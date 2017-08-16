Advance Auto Parts - Falling Apart?

Despite a 55% correction, I'm not buying yet as earnings power is evaporating quickly and can fall further, and leverage issues might appear.

Sales and margins take another beating, as there are few triggers that can improve the situation in the near term.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) shocked investors again. While it should not be a surprise that full-year guidance will be cut, the size of the guidance cut is substantial and reveals that stabilization might the best thing to happen for the coming quarters. As a result, earnings power is structurally impaired given the changed industry nature in which prices are much more transparent, competition is heating up, AAP is not the best executor, and leverage issues might appear.

While I see structural earnings power getting closer to anywhere between $3 and $6 per share in the coming years, I am still not a buyer of AAP amid a lack of triggers. Unless shares fall much further or signs of stabilization can be seen, I am very comfortable waiting before placing any buy orders.

Rosy Predictions Go Out the Window

Advance Auto Parts outlined an upbeat outlook for the business in its most recent official investor presentation in late 2016. The company praised the stable 2%-3% growth of the $135 billion auto parts business in the U.S. The company saw attractive economics thanks to an increased number of vehicles in operation, a higher average age of the vehicles, and an increase in the number of average miles driven.

The fragmented and growing business makes the auto parts business attractive, yet success is not a given as there are a lot of disrupting trends taking place. These include e-commerce, technology, electrification, urbanization and autonomous vehicles. Within this huge market, the company aims to cater to both the professional and DIY users. The good news is that management saw the trends coming; the bad news is that it failed to act in the right manner upon them.

To deliver on solid returns for investors and higher service for customers in this evolving environment, AAP has focused on the logistics side of the business, focusing to improve its supply chain. Other continued efforts focus on staff training, offering of attractively priced private labels products, and productivity advancements throughout the organization. All of these efforts should result in comparable-sales growth of mid-single digits of 5% as well as a full 500-basis-point improvement in operating margins between 2017 and 2021, as these plans can already be thrown in the garbage bin. In fact, I doubt that margins in 2021 will exceed the margins being posted ahead of all these initiatives.

2016 Numbers

Halfway through 2017, let's quickly review the 2016 numbers to see what the expectations were really about. The company posted sales of $9.6 billion last year, which was down compared to the year before on the back of a 1.4% drop in comparable sales, even as the company ended with a 3.1% comparable-sales growth number in the fourth quarter. That was, in part, driven by favorable holiday timing.

Further pain was already seen in margins. Operating margins came in at 9.4% of sales last year, down 80 basis points compared to the year before. This softer performance was expected to be in part recovered in 2017. The company laid out a guidance that called for 75-85 store openings, 0%-2% comparable sales growth, and a 15- to 35-basis-point improvement in adjusted operating margins.

Following a -2.7% comparable sales growth number in Q1, comparable-sales growth was flat in Q2, which looks reasonable at first sight. Second-quarter adjusted operating margins dropped 2.2 percentage points compared to last year after margins were down more than 3 percentage points in Q1. Following these numbers, the prospects for modest margin gains this year are essentially zero, as the prospects were very poor after first-quarter results.

Comparable-sales growth is now seen between -3% and -1% for the year, marking a 3% reduction from the initial guidance. Adjusted operating profits are seen down 200-300 basis points, which suggests that the trends in the first half of 2017 are expected to last in the second half of the year as well.

This suggests that full-year sales are seen around $9.5 billion, as adjusted operating profits could fall to roughly 7%. This would translate into (adjusted) operating earnings of $665 million, which -- combined with nearly $50 million in net interest expenses and a 30% tax rate -- translates into potential net earnings of $430 million, excluding restructuring efforts. This suggests that earnings are seen at $5.75-$6.00 per share.

Leverage Is on the Rise

AAP operates with $1.04 billion in regular debt, yet the realistic leverage is quite a bit higher as it has large rent commitments, spending over half a billion a year on rents. If rent obligations are multiplied by a factor of 6, to reflect for the lease obligations, adjusted debt jumps to $4.29 billion.

