TJX-Ceptional

Off-priced retail giant TJX Companies (TJX) posted fantastic second quarter results, bucking the broader trend in retail. Considering TJX’s divergence from the broader retail marketplace, superb capital allocation, and durable business model, I think shares look quite attractive at their current price, which represents over a 20% discount to my fair value estimate of $87. Let’s take a look at quarterly results, and insight from management that demonstrates why TJX is one of the best retailers in the world.

Q2 Comps: A World Away from Competitors

With Q2 comps relatively weak across the board at competitors like Macy’s (M) (-2.5%) and Dillard’s (DDS) (-1%), TJX surprised to the upside with a consolidated same-store sales growth rate of 3% y/y. The company continues to take share from department stores, and, in my view, athletic apparel retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS). Strength was fairly broad-based, with the core Marmaxx concept comping up 2%, HomeGoods up 7%, TJX Canada up 7%, and TJX International up 1%. TJX International results weren’t great, but in total, international was only 13% of sales in Q2. Overall, sales were up 6% y/y to $8.4 billion as the company continues to open more doors.

How can TJX continue to comp positively in a deflationary retail environment? Flexibility. TJX is able to turn inventory at a rapid pacing, which has allowed the company to move quickly in and out of hot styles. The company maintains over 18,000 vendor relationships, creating variety within different clothing categories and even product items. I believe the company has an excellent ability to tailor store selection based on geography, which drives rapid inventory turns. Anecdotally, my last visit to TJ Maxx ended with socks, organic pumpkin seeds, and a soccer ball.

Additionally, TJX continues to focus on providing customers value. As CEO Ernie Hermann noted on the conference call, TJX has a demonstrated track record of providing value to customers. As an investor, I liken this to finding stocks trading below fair value –every single day. For a value investor like myself, TJX stores are a dream come true, and frankly, I think customers are probably better positioned to extract excess value out of items on TJX in-store than on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) or Amazon (AMZN). Why? TJX is deliberately underpricing items to turn them quickly. eBay and Amazon are much more likely to reflect market value – which likely falls between department store prices and TJX prices.

TJX is also doing a nice job of attracting millennials. According to Hermann, millennials enjoy the “treasure hunt” experience and are opting for physical retail over digital. The company is also spending disproportionately on digital advertising to reach this growing and influential demographic. I anticipate further growth with millennials to help drive the business over the long-term.

Lastly on the sales side, TJX offers great value to vendors, which the company articulated on its conference call. From the call:

We believe the key reason vendors like doing business with us is because we pay promptly and our approach is not to ask for typical retail concessions such as advertising, promotional or return allowances." Ernie Hermann, CEO

The other interesting quote came on the brand strategy. TJX will not ruin your brand perception because:

“We [TJX] don’t advertise their brand names in our marketing, also with our wide and shallow merchandise assortments and rapidly turning inventories there is very little visibility of their brand names in our stores.”

In short, customers are not able to discern any diminished value from promotional efforts.

In addition to continued strength in sales growth, TJX posted solid margins in spite of a few headwinds. On the COGS side, the company lost some money on inventory hedges although its merchandise margin actually increased. From an SG&A perspective, fixed costs were basically flat y/y in spite of wage headwinds due to excellent cost management. TJX does a wonderful job managing expenses, allowing it to post a 10.7% operating margin, which was a decline of just 70 basis points y/y.

Overall, TJX raised its EPS guidance to $3.78-3.82 from $3.71-3.78, reflecting increased confidence in its outlook for the rest of the year.

Capital allocation remains generous

During the second quarter, TJX returned $550 million to shareholders via buybacks at an average cost of ~$73. The weakness in share price caused the pace to accelerate from Q1’s $350 million in repurchases, and the company increased the low-end of its buyback range to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion. TJX has already retired about 1.4% of the share count in FY18, and we could see another 10-12 million shares retired if the share price continues to languish.

TJX also increased its dividend 20% y/y to $0.3125 per share, which drives a yield of 1.8% at current prices. I’m not particularly fond of dividends, but shareholders can probably expect a return of 4-5% in capital returns alone.

At its current price, TJX trades at about ~18x this year’s earnings. For a retailer that has consistently increased capital returns to shareholders and invested capital in highly profitable stores, I think the price is a bargain. On a DCF basis, $87 is the mid-point of my fair value estimate, providing upside of ~24% from current levels. Retail may be about as unpopular as its get today, but TJX is a clear market leader with the right model to succeed going forward.

