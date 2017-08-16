V.F. Corp.: Game-Changing Acquisition Makes This Dividend Aristocrat Even More Attractive

The deal provides several growth catalysts for VF Corp., including expanding into a high-growth product category, international growth, and growth in the direct-to-consumer category.

VF Corp. announced it will acquire Williamson-Dickie for $820 million, its first acquisition in six years.

By Bob Ciura

There is an old saying that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. VF Corp. (VFC) embodies toughness. Over the course of its 118-year history, it has gone through all sorts of ups and downs. Right now, it is operating in a challenging apparel environment. Weak mall traffic has hurt physical retailers, and the strong U.S. dollar has weighed on VF's international operations.

VF's revenue was flat last year, but it isn't shying away from making big moves to return to growth. On Aug. 14th, VF announced it will acquire Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co., maker of the popular Dickies line, among others. The deal boosts VF's earnings growth potential, which by extension improves its dividend growth prospects. VF is already a strong dividend growth company, with 44 years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt. It is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see the entire list of 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

This article will discuss why VF's major acquisition is a game-changer.

Acquisition Overview

VF will acquire Williamson-Dickie for $820 million in cash. This is the first acquisition for VF in six years. The acquisition will add to VF's already-strong brand portfolio.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 7

It has five individual brands that generate more than $1 billion in annual sales, which are The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Wrangler, and Lee. Going forward, Dickies stands to be the sixth billion-dollar brand.

VF will reap several benefits from the acquisition. First, it instantly gives VF a leading position in workwear apparel, which VF estimates is a $30 billion per year market.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 6

The workwear apparel industry is highly fragmented. There are many small companies that compete at the bottom, and only a few large players that dominate the category -- one of which is Dickies. VF will have little trouble scaling up Dickies. VF expects Williamson-Dickie to add $1 billion to annual sales by 2021. Plus, the market fragmentation should make the deal highly accretive to VF's earnings, thanks to duplicated costs that can easily be removed. These are the reasons why VF has strong earnings growth prospects.

Growth Prospects

The first catalyst for VF is the growth that will result from the acquisition. VF expects Dickies to provide 4% compound annual revenue growth over the next four years. This could come from multiple sources, including new product initiatives, as well as growth in new channels, and international markets.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 15

Thanks to cost synergies, the deal will add $0.02 to 2017 earnings per share. Management expects to generate at least a 15% return on invested capital over time.

The acquisition comes at an opportune time. Because of the industry headwinds, VF could use a boost. Despite its strong brands, 2016 was a challenging year. Total revenue was flat at $12 billion. Since 2015, VF's revenue has increased less than 1%. EPS declined 8.5% last year, to $2.78, due to unfavorable currency exchange, in addition to restructuring costs. These headwinds have persisted in 2017. Revenue was flat over the first half of the year.

That said, excluding foreign exchange and one-time restructuring expenses, adjusted EPS increased 7% last year. This indicates VF's true business performance is still good. And, with Williamson-Dickie in tow, growth is expected to pick up moving forward. VF expects to generate EPS above $5.00 by 2021, compared with $2.96 expected for 2017.

Williamson-Dickie will help open up VF's reach in international markets as well as new channels. It generates approximately one-third of its sales from outside the U.S. In terms of product channel, 14% of its total revenue is derived from direct-to-consumer, which is a growth category, thanks to the e-commerce boom.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 11

Last year, VF's constant-currency revenue increased 7% in Europe, and 8% in Asia-Pacific, including 14% growth in China. Revenue grew 11% in the Americas region, excluding the U.S. It is apparent that VF's brand strength remains vibrant in the international markets. Williamson-Dickie should add to this, as it operates in more than 100 countries, with 400 retail locations worldwide.

Competitive Advantages and Recession Performance

VF's competitive advantages include brand strength and durability, and scale benefits. Not only does VF benefit from industry-leading brands, but its products are durable. Apparel products like denim and work boots rarely change over the years, or even decades.

As a global company with massive distribution, VF held up well during the last recession. Even during the Great Recession, VF remained highly profitable:

2007 EPS of $1.35

2008 EPS of $1.39 (3% increase)

2009 EPS of $1.29 (7% decline)

2010 EPS of $1.61 (25% increase)

EPS increased in 2008, and while VF saw a mild decline during 2008, earnings hit a new high in 2010.

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

VF had adjusted EPS of $3.11 in 2016, which means the stock trades for a 2016 price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. This is below the average valuation of the broader market. For example, the S&P 500 Index has a P/E ratio of 24.6. The stock trades at a 17% discount to the S&P 500 Index, despite its strong earnings growth prospects. This indicates the stock could be undervalued.

Along with the acquisition announcement, VF raised its future growth expectations. The company now expects revenue to increase at a rate of 5%-7% compounded annually. For 2017, VF now expects revenue to grow 4.5% on a currency-neutral basis, including a $200 million contribution from Williamson-Dickie. Previously, management had expected just 3% currency-neutral revenue growth this year.

Currency-neutral EPS are now expected to increase at a mid-single-digit percentage rate this year. With the Williamson-Dickie acquisition, VF has stronger growth potential. In turn, this raises the total returns it could potentially deliver to shareholders. A new breakdown of total returns is as follows:

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 21

VF expects the combination of revenue growth, margin expansion, share repurchases, acquisition synergies, and dividends, to generate total annual shareholder returns of 14%-16% through 2021. Plus, as previously mentioned, the stock could be deserving of a higher P/E ratio. An expanding valuation multiple would add to VF's total return potential.

Final Thoughts

VF is not a serial acquirer. It refuses to make an acquisition simply for the sake of doing so. Instead, it insists on making acquisitions that can enhance the company's brand, with the potential for accretive growth. The Williamson-Dickie acquisition definitely fits the bill. Going forward, the deal is likely to add to total shareholder returns. VF Corp.'s strong brands, steady earnings growth, and above-average dividend yield help it score well using the 8 Rules of Dividend Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.