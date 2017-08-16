AMD: Vega The Next Bulldozer

Intro

AMD (AMD) Vega... ahhh the card that was supposed to go up against the top-of-the line Nvidia (NVDA) 1080 TI. The same card that was rumored to be a mining beast -- the card that was supposed to be power efficient. Reviews of Vega came out today, and the performance is slightly better or worse than a 1080 vanilla. Reading the reviews, they remind of us the the AMD Bulldozer CPU (a quirky CPU at best), that we ran for years. Vega in many ways is akin to Bulldozer; it aimed high and fell like Icarus. Maybe with AMD fine wine (the tendency of AMD drivers to yield performance improvements over time) Vega will rise like a Phoenix... but I'm getting ahead of myself. Let's stay in the present shall we?





As a gamer, I have mixed feelings on Vega. The Vega 64 is a no-go in my mind. The Vega 56 is a contender... sort of. It offers good performance but at a terrible power draw of 236 - 323 watts (under load) depending on what site you visit (compared to the Vega 64s arguable low 300 - 476 watts depending on the site and program).

As an investor, Vega is bad -- but not a total failure. Read on...



Power Consumption

At 486mm, Vega 64 should be beating the flagship 1080 TI (or at least coming close to it). Something went horribly wrong in the development of Vega. It should not eat power and yet only perform near (or slightly beating) a 1080 vanilla. It makes me think they just pumped power into it to get some degree of performance once it came back from the foundry -- the trade-off being increased noise and power use. As a business, AMD had to eventually ship something which was vastly superior to the nothing AMD was shipping for the high-end desktop market.

Per Extremetech.com

Per Anandtech.com

My personal favorite HardOCP.com





Performance

The performance of Vega is on par with a 1080, with mileage that will vary depending on the game. In a game such as "Doom", Vega beats the competition. In others, such as "Witcher 3", the 1070 beats Vega.

Doom 3 with the Vega 64 doing very well.

Witcher 3 with Vega 64 getting beat by a 1070!

To gamers, the deciding point will be power, noise, and of course product features. Don't take my word for it, though. Let's see what the professional review sites have to say about Vega 64:



Anandtech.com - The positive angle = "Vega 64 is on average neck-and-neck with the GeForce GTX 1080 in gaming performance, with the two cards routinely trading the lead, and AMD holding it more often. Of course the “anything but identical” principle applies here, as while the cards are equal on average, they can sometimes be quite far apart on individual games."



Negative = "The RX Vega 64 doesn’t appear to be fighting in the weight class it was even designed for. Instead, the power efficiency gap between AMD and NVIDIA has grown since 2015, and apparently by quite a bit." and "As great as Vega is architecturally, it’s clear that performance and power consumption aren’t where they need to be for AMD to take on a surging NVIDIA."

Pcper.com - "Assuming the standard RX Vega 64 matches performance with the GTX 1080, the Pascal GPU can offer similar performance but at 37% less power. While enthusiasts and gamers are well known for their ability to overlook power draw, running at lower power means you can run at lower temperatures, lower noise levels, and possibly fit the product in smaller spaces. The RX Vega 56 uses 33% more power than the GTX 1070."

Pcworld.com - They give praise to the Vega 56 while saying that "Vega 64 trades blows with the reference GTX 1080 depending on the game you’re playing, but it uses a ton of electricity to do so."

Lastly we have HBCC, the wild card of performance according to those hopeful ones. The mystery feature that will save Vega! You can read all about it here and draw your own conclusions. I say meh.



Hardocp.com - "In terms of performance AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 can be broken down into a couple of factors based on our evaluation today. One, performance is mostly sub-par to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 performance in DX11 games, except for some exceptions. Second, DX12 helps to bring the performance of AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 to be in-line with GeForce GTX 1080, with some exceptions."



and "AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 is nowhere close to the performance per watt GeForce GTX 1080 is able to achieve. For all intents and purposes NVIDIA is on another level compared to AMD with architecture power and efficiency. "



Followed by "AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 is most definitely a move in the right direction. If AMD wants to truly compete in the GPU space though it needs some of that magic dust from Ryzen to rub off on the Radeon Technology Group."

Noise

Per Pcper.com, "The standard RX Vega 64 sits at a reasonable 35 dbA at idle but gets extremely loud when running a full load, even at stock settings. The 46 dbA score is significantly louder than the GTX 1080/1070 or even the GTX 1080 Ti that has to keep a 250 watt TDP in order. Doing the testing in an open-air test bed, it was obvious to the office which card was being run at any given moment."



Gamer's Perspective

Vega is a mixed bag. It's a very late card that burns a lot of power compared to the competition and is loud. Performance varies from underperforming to beating a 1080. The card has some future proofing in it since, yes, it is coming out 16 months later than a 1080. Frankly though, the Vega 56 would be the only one we would consider, given its price-to-performance ratio and taking into consideration power use and noise.



Some will argue that future tweaks to Vega on a hardware level or driver enhancements will improve Vega. Sure, why not? We might argue that Nvidia has been holding back driver enhancements too, and if either of these come true, then it is good for gamers. However, for investors, AMD will have a time getting away from the economic disadvantage due to GPU die size, yields, and memory cost.



Realize that if Vega had performed better than a 1080, none of that would be a problem because they would be able to command higher prices.

Investors Perspective



Vega will sell. Let me say it again - Vega will sell. However, if successful, AMD will be unable to adjust prices much lower, due to Vega's massive die size of 486mm and Vega's use of expensive HBM2 memory. If Vega does well, Nvidia could easily drop prices to stunt AMD. However, that will only happen if Nvidia starts to see an uptick in Vega sales. Vega will take some market share, of course, but margins will be slim given costs. Although, Vega should help AMD grow revenue.



At best, Vega is a jack-of-all-trades graphics card. Created on a limited budget and able to game as a side note -- while bringing new compute and professional features to the market. At worst, Vega was a good attempt that went south for the company. Given the die size, it should slap around a 1080 Ti (but this is not the case).



Miners' Perspective



Vega's rumored performance for mining has been revealed. Gamers need not worry about miners targeting Vega for 2 reasons:



1. Excessive power use; and

2. Low mega hash rate compared to price (low ROI).



Typically smart miners (Note: I said "smart") target AMD RX 470, 480, 570, 580 and Nvidia 1060 to mine with. These cards offer a lot of "bang for the buck" at reasonable power costs.



Vega? Not so much. With its high-power requirements, few miners are going to target it for the primary task of mining.

Vega 64 mining per Tomshareware.com



Take Away



The markets need to digest Vega and what it does and does not bring to the table. It will sell units -- any student of graphics card history can tell you that. Heck, the Nvidia FX sold cards and it was an absolutely atrocious card. Vega is simply a stop gap -- a way for the company to recoup costs and buckle down till they can put out a good solution (some time down the road). After such a long delay, AMD putting out anything is better than AMD not having a product on the market at all. With time Vega performance should improve some via fine wine.



Right now is the time for caution. We are sitting back with our small position selling covered calls against it for monthly income to get our cost basis even further reduced. Once Vega is digested, we will be on the lookout for the October EPYC hype train to gain traction followed by Raven Ridge (an APU).



Long term, I still like AMD, but for now I am just taking a realistic view of the company and keeping my chips close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.