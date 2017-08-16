Applied Optoelectronics: High Upside Potential

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) has high upside potential after the recent uncertainty-driven valuation dip gave this highly profitable, rapidly growing, and financially strong company a significant margin of safety.

Over the past several years, AAOI has emerged as a significant player in the fiber optic networking business, growing revenues exponentially at an average rate of nearly 50% over the past three years:

Source

AAOI management has effectively monetized this growth, boosting profitability metrics and amassing a fortress balance sheet (0.07 Debt to Equity, 2.85 current ratio, and a very impressive NCAV with nearly twice as many current assets as total liabilities):

Despite this impressive record, shares recently took a plunge following uncertainty about the future prospects of the business, placing the company's valuation multiple at the low-end of its historical range even as performance metrics are peaking:

While the concerns are not without merit, it appears that the market overreacted, making the upside potential significantly greater than the downside risk. The main concerns are driven by the fact that AAOI does not enjoy a moat in its industry, and is therefore exposed to competitive pressures. Though AAOI enjoyed great success in the 40G space, its growth may not translate to 100G where its performance is unproven and it will likely face more competition from an increase in suppliers.

Management acknowledged at the latest earnings call that the shift to 100G is taking place more rapidly than they originally expected, sparking worries among investors that the company is not fully prepared to effectively compete on a larger scale in the new technology. Furthermore, the company is undergoing some price reductions, eating away at Q3 margins and reducing profitability. AAOI maintained in their conference call that these were expected, previously agreed upon reductions, and not a reaction to competitive pricing pressures.

However, there is concern that this could be the beginning of a downward trend in margins, not a one-time event. Finally, the greatest fear is that not only will growth slow, but the company may soon begin experiencing steep earnings declines due to its over-reliance on just a few big customers, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

However, it is important to remember that all of these concerns are just that: concerns; none of them have been proven to be true. What is known is that, in addition to the company's excellent track record of thriving in and effectively monetizing the 40G market, the company is guiding for continued growth in Q3 and is investing heavily in and rapidly growing its 100G revenues.

As it pointed out at its earnings call, AAOI has several large orders on the books already for 100G with its top customers, proving that it is a valid, if not major, player in the new technology. Additionally, management implied at the earnings call that they are expanding their customer base.

Analysts seem to agree that, while the company's best growth days are likely behind it, there is still considerable growth potential in the 100G market: placing a buy rating on the stock and forecasting 15% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years (down from 131.78% annual EPS growth over the past 5 years). By selling at a P/E of just over 16, AAOI appears to be selling at a remarkable bargain for these growth projections, especially considering its balance sheet strength, potentially yielding 16.5% in long-term annual total returns if it can meet analyst expectations:

Source

Investor Takeaway:

While there is certainly considerable uncertainty facing the company as it transitions to 100G technology, AAOI's record, balance sheet, cheap valuation, and guidance should make investors feel good about the company's risk-reward profile. AAOI is a speculative buy for Value and GARP investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAOI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.