressive 50% from their lows within a few hours. Gastar is waist deep in a transition period, crude oil cannot catch a bid to save its life, and the firm's small size all mean buyer beware.

Bulls Make Money, Bears Make Money, Pigs Get Slaughtered: Taking Profits on JinkoSolar (JKS)

JinkoSolar has been quite the ride since I purchased it a couple years ago. Its growth figures, competitive position in terms of average selling price ("ASP"), and attractive valuation, among other factors, made it appealing in the high teens. As is often the case with volatile Chinese companies, the stock has rallied hard without the kind of positive news necessary for it to make sense.

For context, JKS has a 52 week low of $12.72 and recently traded above $29 per share. JKS has only traded above these levels a handful of times in its publicly traded history. While the firm could easily justify $40+ per share based on its financials and growth potential, the uncertainty surrounding trade relations with China, shaky balance sheet, and the market's immense and sustained skepticism, coupled with the 100% gain in less than 12 months, means it is time to take profits. I'll continue to watch JKS closely and will reestablish a position if (I'd use "when" in casual conversation) it breaks $20 again and continues to operate well in the interim.

Out of Favor, Out of Luck, and Exposed to Geopolitical and Commodity Price Risk? Just What the Doctor Ordered.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) had to cut its distribution due primarily to sustained pricing pressures associated with its main products. Even the recently revised higher figures for expected gross margins from potash, from which it has historically earned 50% its gross profits, are still barely half those of 2014. The potash cycle appears to be turning but there is no guarantee. On the other side, the stock has suffered a staggering fall from above $30 per share in 2015 to today's levels in the teens so much of this is priced in. Debt levels are manageable and management has relentlessly slashed costs to the point some recent reporting periods have shown operating profit growth as revenues declined markedly. I picked up the first tranche of my position at $16 per share in mid-May. We'll go into more detail on my thesis in a future article but I want to keep readers in the loop for now.

Conclusion

Lastly, thank you to those who continue to follow and or read my articles given my break from Seeking Alpha. I expect to write regularly again going forward and welcome ideas for future articles. Past articles received many comments over the past months that I will do my best to answer individually but check back for new articles that enable me to cover topics more completely and to the benefit of a wider audience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, GST-A, CCP, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own long senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.