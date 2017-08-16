CVS Is Going Back Towards $100

Photo credit

CVS (CVS) has been a bit of a disappointment for shareholders in the past couple of years. A hot valuation gave way to a long, slow downtrend that took shares from $104 to $68 but to its credit, the stock has put together a bumpy rally and sits near $80 today. An upbeat Q2 report had the stock perking up and some important technical hurdles have been crossed, so is this the time where you can actually buy CVS?

We’ll begin with the chart as I mentioned that some very constructive things have happened of late. First, the rally has continued, even if progress has been a bit slow. A triangle has formed from the spike low back in November and CVS has stayed within the formation ever since. And given the rest of the technical picture outside of the triangle that has formed, I think an upside breakout is the most likely resolution of the pattern.

The momentum indicators have been moving up ever so slightly as price has done the same, confirming the move higher. That’s very bullish as it means that conviction from the long side is there and building, something that is necessary for the rally to continue.

In addition, CVS has just crossed its 50DMA and 200DMA, both of which are turning up and with the former crossing over the latter. This is a very bullish development as well as it really signals the end of the downtrend, confirming the rally’s direction and also adding to bullish conviction. In other words, CVS looks tremendously bullish here to me and I have to think an upside breakout of the triangle pattern is coming in rather short order. When this will happen is still obviously unknown but the bias looks unequivocally higher.

The quarter was quite good and beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. I won’t spend a great deal of time on the quarter itself because that’s been done, and you can also read the press release. What I want to concentrate on is the implications of the broader trends that came through the report on the stock and why I think it supports the bullish opinion I gave of the chart.

Revenue was up almost five percent as the Pharmacy Services segment produced a 9.5% gain in revenue. Price compression and increased usage of generics was more than offset by volume and price inflation, leading to the enormous gain in sales. The Retail/LTC segment was weak and took some of the steam out of the total revenue gain, but overall that wasn’t really all that significant; CVS beat by a fairly wide margin on the top line.

Operating margins were messy due to a $135M goodwill impairment charge that doesn’t matter in the least, but even allowing for this, margins were still lower. CVS did beat on the bottom line despite this, however, due to a debt extinguishment charge in last year’s comparable quarter. In other words, margins were weaker and if not for a stupid accounting rule surrounding debt extinguishment, earnings would have been lower as well. That doesn’t sound particularly bullish, so what gives?

The most bullish thing I saw in the report itself was CVS’ revenue growth. There are still some weak spots but on the whole, the Pharmacy Services business is pulling its weight and more. Analysts have CVS growing revenue in the 4% to 5% range over this year and next year and given what we saw in Q2, those numbers are not only achievable, but beatable. That would then help with operating leverage and pull margins out of their proverbial funk, aiding EPS growth along the way. CVS doesn’t need this to move higher, but it would certainly help.

Why doesn’t CVS need that to move higher? It’s already very cheap and that’s after the stock has rallied from $68 to $80. It is going for just over 12 times next year’s earnings and in this market, that counts as deep value. With CVS’ medium term EPS growth rate projected at about 8%, 12 times earnings is a very fair price to pay and I think it looks cheap.

Let’s also not lose sight of the fact that CVS produces enormous FCF and that it isn’t afraid to use that FCF to reduce the float. Its float is about 5% lower now than it was last year and given the way it is buying stock these days, I suspect that the decline over the next four quarters will be something more like 6% or 7%. That, if you recall, is almost the entirety of the projected EPS growth this company is expected to produce over the foreseeable future and that leaves the door open for upside surprises.

And that’s really where I come down on CVS at this point; this is a cheap stock with very low expectations, nice revenue growth and a very bullish chart. I haven’t mentioned the dividend but many own this stock for its growth potential there as well, although I consider that ancillary to the price appreciation potential at this point. Given all of this, I’m pretty bullish here and I think an upside break out is going to bring buyers into the stock and send it back towards $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.