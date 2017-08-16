Did Vuzix Just Announce A Mega Deal?

Depending on the penetration rate, we believe this deal is worth somewhere between $10 and $180 million over the life of the deal. VUZI’s market cap is just over $100M.

The 4-5 year program is fully funded and fully approved to target 175,000 American veterans and wounded warriors. Vuzix is slated to receive over $1,000 per pair.

On Monday, Vuzix announced that it will be supplying smart glasses to Wounded Warrior program. The release seemed innocuous, but the math tells a vastly different story.

Since 2013, I've been tracking the progress of several vendors who play in the market for "smart glasses". Vuzix (VUZI) is among them. Vuzix is a "leader in the wearable display market and has developed a suite of products that are worn like eyeglasses and feature built-in video screens. This enables a user to view movies, computer data, the Internet or video games on the Vuzix display instead of on a TV, laptop, or smartphone."

I started following Vuzix on March 4, 2013 -- the day I launched coverage on Himax (HIMX). I had just broken the news that Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had chosen HIMX to power Google Glass. HIMX ran from 3 to 16. VUZI went the other way, falling from $5.40 to$3.15 in less than 3 weeks and all the way to $1.75 a few months later.

Ultimately, Google Glass flopped. VUZI's stock recovered and is now trading a bit higher than it was in March 2013. However, it has still underperformed the market by a fairly wide margin.

However, I think could be about to change.



In recent months, I've sensed some momentum there. Then, on Monday, VUZI announced that it will be supplying smart glasses to Wounded Warrior program. From a business perspective, the release seemed unimportant… but if you do the math, you'll see how significant it actually is.

As stated in the release, the program is "is targeted towards 175,000 American veterans and wounded warriors with low vision and blindness. All 42 Wounded Warrior Battalions and 40 Army Medical Centers will begin introducing Cyber Eyez on the Vuzix M300 to American veterans and their families as well offering assessment, training and technical support services."

Now, consider that VUZI gets over $1,000 per pair of its glasses.

From there, you can do the math.

Keep in mind, 1) this is a 4-5 year program and 2) not every Wounded Warrior will order a pair. However, according to the company, those who do won't have to pay a dime. The program is fully funded and according to the company, shipments are expected to start before year-end and number in the thousands per year. So, depending on the ultimate penetration rate, the company's expectations imply that this deal is worth somewhere between $10 and $180 million over the life of the deal.

By comparison, VUZI's entire market cap is just over $100M.

The company recently had some insider buying and did an $8M secondary, bringing the cash balance up to $14M. The secondary got done with significant participation from existing shareholders and closed on Monday so that selling headwind is now in the rear view. Simultaneously, the stock has just bounced off of technical support.

It all comes together to provide the most compelling entry point for VUZI in my four years of tracking them. Accordingly, I have added it to my 1% Portfolio.

Looking beyond the Wounded Warrior program, I believe that the Cyber Timez/Vuzix solution could be marketed to the general public, enabling users to "magnify anything in their environment up to 15 times, read any text in over 100 languages, identify over 16 billion objects, recognize over a thousand colors, scan barcodes to identify products and even detect moods on faces."

It will also be able to tell how much money is on a table or whether the user is matching right-colored clothes from the closet, just to name a couple examples.

How big could this opportunity be? The National Federation of the Blind offers some staggering statistics:

It is estimated that as many as 10 million Americans are blind or visually impaired.

Macular degeneration affects about 13 million Americans.

Studies show that over the next 30 years aging baby boomers will double the current number of blind or visually impaired Americans.

There are 93,600 blind or visually impaired school-age children in the U.S.

A Gallup poll shows that blindness is the third most feared physical condition in our nation, surpassed only by fears of cancer and AIDS.

Among working-age blind adults, 70% are unemployed despite the federal and state programs.

Nonvisual access to computer technology is an ever-increasing challenge for the blind. Most educational and employment opportunities are now and will continue to be dependent on the blind individual's ability to access and use a full range of computer and Internet technology.

At $1,000 a pair, this represents a $10 billion opportunity. Keep in mind, VUZI's valuation has been based on its pursuit of commercial applications. Add $10 billion to its TAM and the implications for risk/reward (and therefore its valuation) are staggering.

