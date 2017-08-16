Cleanspark, Inc.: Overvalued Amidst Questionable Actions And Communications, As Well As A Stock Overhang

Stock overhang: Six million shares may begin to hit the market any time, but I’m betting they won’t. Here’s why...

Introduction

This article on Cleanspark, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSK) examines some questionable actions and communications by this highly overvalued company that should be red flags for investors. This article also discusses a market "red flag," a large restricted stock position held by CleanSpark Holdings that is now eligible for sale under Rule 144. Factoring in the volume limitations of Rule 144, these shares are salable in an amount of up to 330,634 shares every three months, but may be subject to additional undisclosed restrictions on sale. I explain why it is unlikely that these shares will be "hitting the market" soon, but investors should know that this overhang of approximately 6,000,000 shares is a wild card in any investment decision.

Questionable Action: Let’s Rewrite History if We Need to…

On June 30, 2016, Cleanspark first closed the acquisition of CleanSpark Holdings, LLC, per the 8-K available here. I say “first” because Cleanspark filed an 8-K on August 22, 2016, available here, in which it stated:

“On August 19, 2016, the parties to the Purchase Agreement entered into a second amendment (the “Second Amendment”) that revised the Closing Date.” [Emphasis added]

Notice that the 8-K does not actually tell you what the new closing date is or was. You can only find that by looking at the amendment to the purchase agreement, available here. The amendment states that the closing “…shall take place on July 1, 2016…”

This is what I would refer to as very sharp practice, to put it mildly. The reason is that in the 8-K filed by Cleanspark on July 7, 2016, in Item 1.01, the first paragraph under Asset Purchase stated:

“The closing of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement occurred on June 30, 2016 (the ‘Closing Date’).” [Emphasis added]

Key Points:

Notice that the 8-K filed on July 7 says the closing “occurred.” In other words, the closing is historical and had already happened by the time Cleanspark filed the 8-K on July 7. So why would Cleanspark go back on August 19 and retroactively try to change a closing date that had already passed?

The answer is actually fairly simple. On August 22, when Cleanspark filed the 8-K “retroactively” changing the closing date that had already passed, Cleanspark also filed its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. Because the acquisition closed on June 30, Cleanspark was obligated to file consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended June 30, 2016 that included the consolidated interim period financial position information, operating results, and cash flows for Cleanspark and CleanSpark Holdings, LLC.

Regulation S-X required Cleanspark to file two years’ audited historical financial statements for CleanSpark Holdings, LLC, as well as reviewed interim information as of June 30, 2016. The auditors’ report on the CleanSpark Holdings historical financial statements was not issued until September 16, 2016. As any auditor will tell you, a company can’t produce accurate interim information (say, for an interim period ending June 30) if its prior year-end numbers are not yet final. My guess is that the auditors informed Schultz and Bradford – shortly before the August 22, 2016 extended due date for the June 30,2016 10-Q – that CleanSpark Holdings’ historical numbers under audit were still “moving around.” Bradford, in turn, knew that this meant Cleanspark could not produce consolidated interim financial statements at June 30, 2016 for Cleanspark and CleanSpark Holdings, LLC.

So in response to this dilemma, the right thing to do would be to:

admit that the interim numbers could not be produced on a timely basis,

inform investors why the interim numbers were delayed – in this case, awaiting completion of the audit of the two prior fiscal years,

inform the SEC and the market when the interim information was expected to be filed (along with the audited historical statements), and

file the 10-Q late.

Is that what Cleanspark did? Absolutely not. Cleanspark magically changes the closing date which has already passed to one day later – thus negating the obligation to include CleanSpark Holdings’ consolidated financial information in the June 30 10-Q. And, incidentally, this is exactly what happened: the June 30 10-Q is filed on August 22, without CleanSpark Holdings' numbers included. I don't claim or have any special insight into the SEC, but I bet I know what the SEC would call this!

