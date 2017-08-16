Canadian National Railway: Hop Aboard, Again

Back in January we made a 25.42% gain on CNI call options. Although shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI) are up about 12% since January, there is still upside here in my view. This is a company that provides a critical service for the North American economy, and has grown revenues and net income nicely for years. I'll go through the reasoning behind my bullish thesis here by highlighting some of the financial history here. I'll also model what I consider to be a reasonable return going forward based on the dividend history, and I'll conclude with a review of the relative valuation of the shares themselves.

Financial Snapshot

The first thing that leaps off the page when reviewing the financial history of Canadian National is the consistent revenue and net income growth. Revenue has grown every year since 2011 and net income has grown in all but one year (2013). Although the operating ratio has deteriorated somewhat from last year to this, it has still dramatically improved over the past six years. For instance, it was 63.6 in 2010 and it is 55.1 today. This railroad has become much more efficient over the past several years.

Management has behaved in a very shareholder friendly way in my view. They have consistently reduced share count and have increased dividends. As I've said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition to making an investment, because if management isn't with us, it's unlikely going to turn out well. In this case, the per share dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 10% since 2011, and the share count has fallen by about 14%. In my view, actions are the only reasonable means by which we can judge management and this management has behaved very well.

In regard to the balance sheet, there's obviously a fair bit of debt present. This is a consequence of being a capital intensive business, and in my view it should be expected. The debt level doesn't disturb me greatly, though, as most of it (77%) is due after 2022, suggesting that there's no risk of a credit or liquidity crisis anytime soon.

The Dividend

Although the financial history here is interesting, it is less relevant to prospective shareholders than the future, and it's to the future that I must now turn. Whenever I make predictions about the future, I try to keep the exercise as simple as possible by engaging in a ceteris paribus assumption. I keep all variables constant, but change the one that I consider to be the most relevant. In this case, the dividend is the most relevant driver of value, so I'll "move" it, while holding everything else constant.

As I mentioned earlier, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 10% over the past seven years. In my view, there's no reason to feel that this rate will slow given the low payout ratio of about 30%, but when I perform analyses I like to keep my assumptions as conservative as possible. For that reason, I'll assume that the dividend will grow at only 8% a year for the next four years. I'm being conservative in this way because I like my surprises to be pleasant. When I perform this forecast, my model implies a reasonable return expectation of about 9.4% a year for the next four years. I consider even this conservative assumption to be a relatively good return given the low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CNI would turn bullish with a daily close above $80.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from a consolidation pattern on the daily charts, which we view as bullish. From here, we see the shares rising to $84.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy CNI call options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $79.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $84.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe CNI is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I've said many, many times, investors most frequently access the future cash flows of a given business via the public markets. This can be a blessing or a curse. It can be a curse when the market bids the shares of a given company up to optimistic levels. In that circumstance, the risk-reward payoff of the stock is skewed against the investor because if the company performs very well, the shares will likely not do much as expectations are already "priced in." If, as is more typical, competition, a slowing economy, management's missteps or a host of other issues conspire to create a problem, the shares will drop precipitously. On the other hand, when shares are trading at a discount to the overall market, they may represent good value.

In my view, this railroad that touches all three coasts on the North American continent, has demonstrated consistent operational improvements, and has rewarded shareholders handsomely, and should not trade at a 25% discount to the overall market. For these reasons I strongly recommend buying these shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CNI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.