On a trailing basis, adjusted EBITDAR comes in at $1.49 billion, for a 2.9x leverage ratio. Note that this ratio has jumped from 2.6 times in December 2016, even as actual debt is flat. This makes that the 0.3x increase in leverage is entirely the result of reduced profitability, which makes forward leverage ratios seen anywhere between 3.0x and 3.5x. The good news is that if cash is taken into account, this leverage ratio drops by 0.2x.

This means that cash flow generation is key going forward, which the company does by retaining earnings, not paying out substantial dividends and halting all share buybacks. To really address the situation going forward, additional retaining of earnings is needed as well as a reduction in working capital. That could, however, impact service levels for rare parts -- that is, if working capital is reduced by reducing inventory levels.

It is quite easy to understand what is driving the decline in sales. Sales of new cars have been sluggish, companies like AAP have generally been slow to adapt, and gross margins of 45%-50% are simply too high in this transparent internet-based economy where part prices can easily be compared and bought online. In this respect, the automotive parts market is really similar to the MRO market, being disrupted by price competition among existing competitors as well as the shift to online sales.

Past Margins Are a Thing of the Past

Investors have long liked MRO and auto parts companies amid a growing economy, fat and stable margins and sales, and value being created acting as a consolidator by buying companies at a low multiple. AAP has participated in this run as well, as sales have essentially doubled from little less than $5 billion in 2007 to nearly $10 billion in 2015, as sales trend at roughly $9.5 billion a year by now. On top of that, AAP has reduced the share count through aggressively buying back shares during and coming out of the crisis, although the share count has been flat for quite a while now. Operating margins rose from 8% to 10%-11% in 2010-13 on the back of growth and scale advantages as margins are now reset, seen at an adjusted rate of 7% this year.

The question is if past margins can ever be achieved again in a sustainable manner, and I suspect the answer is that they cannot. Increased price competition will only become worse for distributors, as simple accessories can already be bought online at cheaper prices and consumers are arguably angry with the fact that they overpaid for years. If Amazon.com really commits itself to this market, and shared car services or self-driving cars reduce tear and wear, I doubt whether the long-term growth thesis remains valid.

Of course, there will always be a market for a company like AAP. But I suspect that margins will be lower on a sustainable basis, pressuring the valuation. At levels around $85, shares have lost +55% of their value from the peak of $200 in 2015, although it should be mentioned that shares have seen a big run in the years since. After all, shares still comfortably trade above levels of $35 a decade ago, even after they were cut in half so far in 2017.

The truth is simple and the reversal is painful because shares are repriced, which means that multiples are collapsing alongside margins while sales are flattish -- still translating into a disastrous outcome. With 7% adjusted margins, shares now trade at roughly 14x earnings as investors are fearful about the increasing leverage ratios, which reduces the potential for cash flows to investors in the near term. A lack of triggers, thanks to continued pressure on sales and margin threats, might still make it too early to buy.

If the company truly shrinks to, let's say, a base of $8 billion in sales and margins collapse to 5%, the $400 million in operating earnings implies that sustainable earnings power could be cut in half to little over $3 per share. With a market multiple, which seems generous given the leveraged state of the balance sheet, that suggests $50-$60 as a fair range to buy some stock, assuming that operation conditions deteriorate further. While this seems like an overreaction, note that it has been too early to buy any dip so far as it's hard to come up with positive triggers from here, while leverage concerns might actually build if conditions deteriorate further.

Comments made by management on the earnings call are not acceptable. You can hardly cite higher gas prices as a reason for the soft results, given where oil prices are at currently. Management furthermore claims that demand was under pressure as fewer cars were sold in the recession almost a decade ago, thereby now pressuring the demand for spare parts and maintenance. The temporary huge decline in car sales about eight or nine years ago seems like an excuse, especially as executives have been claiming for years that an increase in the average age of cars is on the increase, acting as a tailwind.

We furthermore have to note that AAP is not the best-run business, as it has been lagging compared to some peers. This underperformance actually triggered Starboard back in 2015 to target the business, in what has been a very poor thesis for this investor. The activist investor believed shares could be worth $350 per share following the successful implementation of its initiatives.

For now, AAP remains an easy avoid for me based on rapidly deteriorating fundamentals, potential for further deterioration, emerging leverage concerns and a lack of near-term triggers. Unless shares drop a lot further, I am very cautious.

