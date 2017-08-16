Target: An Excellent Second Quarter And Guidance Boost

Target (TGT) continues to be one of our top picks for dividend growth investors. The company's stock has a number of characteristics that help it to rank well using The 8 Rules of Dividend Investing, including an excellent dividend yield which exceeds 4%.

Target's dividend history also stands out. With 46 years of consecutive dividend increases, Target is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats - a group of elite dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of Dividend Aristocrats here.

Early on Aug. 16, Target reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2017. This release had a number of important pieces of information for Target stockholders (both existing and prospective). This article will analyze Target's second-quarter earnings release in detail to determine whether this stock continues to hold appeal for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview and Quarterly Results Summary

Target is a well-known U.S. retail giant and the second largest domestic retailer behind Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). Target is not divided into operating segments for reporting purposes. Instead, the company operates as a single unit which helps to encourage a seamless omni-channel shopping experience. As per page 9 of Target's 10-Q (emphasis added):

We operate as a single segment that includes all of our continuing operations, which are designed to enable guests to purchase products seamlessly in stores or through our digital channels.

While Target is not divided into operating segments, the company does report segmented sales based on product category.

Food, beverage, and pet supplies: 24% of first quarter sales

Household essentials: 23% of first quarter sales

Apparel and accessories: 21% of first quarter sales

Home furnishings and décor: 17% of first quarter sales

Hardlines: 15% of first quarter sales

Note that the above figures are from Target's first quarter, since Target had not filed its 10-Q at the time of this writing.

Target's second-quarter earnings release exceeded analyst expectation on both the top and bottom lines. Second-quarter EPS of $1.23 beat consensus expectation of $1.19 per share and company-wide revenue of $16.4 billion beat expectations by $130 million.

So, what was the cause of this impressive performance? Target benefited from a positive trend on comparable-store sales. More specifically, comparable store sales increased by 1.3% from the prior year period, composed of:

Traffic growth of 2.1%

Price decreases of -0.7%

Note that the above numbers do not add up due to rounding, but these figures are as Target reported them.

In the quarter, Target's price reductions were more than offset by traffic increases, resulting in an overall net increase in comparable same store sales. Perhaps most importantly, Target raised its full-year financial guidance to $4.34-$4.54 from $3.80-$4.20 previously. This is a significant increase to guidance, and reflects Target's confidence in the continued near-term growth of their business.

Target also continued to allocate capital in a very shareholder-friendly manner. In the quarter, Target paid $331 million in total dividends and repurchased 5.6 million common shares for an aggregate purchase price of $296 million. Target's average purchase price on its stock buybacks was $52.45, below current market prices. The company is intelligently repurchasing its undervalued shares, which will build tremendous shareholder value in the long run.

Here's what Target's Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell had to say about the company's second-quarter financial performance:

I want to thank the team for their strong execution in the second quarter, which drove broad-based improvement in Target's performance. In particular, we are pleased that second-quarter traffic increased more than 2 percent, reflecting growth in both our store and digital channels. We continue to focus on our long-term strategy, as we work to transform every part of our business and build an even better Target that will thrive in this new era in retail. While our recent results are encouraging, we will continue to plan prudently as we invest in building our brands, our digital channel, the value we provide our guests and elevating service levels in our stores.

Altogether, investors should be pleased with Target's financial performance in the second quarter.

Other Appealing Characteristics of Target

Target's long-term shareholders are likely elated at the company's strong financial performance in the second quarter. Outside of just the most recent quarter, Target has a number of long-term factors that should drive above-average shareholder returns moving forward.

The most eye-catching factor is the company's exceptional growth in digital store sales. The company's digital store sales growth over the past three fiscal years can be seen below.

Source: Company filings

Careful readers will notice several quarters with 30% growth. Target reported that digital sales grew at 30% or more in these quarters, and the most conservative estimate was used.

Target's digital sales are growing at a blistering pace, but they are still a small component of the company's overall sales. For context, digital sales contributed just 4.3% to Target's second-quarter revenue. This number will rise over time as Target's digital presence continues to grow. Driven by long-term digital stores sales growth, we believe that Target is capable of achieving 5%-7% EPS growth over full economic cycles.

Target also has an above-average dividend yield, which appeals to yield-hungry investors. Quantitatively, Target's stock is currently trading at $54.35 and the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, which yields 4.6% at current prices.

Importantly, Target's dividend yield is trading very close to its all-time high, which emphasizes the unique buying opportunity that investors have in this stock today.

Source: YCharts

The last (and perhaps the most fundamentally important) reason why investors should consider Target right now is its attractive valuation. Target is trading at a bargain-basement multiple of 2017's expected earnings per share.

As mentioned, in the third-quarter earnings release Target raised its full-year financial guidance to $4.34-$4.54 from $3.80-$4.20 previously. The new guidance band's midpoint of $4.44 combined with Target's current stock price of $54.35 gives a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 12.2x.

The following diagram compares Target's current valuation to its long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

Target's valuation is significantly lower than its long-term historical average. The company's valuation is also cheap relative to that of its main competitor, Wal-Mart:

Target's forward price-to-earnings ratio: 12.2

Wal-Mart's forward price-to-earnings ratio: 18.6

If Target's valuation can expand to match Wal-Mart's valuation, Target's investors are set to be handsomely rewarded from current prices. Target's valuation might not expand to quite the ~18 level, but if the company continues to perform well then valuation expansion is nearly a certainty. This gives investors a very high likelihood of achieving double-digit total returns after accounting for:

Target's 4.6% dividend yield

5%-7% earnings-per-share growth over the long run

Final Thoughts

Target's second-quarter earnings release was received positively by the financial markets (the stock is up noticeably in premarket trading), and for good reason. The company's performance in the quarter was excellent. However, focusing on a single-quarter can take an investor's attention away from the long term. Five, 10, or 20 years from now, Target's Q2 2017 will not matter. Fortunately, the company's long-term outlook is just as bright as its second quarter financial performance. Target's digital sales growth, cheap valuation, and attractive dividend yield ensure that investors will be rewarded for a long time to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.