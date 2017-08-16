Neurocrine Biosciences: Ingrezza's Strong Launch, Pipeline To Create Value

AbbVie is on track to submit an NDA for elagolix in endometriosis before the end of Q3.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) easily exceeded Q2 revenue estimates. The company has made considerable progress on all fronts over the last few months - Ingrezza is off to a strong start, partner AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is on track to submit an NDA for elagolix in endometriosis this quarter and to report phase 3 data in uterine fibroids in late 2017 or early 2018 while Asia partner Mitsubishi Tanabe (OTCPK:MTZPY) intends to start a Phase 3 trial of Ingrezza in Japan. I am reiterating my buy rating and $69 price target, which remains unchanged for now, but I believe there is room for upside revisions.

Ingrezza off to a strong start

Ingrezza sales in Q2 were $6.3 million, significantly exceeding the analyst consensus for $0.7 million. The company is using the sell-in method right away (sell-through is usually used at launch), but management said there is very little difference between the two methods since pharmacies and distributors hold less than one week of inventories. The implied annualized revenue run rate based on Q2 sales is north of $30 million since the launch was in May (two months of recorded sales).

Management emphasized that Q2 sales are not a result of warehousing of patients or one-time events, like rollover of patients from the extension study. 745 prescriptions were written in the quarter and the company states that strong demand has continued in July.

Physician feedback has been positive - Ingrezza's rapid and robust efficacy, clean tolerability profile and compatibility with common psychiatric medication regimens, as well as simple once daily dosing without complex titration has resonated with prescribers and patients.

Reimbursement was seen across all segments – commercial, Medicare Part D, and Medicaid plans, but we are still early in the cycle and no formulary reviews have been made yet. The reviews should occur toward the end of the year and in 1H 2018.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its price target from $60 to $65 after the Q2 report. Analyst Phil Nadeau increased his FY 2017 Ingrezza revenue estimate from $15 million to $36 million. I think it’s still too early to make reliable assumptions about quarterly sales trends, but I think the uptake in the following quarters will be strong.

And given how strong the early uptake is, at least relative to expectations, I think there could be room for upside revisions of my model. As a reminder, my peak sales estimates for Ingrezza in TD are in the $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion range. I haven’t changed my estimates, even though:

The company priced Ingrezza at approximately $63K per year as opposed to my estimate of $30K per year (list prices).

Since peak sales estimates haven’t changed, the $1.5-2.5 billion range translates to 10-15% U.S. market share rather than 20-30% that I originally assumed.

I am assuming a 30-35% gross to net discount, which could be too conservative considering the competitive landscape. Again, it’s too early, but I think we could see gross to net discounts in the 15-20% range, which would improve the net price per script by 20-25%.

The 80mg dose is not approved yet (PDUFA date October 14). The company expects to price the 80mg dose at a similar level to the 40mg dose, but the price is likely to be higher. There is modest upside to future estimates based on the pricing of the 80mg dose.

I am going to wait for at least a quarter or two before adjusting expectations, but am leaning toward the mid or high end of the range rather than the low end on which a large part of my price target is based on.

Pipeline offers several catalysts over the next six months

Partner AbbVie intends to file an NDA for elagolix in endometriosis this quarter and Neurocrine is entitled to receive a $30 million milestone payment. AbbVie has high expectations of elagolix. From AbbVie’s Q2 earnings call (emphasis added):

What I would say is there's a real unmet medical need here. There hasn't been any innovation in this space in decades. And women's treatment options are very, very limited, so oral contraceptives are used upfront. They provide some women relief. And that's good, but we know that upfront. They provide some women relief. And that's good, but we know that many, many women don't achieve necessary relief. Beyond that, there's no disease-specific intervention until you get all the way to the other end of the spectrum, either putting a woman in menopause with LUPRON or surgical interventions. And in-between, the only thing that doctors can do is give pain medicines and basically treat this as a chronic pain condition. And we know that the pain is severe enough that a large number of women go on opioid pain medicines for this condition. And so we think that elagolix is really going to offer a compelling profile to these women. And what it offers is the ability to titrate suppression of the hormonal lapses. Instead of just an on and off switch, we can achieve different levels of suppression. And we've seen that that translates into improvement in pain, improvement in symptoms on a number of measures and a very favorable safety profile. So we're looking forward to moving forward with the regulatory submission, which will be later on this quarter. And we think it's going to be a real advance in this field.

AbbVie already markets Lupron, indicated for endometriosis, which means it has the infrastructure in place to support elagolix. AbbVie plans to present additional data from an extension study in endometriosis at the ASRM Congress at the end of October.

Another important catalyst is the announcement of phase 3 results of elagolix in uterine fibroids. AbbVie should announce the results in late 2017 or early 2018. If successful, AbbVie will file an sNDA in 2019. This is an important catalyst for Neurocrine given the size of the uterine fibroids market.

Neurocrine intends to start a Phase 2b study of Ingrezza in Tourette syndrome later this year and results should be announced in late 2018. The previous study failed due to lower-than-adequate dosing and the phase 2b study will be conducted with higher doses.

Asia partner Mitsubishi Tanabe will start a late stage trial of Ingrezza in Japan later this quarter and Neurocrine should receive a $15 million milestone as a result.

Ongentys (opicapone) – the company is preparing for a meeting with the FDA (due in late 2017 or early 2018) after which we should find out whether a phase 3 trial will be needed or whether the company can use the data BIAL generated in Europe. I have a conservative stance and am assuming the company will need to conduct another phase 3 trial.

The early stage pipeline is progressing as well:

NBI-74788 in congenital adrenal hyperplasia or CAH – Neurocrine successfully completed a phase 1, IND-opening study in healthy volunteers. The phase 2, proof of concept study should start in Q3 2017 and the company expects to report data in Q1 2018. The results from this study could put this candidate on investors’ maps.

NBI-640756 in essential tremor – Neurocrine is conducting a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Data from this study are expected in Q3 2017 and should inform the design of the phase 2 study.

Value creation potential

The developments over the next 6-12 months could add to Neurocrine’s upside potential. The most important ones are:

Ingrezza’s strong uptake in the following quarters.

Elagolix phase 3 results in uterine fibroids.

Ongentys – if the FDA allows the company to file with data on hand, it would add modestly to the upside potential in my model.

Ingrezza in Tourette syndrome – successful phase 2b results would put this indication in my model, and it could be a significant market for Neurocrine.

NBI-74788 – successful phase 2 results in classic CAH also stand to add some value and put this candidate on investors' maps.

Neurocrine has a strong cash position of $739 million and may utilize the funds to expand its pipeline through in-licensing of pipeline candidates.

Of course, the other side of the story is for these clinical trials to fail, but only elagolix in uterine fibroids and Ongentys are included in my model ($12.5 per share contribution to my price target), so, I think chances are greater to see upside revisions. The model is available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers.

Conclusion

I am reiterating my buy rating and $69 price target on Neurocrine. Ingrezza is off to a strong start, significantly exceeding expectations and there are several important pipeline events that could add value over the next 12 months. The company is well funded with a cash balance north of $700 million. Commercial execution, competition [Teva’s (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo should be approved for TD later this year] and pipeline failures are the main risks to the thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.