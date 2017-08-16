Bitcoin Will Hit $5,000 This Month

Institutional money coming in could mean Bitcoin's value outpaces any and all US-based stocks and assets for the near future.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Bitcoin has been on a rocket ship ever since its August 1st hard fork. It has hit its own all-time high nearly every day this month and its market cap sits right near PayPal (PYPL), Adobe (ADBE), and Netflix (NFLX) right now (near $70 billion).

At the time of writing, one Bitcoin has eclipsed $4,000 in value, up from the $2,200 point it sat at in July as the world awaited to see how miners would decide its future on August 1st. Here’s a timeline of the August 1st hard fork; which created the new Bitcoin Cash (itself the 4th most valued cryptocurrency now) and also produced “segwit” for Bitcoin; an additional layer of functionality for the currency. Segwit stands for segregated witness and has finished phase one of its implementation with phase two happening August 18th. All signs are positive on this front.

Okay, so Bitcoin has been unbelievably bullish this month, but what signs are there that this will continue and not experience a bubble-pop that might be associated with such a meteoric rise in value.

One is penetration. Bitcoin has been a rising trend in investor vocabulary for a few years now, but never as much as this. There’s still an enormous march for new money to enter into the arena, with hardcore loyalists holding their money as they see Bitcoin overtaking at least a decent slide of world GDP. One metric to see this is Coinbase (one of the most popular and most accessible trading platforms) is claiming to have as many 40,000 new users signing up per day. With Bitcoin hitting all-time highs, and the increased presence coming from that, I only see that number increasing.

But that’s individual investors. The real way Bitcoin can prove its value and grow the extra 25% to hit $5,000 will be with some serious influx of cash and rise in overall crypto market value. Analysts are predicting both. Analyst Ronnie Maos, who correctly predicted that Bitcin would reach $4,000 this month, sees it possibly hitting $7,500 by year’s end—and has predictions that the entire cryptocurrency world could be worth as much as $2 trillion (about an 9x increase from current totals).

Institutional investments will play a vital part in that growth. And we’re starting to see that interest piqued and moving. Ethereum (the second largest cryptocurrency) founder Vitalik Buterin recently met with the Central Bank of Thailand to discuss the future of blockchain possibilities. SAP (SAP) has predicted that 10% of the world’s GDP could be on blockchain by 2027 (10% of current GDP would be $6 billion—though that should rise significantly given inflation over the next 10 years).

That’s not all. We’re seeing more institutional interest starting to come together to land Bitcoin and other currencies into wallets. As this article states, “As key players in the finance sector including the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), the largest options exchange in the US, continue to establish necessary infrastructures for institutional and retail investors, the cryptocurrency market will grow in terms of market cap and daily trading volumes.”

And, some more partnerships are forming as “leading bitcoin service providers including the $1.6 billion bitcoin startup Coinbase and US-based regulated bitcoin exchange Gemini are collaborating with institutions like CBOE to drastically increase liquidity for institutional and retail investors.”

Internationally, Bitcoin is finding enormous popularity in trading with Japanese Yen and Korean won. Yen trading, in particular, accounts for nearly 46% of global bitcoin trade. If U.S. institutions are not trading through crypto and Bitcoin with that kind of volume, imagine the possibilities once SEC regulations settle in and index funds can be offered. Bitcoin, itself, will remain a cornerstone of those as its such an enormous player in the ecosystem.

Need more? How about analyst Tom Lee’s prediction that “bitcoin will likely surpass the growth rate of all US-based stocks and assets, and outperform all reserve currencies by the end of 2017.”

The fact is that there is no known ceiling on Bitcoin’s growth and we’re seeing an undeniable boon in investor confidence following the August 1st moves. AS more investors and institutions get involved, Bitcoin will move from a fringe investment (or community of investors) into mainstream. If it does in fact sustain growth that outgrows the entirety of US-based assets, investors will be clamoring for what is a limited supply of coin, boosting its value well beyond the $5,000 mark and into territories still 2-4x time current value.

For now, the excitement is there and will carry through August and September likely. Barring any enormous setbacks (regulation or otherwise—though Japan and other East Asian trading alone could sustain serious momentum) Bitcoin is poised to keep going. Get on now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.