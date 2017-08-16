Bristol-Myers Squibb Combination Treatment Not At The End Of The Crossroad

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced results for its combination treatment treating patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). The company reported mixed results in after-hours trade on Tuesday sending the stock lower by 2.4%. The company reported that it met one of three primary endpoints of the study. It plans to continue the trial to completion and the trend for overall survival (OS) will be determined at that time. In my opinion, it is not the end for the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy in the metastatic renal cell carcinoma indication. That is because the company showed that the overall response rate (ORR) was stronger in the combination treatment group compared to the sunitinib group. Sunitinib is marketed by Pfizer (PFE) under the name of Sutent.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as CheckMate -214. This study recruited a total of 1,070 patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Patients were randomized into two different groups. One group of patients received the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy as a combination therapy. The other group only received Sutent as a monotherapy. There are three primary endpoints for the study. The three primary endpoints are: Progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and objective response rate (ORR). With respect to the ORR, the combination treatment was favored over Sutent alone (41.6% versus 26.5%). The progression free survival for the drug combination was higher, 11.56 months versus 8.38 months, but not statistically significant. The final endpoint of overall survival will be evaluated once the study has been completed. This was just an interim look into the results. The trial is expected to be completed by June of 2019. In my opinion, these results were mixed in nature. That doesn't mean though that the trial was a total failure. Which is why the stock trading lower on these results was not warranted. For instance, the progression free survival was not statistically significant, but the combination treatment did improve PFS by 3.18 months compared to Sutent. To me that indicates room for improvement in the progression-free survival endpoint. In addition, the trial can't be counted out yet because overall survival is not yet known until trial completion. That means that Bristol-Myers Squibb has a chance to redeem itself after the OS data is known.

Good Shape

This trial can't be counted out yet because the overall survival data won't mature until the end. In the meantime, Bristol-Myers is still in good shape with respect to its Opdivo franchise. That is because Opdivo is still the best-selling immunotherapy cancer drug to date. The only company coming close in sales with Opdivo is KEYTRUDA. KEYTRUDA is marketed by Merck (MRK). Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo had managed to produce $1.2 billion in sales in Q2 of this year. Merck's KEYTRUDA earned $881 million during the same time period. In addition, the company just received FDA approval for a rare cancer tumor. The approval was for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) metastatic colorectal cancer. More detail about this approval can be read on a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Bristol-Myers: Looking To Maintain Lead In Immunotherapy". FDA approvals for rare cancer indications such as this will also help boost sales for Opdivo.

Risks

The biggest risk would be if Bristol-Myers reports poor overall survival data once the CheckMate -214 study has concluded. Poor results for OS would not go over well with the investment community. At that point the stock will likely trade lower as a result. Another risk would be if KEYTRUDA catches up to Opdivo in sales for the third quarter. That will put more pressure on Bristol-Myers Squibb to squeeze out new indications for Opdivo.

Conclusion

The phase 3 was able to meet on one of the primary endpoints of the study. The overall survival endpoint won't be evaluated until 2019. That means that there is still a good chance that Bristol-Myers Squibb can recover in the metastatic renal cell carcinoma space. Bristol-Myers Squibb has the best sales to date in the immunotherapy cancer space with Opdivo. That means that there is no need to panic yet, because of the mixed results shown in the CheckMate -214 study.

