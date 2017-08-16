Baby Bond IPO: 6.75% From Eagle Point Credit

The new issue

The total gross proceeds from the new issue are $27.5 million. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below.

Eagle Point Credit's (NYSE:ECC) 6.75% Notes due 9/30/2027 (ECCY) pay fixed interest at a rate of 6.75%. The new baby bond bears no S&P rating and is callable as of 09/30/2020, maturing on 9/30/2027. Currently, the new issue is trading on PAR. For those securities, your yield to best as an investor is actually your yield to worst as well, which means that for a holding period of 10 years, your yield is capped at the yield to call of 6.74%. However, interest paid by this baby bond issued by Eagle Point Credit is NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in lower "qualified equivalent" yield of 5.61%.

The company

BUSINESS: Eagle Point Credit Company, Inc. [NYSE: ECC] is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company that registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE: The Eagle Point Credit Company, Inc. seeks to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. COMPANY STRATEGY: The Company seeks to achieve our investment objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The CLO securities invested in are unrated or rated below investment grade and are considered speculative with respect to timely payment of interest and repayment of principal. Below investment grade securities are also sometimes referred to as junk securities. MANAGEMENT: The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

Eagle Point Credit is currently trading at a premium of 20.99%, which is close to the 52-week high.

The Top 10 holdings are:

Capital structure

As of 08/08/2017, the company had a total debt of $58M ranking equally with the newly issued securities. Heretofore, the new 2027 Notes also rank senior to the existing preferred stocks.

The peer group

At present, ECC has two outstanding preferred stocks: Eagle Point Credit 7.75% Series A Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 6/30/2022 (ECCA) and Eagle Point Credit Co. 7.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 10/30/2026 (ECCB). Furthermore, ECC has one existing baby bond issue: Eagle Point Credit 7.00% Notes due 12/31/2020 (ECCZ).

As ECCY is a baby bond, the better comparison for the new issue is ECCZ.

ECCZ is currently trading on 6.45% YTM, "qualified equivalent" of 5.37%, where we may consider ECCY as the better security of the two. However, something we may also consider is the nearing call date of the ECCZ and the fact that the company has right to redeem in whole or in part ECCZ on every date after that. Taking this into account, it is hard to make a sustainable comparison of ECCY and ECCZ.

Sector comparison

The image contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds issued in the Closed-End Fund - Debt sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) by their current yield.

Baby bonds comparison

Below is a chart of all baby bonds with positive YTC, trading over $25 and paying fixed distribution, which shows their YTC and YTM.

In this group, all securities are non-qualified. ECCY represents decent yields here. It gives us a little more than the QWESTs for example, but still, they carry investment grade rating. Yet, two issues come to the fore with better yields than ECCY. Here is some information about MDLQ and GBLIL:

YTC of GBLIL is 7.21% and its YTM is 7.65%. If we look at the MDLQ's yields, we will see 7.13% YTC and 7.21% YTM. GBLIL seems to be the better choice, but it's always good to be diversified.

Special clauses in prospectus

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Conclusion

These types of articles are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio. ECCY and its 6.7% yield to maturity in ten years are something you may consider, especially on a relative basis to other fixed income products.

