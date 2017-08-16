Urban Outfitters: Don't Chase The Rally, Fade It

History says big, one-day jumps in the stock are usually followed by gradual sell offs.

Teen retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) is popping today after the company reported better than expected second quarter results. But the underlying growth fundamentals remain weak. The stock was down some 40% year-to-date into the report. Consequently, this feels more like a valuation correction than anything else. Upside feels capped from these levels, valuation feels full, and history says big jumps like this in the stock are usually followed by gradual sell-offs.

(Source: YCHARTS)

A retailer up more than 20% in this market? That's a marvel. But the bigger marvel is that the quarter wasn't that good.

Comparable sales across the whole business fell 4.9%. That is better than the 6.9% drop analysts expected, but it's still a big negative number. Moreover, Urban Outfitters comps were down an ugly 7.9%, and Urban Outfitters accounted for 37% of sales last quarter. The company's other big segment (Anthropologie, nearly 42% of sales) posted a comp decline of 4%.

The only segment which comped positive was Free People, and that is from a small base. Free People accounts for only ~20% of sales.

The comp numbers also aren't getting any better. Last quarter, comparable sales fell 3.1% versus a 4.9% decline this quarter. And the disparity isn't due to an easier lap. Both quarters lapped 1% increases in comparable sales. On a 2-year stack basis, then, comparable sales went from down 2.1% last quarter to down 3.9% this quarter.

Meanwhile, gross margins are getting killed and that won't stop anytime soon. Gross margins fell by 440 basis points in the quarter. URBN had trouble selling women's apparel at Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, so that led to a bunch of markdowns. Considering the persistently promotional retail backdrop, investors should expect markdowns to continue to dilute gross profits. Meanwhile, DTC sales continue to comprise a bigger and bigger slice of the revenue pie, and DTC sales come with higher delivery and logistics expenses. The DTC sales shift is a part of a secular macro trend from bricks to digital, so again, investors should expect this to continue to dilute gross profits.

The SG&A rate was actually up during the quarter despite the company's best efforts to take costs out of the system. Management is trying to save money through store rationalization, but those efforts are being more than offset by higher digital marketing spend. Marketing spend is a necessary spend in order for URBN to grow. With negative comps on the topline, investors shouldn't expect any SG&A leverage in the foreseeable future.

So, with URBN, what we have is a struggling teen retailer with big negative comp numbers, huge gross margin degradation, and no SG&A leverage. Yet the stock still trades north of 13x next year's consensus earnings estimate. Express (EXPR) trades at 10.8x next year's consensus earnings estimate. Francesca's (FRAN) trades at 7.1x next year's consensus earnings estimate. American Eagle (AEO) trades at 10.2x next year's consensus earnings estimate. The Gap (GPS) trades at 11x next year's consensus earnings estimate.

The only notable teen retailer which trades at a richer forward valuation is Tilly's (TLYS), which trades at 17.5x next year's consensus earnings estimate. But Tilly's reported positive comps last quarter, as well as gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage.

The plain English is that URBN is over-valued here relative to its peers.

Moreover, URBN stock tends to pull back when it has these big, one-day moves upward on better than expected earnings. The stock recorded a big move in August 2016. But after that spike to $36, the stock began a multi-month decline to today's depressed levels of around $20.

URBN stock also had a big move in May 2016, when it went from $24 and change to $28. Less than a month later, the stock had traveled back down to $25 and change.

It also had a big move in March 2016, jumping from $28 to $32. By the time the next earnings report rolled around, the stock had sold off to $24 and change.

In March 2015, the stock jumped from $39 to $44 in a day. By the end of 2015, URBN was a $23 stock.

All in all, history says don't chase this rally. The fundamentals say don't chase this rally. The numbers say don't chase this rally. So why chase this rally?

Don't. Fade it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FRAN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.