Chardan, a Wall Street firm recently stated, "Smart Glasses technology can become the basis for a new consumer and business platform for communications and the potential market is extremely large and has driven private market valuations for companies in the space to multi-billion dollar levels. For instance, Oculus Rift was acquired for $2.3 billion and Magic Leap's last round was at a $4.5 billion valuation."

The firm forecasts "accelerating sales over the coming 18 months and beyond".

Assuming VUZI's promises are finally about to be fulfilled, can the company handle the oncoming demand? I believe so. VUZI recently announced the completed transition of its M300 manufacturing from the USA to China. Many analysts believe that this event signals that VUZI is finally set to get on track. Before year-end, manufacturing should reach 2,000 units per month with the ability to quickly ramp capacity to substantially higher levels (upwards of 50,000 units per month within 9 months), according to the company.

That might be necessary sooner than later. Maxim reports that demand exceeds supply and that several large customers are moving toward wider scale adoption. Indeed, its customer pipeline reads like a who's who, including, Amazon, Caterpillar, Dell, GE, Intel, Pfizer, Sony, and the U.S. Postal Service.

This should come as no surprise to those who utilize industry experts in their due diligence cycle. For example, in Forrester's assessment of the market, they stated, "While Google Glass missed in the consumer realm, it made an impact on enterprises by popularizing the concept of smart glasses."

They forecast that over 14 million of 200 million U.S. workers will use smart glasses by 2025.

Understand that what Vuzix is no longer attempting rocket science. The technology has been ready for commercial and consumer applications for several years. Further, their solution is monocular, which is far from being as complex/futuristic as the immersive and holographic projects pursued by Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Ocular Rift, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) HoloLens or Magic Leap. As such, VUZI's M-100 and M-300 are ready for prime time.

But make no mistake - there are some substantial risks to investing in VUZI. The company has little in the way of revenues, is burning plenty of cash, and yet commands a $100M+ valuation. That being said, I believe that the risk is overshadowed by its substantial potential. Indeed, the Wounded Warriors win alone presents $180M of opportunity.

It has taken a long time for smart glasses to take off, but the "Wait Time" appears to be coming to an end… and the market potential is enormous. According to Forrester Research projections, annual sales will exceed $4B in less than four years.

VUZI is on Forrester's short list of vendors with the expertise and traction to succeed. This isn't the kind of market where any vendor can just jump in. Nor is it likely that any one vendor will take the lion's share. However, locking up 20% of the market shouldn't be a stretch for multiple vendors.

At just a fraction of those levels, VUZI's operating leverage will unlock substantial bottom line performance. Gross margins are expected to expand from 27% this year to 42% in 2018, resulting in over $10M of incremental gross profits. Meanwhile, VUZI's operating expenses are only expected to rise by $3.5M (to $23M) in the face of 200%+ top line growth.

Assuming no further improvement in gross margins and continuous % growth in opex (at a much lower top line growth rate), operating profits can exceed VUZI's entire market cap if they capture just 8% of the market (vs., the 20% referenced above). Thus, a 5x EBIT multiple would make VUZI a five bagger, a 10x EBIT multiple would make VUZI a ten bagger, and 15x EBIT multiple would make VUZI a fifteen bagger from current levels.

Of course, I've been right and wrong enough times to know that numbers/forecasts are meaningless. The proof has to be in the pudding. My success as an institutional analyst and investor has not stemmed from my percentage (or absolute number) of winner and losers. It has stemmed from accepting some big losers (and I've had plenty!), which is a necessary aspect of finding much bigger winners. It's basic risk/reward.

As I've stated many times before, if you double your money on one stock and lose 50% on the other, you've netted a 50% profit. You don't need to do that with great frequency to get rich.

That is what I find particularly appealing about VUZI at this point in time. The downside is significant, but if things pan out, my initial investment could multiply.

In the four years since 2013, I've viewed VUZI's state of maturation and cash burn as double negatives. But now, I can see some light at the end of the tunnel. Is it daylight or an oncoming train? Well, the cash burn continues, but VUZI's recently completed secondary removes its financing risk for the next several quarters. This buys it plenty of time to show that its recent business momentum can accrue to the income statement.

If it does, the company (and its stock) will finally start augmenting it investors' realities.