Questionable Historical Communication: “Over $14 million in Revenue Since Inception in Late 2013…”

On July 7, 2016, Cleanspark issued a press release announcing its acquisition of CleanSpark Holdings. A copy of this release was filed with the SEC as Exhibit 99.1 to the July 7, 2016 8-K (available here). Here is a copy of one paragraph of the release:

“CleanSpark and its wholly owned subsidiaries generated over $14 million in revenue since inception in late 2013, and currently have more than $2.6 million in executed long-term agreements including exercisable options and potential contract extensions, along with a growing pipeline of opportunities.” [Emphasis added]

What CleanSpark Holdings’ Financial Statements Tell Us

From Note 1 on page 5 of the audited financial statements for CleanSpark Holdings, LLC, available here:

“Cleanspark [Holdings], LLC...was incorporated in November 2013 as an (sic) California limited liability company.”

CleanSpark Holdings had no revenues in 2014, per the audited Statement of Operations here. We will assume that CleanSpark Holdings generated no revenues in the period from its formation in November 2013 through December 31, 2013, as 2014 had no revenues and it is highly unlikely revenues were generated in the (at most) 60 days of 2013.

CleanSpark Holdings had revenues of $547,211 in 2015, per the audited Statement of Operations here. The reviewed statement of operations for the nine months ended June 30, 2016, available here, shows CleanSpark Holdings had revenues in the nine months of $1,892,625. Total revenues from inception to June 30, 2016: $2,439,836.

Cleanspark reported total revenues of $82,031 for the 2016 fiscal year. As the gasifier was not generating revenue, we can assume that the $82,031 represented fourth fiscal quarter revenue from CleanSpark Holdings’ assets. Even if we add in the fourth quarter 2016 revenues and the $284,633 in revenues from the six months ended March 31, 2017, we still have only $2,806,500 in total revenues for Cleanspark/CleanSpark Holdings from inception through March 31, 2017.

Maybe the Subsidiaries?

The press release stated that, “CleanSpark and its wholly owned subsidiaries generated over $14 million in revenue since inception in late 2013…”

According to the July 7, 2016 8-K, Cleanspark purchased:

“All investments, including the holdings that CleanSpark Holdings LLC has in CleanSpark LLC, CleanSpark Technologies LLC and Specialized Energy Solutions, Inc., and any investments those subsidiaries have as well..."

It appears all subsidiaries of CleanSpark Holdings were included in the purchase agreement.

On July 20, 2016, Cleanspark and CleanSpark Holdings amended the purchase agreement, per the amendment here, to revise the assets purchased. That amendment stated:

“Specialized Energy Solutions, Inc. would transfer and assign the ability to use its name and all of its Intellectual Property to Cleanspark II, LLC, and thereafter Specialized Energy Solutions, Inc. ["SES"] will not be included in the Assets acquired.

Clean Spark Technologies, LLC agrees to transfer and assign all of its Intellectual Property to Cleanspark II, LLC, and thereafter Clean Spark Technologies, LLC ["CST"] will not be included in the Assets acquired.”

That amendment went on to state that a Cleanspark subsidiary was given two 3-year options to purchase either (i) SES, or (ii) CST, for 1,000 shares of Cleanspark common stock, or 2,000 shares to purchase both.

So perhaps the big revenue generators within the CleanSpark Holdings group were SES and CST. Since Cleanspark has three-year options to buy SES and CST for a total of 2,000 shares of stock, it is difficult to visualize how one or both entities could have generated over $11 million in revenue since inception in late 2013. If so, Cleanspark would have absolutely ensured it purchased SES and CST. But getting the SES name and the SES and CST intellectual property apparently captured the value being sought by Cleanspark.

The bottom line: It appears impossible for the statement to be true that, “CleanSpark and its wholly owned subsidiaries generated over $14 million in revenue since inception in late 2013…” If Cleanspark believes this statement is true, it should cite and disclose the relevant financial statements that it contends support this statement.

Questionable Communication: The 2017 Investor Presentation

On January 24, 2017, Cleanspark filed an 8-K with the SEC in which Cleanspark reported having made an investor presentation on January 23, 2017. That presentation included slides that were attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the 8-K, available here. The 8-K noted that copies of the slides “are also posted on our website…”

There are two slides that merit our attention. First, on slide 3, available here, the last “Investor Highlight” states:

“● Expect to grow revenue from $15M in 2017 to >$100M over the next five years”

Now the lawyers will tell you that the use of the word “expect” qualifies this statement for the forward-looking statement safe harbor, which protects companies from liability for providing investors with forward-looking information. However, the safe harbor is not a license to say whatever you please.

