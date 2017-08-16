My 3 Favorite High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks Today

Stocks with high dividend yields and monthly payouts can be an appealing combination for income investors.

By Bob Ciura

Income investors searching for higher levels of dividend income might want to consider high-yield, monthly dividend stocks. At Sure Dividend, we have compiled a list of 37 stocks that pay monthly dividends. You can see the entire list of monthly dividend stocks here.

Stocks that pay monthly dividends compound interest at a faster rate, than companies with quarterly or annual payouts. For example, if a stock with a current dividend yield of 5% paid monthly dividends, and investors reinvested each payout, investors would earn an effective yield of roughly 5.12%. This might not seem like a big difference, but it provides more income than a stock that paid its dividend once per year, or even quarterly. And, stocks with yields nearing 5% pay well above the available alternatives. The S&P 500 Index, on average, barely yields 2%.

For this reason, high-yield monthly dividend stocks could be interesting options for income investors. With that in mind, this article will discuss my three favorite monthly dividend stocks today.

Monthly Dividend Stock No. 1: Realty Income

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a legend among dividend stocks. It has paid 565 consecutive monthly dividends. And, it has raised its dividend for 79 consecutive quarters. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 265 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Source: Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation, page 15

Realty Income has an attractive dividend payout of 4.7%, which is more than twice the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The company's excellent dividend history is due to its high-quality business model. Realty Income is a Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT. It is one of 172 REITs in the Sure Dividend database. You can see all 172 REITs here.

It has a large and diversified property portfolio, consisting of over 5,000 properties. It has 250 commercial tenants, across 47 different industries. Nearly half the company's tenants are investment grade. A glance at Realty Income's portfolio reveals several well-known names.

Source: Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation, page 4

It owns retail real estate properties under the "triple-net" structure. This means tenants pay operating expenses like taxes, maintenance, and insurance, plus rent each month. This provides steady cash flow and reliable growth. Realty Income enjoyed 98.3% occupancy in 2016. It spent $1.8 billion on property acquisitions, which has fueled growth this year. It also benefits from rental increases. Same-store rents rose by 1% over the first half of 2017.

Realty Income's adjusted funds-from-operation, a non-GAAP measure of earnings, increased 15% over the first six months of 2017. Adjusted funds-from-operation increased 8% in that time. Over the first two quarters of this year, Realty Income invested another $692 million, in 126 new properties and properties under development. Continued investment should provide for more growth moving forward.

Monthly Dividend Stock No. 2: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Dividend Yield: 8.1%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) has a very high dividend yield of over 8%. It is one of 400 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

PFLT is a business development company, or BDC. It went public in April 2011. Since the IPO, it has invested approximately $1.8 billion. It provides financing (mostly debt) to middle-market companies. Debt investments typically include secured debt, senior notes, mezzanine loans, or high-yield debt. It also makes preferred and common equity investments.

Source: June Investor Presentation, page 3

PFLT has a highly diversified portfolio in terms if industry groupings. As of June 30th, PFLT had a total investment portfolio of $699 million, across 86 different companies. Its portfolio investments are as follows:

Senior secured debt (88% of investments)

Subordinated debt (5% of investments)

Second-lien, secured debt (4% of investments)

Common and Preferred equity (3% of investments)

PFLT is off to a good start to 2017. Investment income increased 41% last quarter, to $15.2 million. Over the first three quarters of the fiscal year, investment income rose by 33%. On a per-share basis, net investment income rose 8.3% over the first three fiscal quarters.

Continued growth in interest income is a potential catalyst. Approximately 99% of PLFT's investment portfolio is comprised of floating-rate debt. This means PFLT will likely benefit from rising interest rates. Higher rates will allow PFLT to earn more interest income.

Low yields have suppressed PFLT's portfolio yields, which is why continued interest rate increases are a growth catalyst.

Source: June Investor Presentation, page 7

Growth in net investment income would help improve PFLT's dividend coverage. The company distributed $0.855 per share over the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Net investment income totaled $0.78 in the same period. A shortfall is unsustainable in the long-term, which is why rising interest rates could not come at a better time for PFLT.

PFLT is a high-risk, high-reward dividend stock. Its monthly payout and 8% dividend yield are attractive, but it also needs to improve coverage of the dividend.

Monthly Dividend Stock No. 3: LTC Properties

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Last but not least, LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is an attractive monthly dividend stock, because of its favorable business model. Like Realty Income, LTC is a REIT. In this case, LTC's portfolio consists of health care properties, such as senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, and behavioral health care hospitals.

As of June 30th, LTC's portfolio consisted of 207 properties in 28 U.S. states. Its property breakdown is as follows:

103 assisted-living communities

97 skilled nursing centers

1 behavioral health care hospital

3 parcels of land under development

3 parcels of land-held-for-use

LTC's properties are diversified across multiple operators.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation, page 8

LTC makes investments primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing, and structured finance such as mezzanine lending. It has a diversified property portfolio, in terms of geography and operator type.

Changing demographics give LTC a big advantage. The U.S. has an aging population, and with such a large population of retirees or soon-to-be-retired, LTC's property portfolio should see strong demand going forward. This was on full display in fiscal 2016, as LTC grew funds from operation (FFO) by 10% for the year. FFO-per-share increased another 3.3% over the first half of 2017. Revenue increased 8.3% in that period. Growth was due to property acquisitions and completed development projects.

LTC has a solid balance sheet, which will help insulate the company against rising interest rates, which are generally a negative catalyst for REITs. Higher rates can raise the cost of capital for REITs, which rely heavily on debt to finance property acquisitions. LTC ended last quarter with a low debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 3.9, and the company has an investment-grade credit rating. A strong balance sheet could help LTC maintain its dividend during a rising-rate cycle.

LTC currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share. Over the first six months of 2017, the company paid dividends of $1.14 per share. FFO-per-share was $1.57 per share in the same time, which works out to a 73% payout ratio over the first half. A modestly capitalized balance sheet and manageable payout ratio indicate LTC's dividend is sustainable.

Final Thoughts

Realty Income, PennantPark, and LTC are high-yield stocks, pay monthly dividends, and have potential growth catalysts going forward. This is not to say that these are the top three stocks in the entire market. There are better investments out there that don't pay monthly dividends, or have lower dividend yields. But for investors interested primarily in high-yield stocks with monthly dividends, these three are the best around today that check both boxes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.