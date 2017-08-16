Omega Healthcare Investors - Take Advantage Of The Rapidly Growing Healthcare Field

I anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will be able to both maintain and grow its dividend for many years to come.

Omega Healthcare Investors has been undergoing a significant amount of growth. At the same time, the company has been keeping its debt load down.

The number of people over 60 years old is anticipated to double over the next 13 years, and many of these people will need skilled nursing facilities.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) is a real estimate investment company that operates in the long-term healthcare industry. The company provides capital for new living facilities and then collects long-term revenue. As we will see in this article, the rapid growth of the long-term healthcare markets combined with the company's strong operations and financials make it a solid investment at the present time.

Long-term Healthcare Market Growth

Omega Healthcare Investors operates in the healthcare markets, a market that is currently experiencing rapid long-term growth.

As you can see above, the number of people worldwide aged sixty or over is increasingly incredibly rapidly as the world's population swells. Currently there are roughly 1.0 billion people who are aged 60 and old, roughly 0.3 billion of whom are in wealthier developed countries and 0.7 billion of whom are in developing countries. That represents a respectable number of aging people.

However, over the next 33 years, until 2050, the number of people aged 60 or above across the world is anticipated to more than double to just over 2.0 billion people. Out of this, 0.4 billion of them are anticipated to live in developed countries with 1.6 billion in developing countries. That is significant growth in the number of older people worldwide, and a respectable portion of them will need senior living facilities.

Yearly Medicare SNF Volume - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

Looking specifically at SNF (skilled nursing facility) patient stay days from now until 2031, we can see that patient stays are anticipated to grow from roughly 80 million days/year at present to 115 million days/year by 2030, and this is despite a significant reduction in the average length of stays. That presents a 44% growth in the market in just 13 years.

As an investor, this is incredibly exciting for me to see. Healthcare is one of the few major markets left that is experiencing significant growth over the coming decades. That makes it an exciting market to be in for Omega Healthcare Investors. And the company is taking advantage of this rapidly growing market to carefully invest and generate significant cash flow. And that means great things for investors going forward.

Available Nursing Facilities - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

And the same time, the trend in Certified Nursing Facilities shows how the total number of beds has been declining slightly over the past decade or so. This decline in beds as the number of patients increases means that there is significant room for growth, growth that Omega Healthcare Investors that can take advantage of. And this growth means growing dividends for Omega Healthcare Investors shareholders.

And in the meantime, this growth means increased occupancy for Omega Healthcare Investors. Omega Healthcare Investors tends to average an occupancy rate in the low-80s percent for its properties. And an increase in that occupancy rate means an immediate increase in Omega Healthcare Investors margins and its profits. And those are profits the company can use to increase its dividends.

Omega Healthcare Investors Strong Operations

The growth of the healthcare markets means significant long-term opportunity for Omega Healthcare Investors. And that growth can be taken advantage of by Omega Healthcare Investors' strong operations.

Omega Healthcare Investors Growth Strategy - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

The basics of Omega Healthcare Investors strong operations are the company's growth strategy. The company continues to invest a significant amount of capital in future growth at roughly $0.5 billion per year from 2010 - 2015. The company's 2016 investments were $1.3 billion, which explains the drop in the company's 2017 investments down to $0.1 billion.

However, as a company with a market cap of $6 billion, Omega Healthcare Investors investing $0.5 billion per year in new investments, or roughly 8.5% of its market cap each year shows the opportunities the company sees.

The company is focused on investing in its core markets and focusing on senior care facilities. At the present time, the company has $1.1 billion of combined cash and credit facility enough to fund its growth for the next 2-3 years without raising any additional capital. Plus this growth in the meantime will provide additional cash flow for Omega Healthcare Investors.

The company can use this to continue its dividend increases.

