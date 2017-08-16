You Got Bailed Out This Morning And You Didn't Even Notice

In short: it looks like at least one policymaker had seen enough over the past seven days.

Let me give you a guarantee: I guarantee you that if what we saw in risk assets this week continues through Jackson Hole and into September, the Fed and the ECB will postpone further announcements regarding balance sheet normalization until things calm down.

I said that on Saturday.

Well guess what? This hit at 4:00 am on Wednesday:

DRAGHI IS SAID TO NOT DELIVER FRESH POLICY AT JACKSON HOLE:RTRS

That's an important headline.

The ECB didn't even wait to see how things played out. The Reuters piece that headline references proves beyond a shadow of a doubt (to anyone who follows this stuff closely anyway), that between the geopolitical turmoil that rattled markets last week and the worsening of the domestic situation in the U.S. evidenced by the events that transpired stateside over the weekend, Mario Draghi had seen enough.

If you think that's a stretch in terms of interpretation, you are wrong. Sorry.

Anticipation around Draghi's Jackson Hole speech was a big part of the reason why we saw the monumental rally in the euro (FXE). If you need proof of that, here's a chart:

And do note how aggressive the spec positioning became:

(Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

For those interested in a full account of what unfolded after WSJ tipped the upcoming Draghi speech, you can read all about it here.

Ok so again, all of that euro bullishness was predicated on the idea that Draghi was going to use his Jackson Hole speech to telegraph the ECB's intention to start rolling back stimulus.

That would set the stage for a simultaneous hawkish September shift from the Fed and the ECB regarding their balance sheets.

Well, given the debt ceiling debate and the now exceptionally tenuous situation in Washington, and given the still delicate North Korea situation, Draghi has apparently gotten cold feet in terms of what he's going to say at Jackson Hole.

Now to be sure, some of this may have to do with the euro overshooting, but if you look at that first chart, that began to abate long before this morning when the ECB decided to leak the Jackson Hole walk-back to Reuters.

I think this is something you should be acutely aware of, because it speaks to the idea that central banks are very wary of taking the training wheels off at a potentially pivotal moment, geopolitically speaking.

That's great for risk assets, but you have to kind of step back and think about what it means in terms of whether they'll ever be able to truly exit crisis-era policies.

On that note, I'll leave you with an excerpt from another piece I wrote about this early Wednesday morning called "Mario Draghi Extends Martial Law - 'State Of Exception' Is Permanent":

The problem with keeping crisis-era policies in place a decade on from the actual crisis is that if you wait around long enough, they'll invariably be another crisis. Which means the state of market martial law will have to remain in place for even longer. Before you know it, what was "extraordinary" has become the norm. The "state of exception" has become "permanent."