In this regard, consider the quote below from the Ninth Circuit’s Manual of Model Civil Jury Instructions, Section 18.4, Securities – Forward Looking Statements, available here:

“Predictions, projections and other forward-looking statements may constitute a basis for a violation of Rule 10b-5 only if the plaintiff proves by a preponderance of the evidence that, at the time the forward-looking statements were made...(2) there was no reasonable basis for the defendant to believe the statements, or (3) the defendant was aware of undisclosed facts tending to seriously undermine the accuracy of the statements.” [Emphasis added]

Question: Was there a reasonable basis for Cleanspark’s CEO and CFO to believe or expect that Cleanspark would have $15 million in 2017 revenue when:

its total revenue was $82,031 in the quarter ended September 30, 2016?

its total revenue was $83,884 in the quarter ended December 31, 2016?

CleanSpark Holdings had total revenues of only $2,439,836 from inception to June 30, 2016, and total revenues of only $2,806,500 from inception to March 31, 2017?

Albeit only my opinion, I believe you would have a hard time finding 12 jurors who thought that Schultz and/or Bradford had a reasonable basis to state that Cleanspark was expected to generate $15 million in 2017 revenue – especially given Cleanspark’s first quarter 2017 revenues, and the total revenues generated by CleanSpark Holdings over its approximate 3½ year history pre- and post-acquisition.

For a different perspective on Cleanspark’s view of revenues forthcoming from CleanSpark Holdings, investors might be interested in this disclosure that appeared on page 20 of the 2016 10-K available here:

“However, because we only just acquired CleanSpark and given the contractual contingencies with CleanSpark’s customers and its early stage of operation, we are unable to estimate with any degree of certainty the amount of future revenues, if any, from existing contracts.” [Emphasis added]

This refers to “existing contracts.” New contracts face the additional risk of long lead times to be secured, an undisclosed risk from what I saw in the 2016 10-K but definitely an existential one. I believe this re-emphasizes the complete lack of a reasonable basis on which to believe or expect Cleanspark to generate $15 million in 2017 revenues.

And Then We Have Slide 22

The other slide that should get our attention is slide 22, a copy of which appears below and is also available here. It is hard to see in the copy, but the green bars feature $33,019,542 in white numbers on the "Total Assets" green bar, and $32,662,121 in white numbers on the "Total Shareholders' Equity" green bar.

You can see that Cleanspark is using this slide to emphasize to investors its over $33 million in “Total Assets” and over $32 million in “Total Shareholders’ Equity” at September 30, 2016. As already discussed in the prior article, available here, I believe these numbers are wrong, do not conform to GAAP, and do not represent fair value of CleanSpark Holdings’ assets at the time of the acquisition or now. The key issues I highlighted in that prior article included (1) how fair value of assets such as the Microgrid assets and Flexpower system was to be determined under GAAP, (2) how I believe Bradford "backed into" fair value by using the "value" of the consideration paid to Cleanspark Holdings, and (3) the enormous disparities between the values of these assets on Cleanspark Holdings' balance sheets and Cleanspark's balance sheets.

Millions of Shares Eligible for Sale

As discussed in, "Cleanspark, Inc.: Seriously Overvalued, With Troubling Technology And Valuation Questions," CleanSpark Holdings received just over six million Cleanspark shares on closing of the asset acquisition. Cleanspark stated in the July 7, 2016 8-K, available here, that CleanSpark Holdings had entered into a “lock-up, leak-out” agreement which “…prevents Seller [CleanSpark Holdings] from selling the Company’s [Cleanspark’s] securities in the public market for a year.”

In another disclosure failure, Cleanspark never disclosed the “leak-out” provisions of this agreement, and never filed a copy of the agreement as an exhibit to the July 7 Form 8-K, as an exhibit to the asset purchase agreement, or as an exhibit to the 2016 10-K. The “lock-up, leak-out” agreement's terms are obviously material to investors because without knowing its terms, investors do not know when, and in what amounts, future sales may take place. As such, the agreement or its principal terms were required disclosure as a material contract outside the ordinary course of business.