Omega Healthcare Investors Rent/Interest by State - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

Looking at Omega Healthcare Investors earnings per state, we see that no one state makes up too much of the company's earnings, with the company's largest operations in Ohio and Florida making it roughly 10% of revenue annually. These properties each have roughly twelve operators and make Omega Healthcare Investors roughly $86 million per year.

Looking at the company's portfolio, we can immediately see some opportunities. The company's top operations in Ohio, Florida, and Texas are all populous states. However, the company has minimal operations in California, a state with almost 40 million people, and New York, a state with almost 20 million people. Together these two regions have 60 million people but make up only 7-8% of the company's revenue.

Should the company expands its operations in these states to the same scale as its operations in Ohio and Florida, that should make these regions equal to 30% of the company's revenue. That means almost 25% growth in the company's revenue.

Omega Healthcare Investors Debt Maturity - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

At the same time, as an investor, I am impressed by Omega Healthcare Investors operations and the company's ability to maintain its revenue. The company has minimal near term expirations in its rent portfolio with 90% of the company's portfolio expirations occurring after 2021. That means even if Omega Healthcare Investors does nothing from now until 2021 its cash flow, and dividend, will be supported.

And Omega Healthcare Investors combined EBITDAR coverage of leases expiring through 2021 is 1.36x. That coverage means that we can expect the company to maintain its high-single digit yield for investors, and even has the potential to grow it. And that does not at all count the $0.5 billion in investment in new projects the company has been undergoing every year.

As we can see here, Omega Healthcare Investors has incredibly strong and efficient operations with strong growth potential. These operations help show why Omega Healthcare Investors is such a strong investment at this time.

Omega Healthcare Investors Financials

Omega Healthcare Investors has incredibly strong financials that will enable it to continue growth and increase its dividend.

Omega Healthcare Investors Earnings - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

Looking at Omega Healthcare Investors financials, we can see that since 2005, the company has managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA by an astounding 21.6% annually. This growth continued throughout the 2008 crash, with no signs of slowing down. As a result, Omega Healthcare Investors 1Q 2017 EBITDA of $225 million was more than the company's entire 2009 EBITDA. It also means that the company's market cap to EBITDA ratio for 2017 will be roughly 6.7. This is an incredibly low ratio and shows how the company is undervalued.

The company has also managed to grow its adjusted funds from operations at an even higher rate of 26.4%. As a result, the company anticipates its 2017 adjusted funds from operations to be $700 million. Omega Healthcare Investors annual dividend expenses are roughly $508 million meaning the company's dividend coverage ratio will be 1.38x, showing to me, as an investor, the company's incredibly impressive financials.

Omega Healthcare Investors Debt Maturity Schedule - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

Looking at Omega Healthcare Investors debt maturity schedule, we see that the company has an incredibly strong debt profile with no debt due before 2022. The majority of the company's debt due in 2022 is its revolver, which the company has the option to choose whether or not it utilizes. From that point onwards the company has roughly $0.5 billion in debt due annually until 2028.

Overall, Omega Healthcare Investors has very minimal unsecured debt with just $0.05 billion of it. Another 81% of the company's debt is fixed rate debt which is incredibly important to see. That means as interest rates recover, the company will be able to keep its expenses low. And that, combined with the company's lack of near term bond maturities shows the company's strong finances.

Conclusion

Omega Healthcare Investors has done fairly well recently. The company continue to offer investors a respectable yield in the high single-digits while undergoing significant growth. In fact, since 2010, the company has spent roughly $0.5 billion a year on growth increasing its capital. That means increasing cash flow and increasing dividends for shareholders.

On top of that, Omega Healthcare Investors has a strong debt profile. The company has no debt due until 2022, and only $0.5 billion a year in debt from then until 2028. That means if the company needs to pay off its debt for those years, it could simply halt growth spending while continuing its dividend. This shows the company's strong financial position.

And as a result we can see how Omega Healthcare Investors strong financials and operations combined with the growing market, make the company a strong investment at the present time.

