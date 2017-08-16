Facebook: Worth The Price For Lack Of Margin Volatility

Investment Thesis:

Facebook is a technology on the forefront of innovation in social media, with strong and increasing network effects. Since many of the main benefits of its technology stem from its growing grassroots presence among millennials and even younger generation users (vis a vis Instagram), its user base is consistently growing from a virtuous demand cycle which increasingly pulls people into its internal ecosystem by way of its strong network effects. The way Facebook works is by allowing anybody with an email address to sign up and connect with friends from any stage of their life. Facebook’s corporate strategy has significant barriers to entry signified by the fact that no other social media company comes close to the user base, nor the depth to which its users interact with its multi-faceted interface. As a brief anecdote showing the strength of FB’s competitive strategy, the incumbent social media company in Spain had a majority of users before Facebook entered the competitive landscape. Shortly after entering the Spanish market, Facebook quickly dominated the local company, as folks from all over Spain soon realized that by joining Facebook they could “friend” all of their international connections, as well as their local connections who they knew to be joining Facebook. They soon abandoned the local social media company since it was simply duplicative to be on both websites.

Facebook has managed to monetize their platform through ad spend, both mobile and otherwise, like no other American company. Since people give their private information to FB in the form of descriptions of their manifold likes and dislikes, pictures in which you can see branded information, as well as revealed preference in the way of sports team, apparel, etc., Facebook has a competitive advantage in information-gathering unrivaled by anybody except perhaps Google. As another example of how successful Facebook has been: Google attempted to mimic their strategy by introducing Google plus, which ended up being a huge failure. Additionally, it has been shown through various case studies that Google does not have nearly the same degree of network effects that Facebook does.

Although it trades at 37x current earnings, Facebook is also a company that does not reside in any traditional industry. Going back to the extremely difficult, if not insurmountable, barriers to entry, it would be all but impossible for another company to build the kind of brand loyalty with similar network effects of Facebook. The closest rival would have been Instagram, which Facebook bought several years ago in order to capture the post-millennial market. Another close comparison might be something like Snapchat, but I would expect FB to consider this as a takeover target if and when Snapchat begins to challenge its dominance (FB also recently rolled out the Instagram “story feed” which so far has shown strong promise in its ability to replicate Snapchat’s seemingly unique service.) Facebook enjoys strong, and growing net margins, which shows it has many of the characteristics of a natural monopoly. In a single year from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017, net margins have grown from ~35% to ~42%. Unlike 99% of other companies who have margins that slowly deteriorate as they grow, attracting competitors who drive down their margins, companies like Facebook only get stronger as they grow their customer base, and the implicit costs to those who do not join grows larger (the fear of missing out “FOMO” factor gets stronger.) So although paying 37x earnings seems unpalatable when considering an average company, keep in mind that the company is much more profitable than Amazon on a margin % basis, and provides a service that is much more difficult to replicate. Although it is roughly 2x more expensive than the market multiple, it also provides a resource that is much scarcer than the average S&P 500 company. The company also spits off cash, having more than quintupled its Free Cash Flow from the three years of 2013 to 2016. Areas of investment that I see Facebook exploring would include cloud investment (the same way MSFT and AMZN have invested) in order to cut costs even more aggressively, and eventually turn this into a revenue stream, as well as products involving virtual reality, advertising, and small-business marketing.

Valuation:

My one year forward P/E model, assuming a multiple of 40x earnings, and earnings of around $5.12. Applying the P/E multiple to the earnings number, we see the price target is $204, or roughly a 20% premium to today’s price. Although it may seem unrealistic for the company to keep growing at this past rate, keep in mind the strong barriers to entry and network effects. Assuming more aggressive multiple inflation, the price could end up being much higher. I also expect Facebook to be highly resilient in an economic downturn. Although we don’t get to see what its earnings did in the 2008 financial crisis, I would liken this company more to utility stock than I would to an average tech company, given the difficulty of changing consumer preferences away from a service that is essentially “free.” This, I believe, is encompassed in the stock’s low Beta. Finally, the company has no debt.

Investment Risks:

Risks include investor preference risk, earnings growth risk, key competitor risk, or Snapchat/ Tencent risk.

Recommendation and Price Target:

Target Price – Target price is 204. Current share price is 171, implying 20% + upside.

The charts below show the growth of daily active users worldwide. In every geographic region, the users are monotonically increasing, however, the rate of growth in Asia is the fastest. This is very encouraging since Asia has the lowest penetration rate of the regions in question.

Going along with the charts directly above, the charts below show a strong upward trend in the revenue derived from each region. While the US & Canada are stronger than ever, it is encouraging to see that the future growth engines of Asia and rest of the world are strongly increasing. Although Facebook has guided to slightly lower revenue from traditional ads going forward, their transition to video ads should help to drive continued revenue growth at a more favorable cost per click.



The below chart from GuruFocus shows strong metrics on operating margins, net margins, and my personal favorite, the Piotroski F-Score. The 3 year EBITDA growth rate and revenue growth rates are also highly impressive. In the chart below, notice how the sellers are merely trimming, as shown by the "impact to portfolio," versus the buyers who are loading up, namely David Tepper and Steve Mandell. Those who are buying, are also much bigger shareholders, signalling a much higher level of conviction than the sellers.

Finally, the chart below shows that Facebook's recent P/E multiple has dropped to a low. Likely, this is due to the earnings growing faster than the price. There has been nothing to happen in the past year that has made Facebook's P/E multiple 13 turns cheaper.

Overall, Facebook remains a strong buy. In a time of elevated valuations, there is a high degree of variation in P/E multiples. While Facebook is certainly on the high end of the spectrum, the relative value that you get from Facebook is compelling. Facebook's net margins continue to increase because of the impregnable nature of their business model, which continues to dominate all other forms of social media. With companies like Twitter still not making money, SNAP deep in the red, and LinkedIn the only real formidable competitor (and in a different space), it remains to be seen whether anyone will ever be able to truly challenge FB.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.