Instead, investors are left to guess what “leak-out” limits CleanSpark Holdings agreed to in its sales of common stock after the lock-up expired. At this point, investors know that the 6,000,000 shares may be coming on the market at some point, in some amount (subject ultimately to the volume limitations of Rule 144), and these shares may overhang the market for a long time to come. The Rule 144 volume limitations allow CleanSpark Holdings to sell up to 330,634 shares every three months, but investors know that Cleanspark stock trades "by appointment" and could never absorb this kind of volume at prevailing price levels.

I suspect that Cleanspark may make an effort to get CleanSpark Holdings to (i) sign a new lock-up agreement, (ii) hold off in making any distribution of the Cleanspark shares to CleanSpark Holdings’ stockholders (who might then begin selling in earnest) if an exemption is available for that distribution, and/or (iii) hold off from making any sales under an informal arrangement. I don’t have a crystal ball that tells me what will happen, so my suspicion is based on Cleanspark wanting to keep its stock price from coming under heavy selling pressure over an extended period. Investors should understand that selling by CleanSpark Holdings is a wild card that could have a substantial, sustained, or periodic impact on Cleanspark's stock price.

Bruce Lybbert Resigns as a Cleanspark Director: A Leading Indicator?

On July 14, 2017, Cleanspark filed an 8-K available here, in which it reported that Bruce Lybbert had resigned as a director and as Chairman on July 11, 2017.

Recall that Lybbert was appointed CEO and a director of Amerigo on October 31, 2008, when the acquisition of Granite closed. He resigned both positions on December 31, 2008, as noted in the 8-K here. In the quarter ended December 31, 2008, Amerigo's stock traded at a high of $3.75. (Source: Item 5, MARKET FOR COMMON EQUITY AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS, of 2008 10-K available here.) In 2009, Amerigo's stock price had a reported low of $10.01 per share. By the third quarter of 2010, the stock price had collapsed to between $0.04 and $0.25 per share (source: Amerigo 2011 10-K, 2010 data in Item 5, available here). This followed the impairment charge of $11.4 million taken on December 31, 2009, which was undisclosed until the filing of the 2009 10-K on March 31, 2010.

I mention this because if Cleanspark does take an enormous impairment charge covering the Flexpower system and Microgrid assets in the coming 10-K, investors should be aware of historical comparisons with Amerigo - and bear in mind that the Amerigo stock price only collapsed after Lybbert was gone and after the impairment charge decimated Amerigo's asset base.

I also want to note that Lybbert resigned from the board of Amerigo before it filed the 10-K with the vastly overstated values of proved and unproved reserves arising from the Granite Energy acquisition. This time, however, Lybbert was on the board and signed the signature page of the Cleanspark fiscal 2016 10-K (page 33, available here) in which the Flexpower system assets and the Microgrid assets were valued at over $24 million. While Lybbert got off the board before any impairment charge is to be taken, I suspect his Amerigo history; his lack of complete and accurate Form 4 filings (particularly for the transfers of Cleanspark shares by SMS while under Lybbert and Schultz's control); and his involvement in founding current-day Cleanspark will leave him answering plenty of questions. Hence, my reference to, "You can run but you can't hide."

Contact with Management

I contacted Schultz, Bradford, and Cleanspark's IR firm last week and asked for the comments on, or responses to, the principal issues addressed in this article. I received no response from any of these folks.

Conclusion

As I’ve outlined in this article, Cleanspark has undertaken some questionable actions and communications that are huge red flags for investors. Revisionist history may be a useful tool if you're a politician stumping for votes, but belongs nowhere in SEC filings. The 6,000,000 shares held by CleanSpark Holdings are a "market red flag," meaning that the shares are now salable under Rule 144 and could be sold in volumes large enough to have a significant impact on the prevailing market price of Cleanspark's stock. That is why I believe Cleanspark will make an effort to limit those sales via a new lock-up agreement, especially if the undisclosed "leak-out" provisions of the prior agreement are now deemed too permissive. Bottom line: Investors should exercise extreme caution if considering investing in this company.

