Snap's Q2 2017 Recap: Financials Awful, Innovation Strong

The current financials look ugly, but Snap's exciting product pipeline (Snap Maps, Spectacles 2.0, SnapDrone) could be laying the groundwork for a social media titan.

With expectations of $960M in revenue for 2017, Snap continues to trade at a pricey ~20X price/sales ratio, despite shares being at all-time lows.

Operating loss nearly quadrupled year over year to $449M, as the Snap struggles to show any signs of operating leverage.

Although revenue was up 153% in Q2 to $182M, it marked dramatic slowdown in Snap's growth rate from 286% in Q1.

Snap hit a new low of $11.28 per share after its Q2 2017 earnings report underwhelmed investors.

Intro - Snap's (SNAP) Q2 2017 Results

Despite continued threats from Instagram, Snapchat posted a record 173M DAUs (Daily Active Users) in Q2 2017.

Snap's DAUs were up approximately 21% from Q2 2016, and 4.2% from Q1 2017. This was a notable sequential slowdown from Snap's DAU growth rate of 36% in Q1 2017.

As Instagram continues to relentlessly copy all of Snapchat's succesful features, there's no question it's having an impact on the company's ability to grow its user base. However, an aggregate gain of 7M new DAUs in the quarter despite these attacks, offers some hope. Snap's user base is by no means collapsing, and in fact continues to grow at a healthy clip.

I have previously written that if Snap can grow its user base to 300M DAUs by 2020, the company has a shot at justifying a $50B+ market capitalization. Although Snap's growth is slower than I had initially projected, 300M DAUs is still well in reach. Even if Snap's growth rate continues to slide, and falls below 20%, 300M+ DAUs looks achievable sometime in 2021.

Period DAUs Y/Y Growth Q2 2017 173M 21% Q2 2018 206M 19% Q2 2019 241M 17% Q2 2020 277M 15% Q2 2021 313M 13%

Sales continue to grow significantly faster than users, as Snap ramps its advertising efforts and users spend more time on the app.

Revenue grew 153% in Q2, to a record $182M. While this is an impressive growth rate at first glance, when compared to prior periods the trend is very clear. Snap's momentum is decelerating quickly.

This deceleration is poised to continue as Snap's user base growth rate is likely to slow below 20% in the coming period.

Gross profit made a nice improvement from -32% in Q2 2016, to 16% in Q2 2017, but remains far below the norm for other public social media companies. Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) all boast gross margins well over 50%.

Although revenue soared and gross margin improved during Q2, losses grew at an even faster rate. Snap's operating loss nearly quadrupled to $449M in Q2 2017.

We are still very early in Snap's monetization ramp as a company, but the lack of any operating leverage could be a cause of concern. If Snap cannot begin to improve its operating margins, faith in its future potential earnings potential will quickly diminish.

Questions Remain Surrounding Snap's Structural Profitability

One of the biggest drags on Snap's profitability remains the company's hosting cost per DAU.

Snap's hosting cost per DAU rose by 11%, to $0.61 in Q 2017. For comparison, the company's revenue per DAU in the quarter was $1.05, up 110%.



Even though Snap is losing nearly 60% of its gross profits to hosting costs directly, that cost structure appears to be shifting quickly. This is why we continue to see gross margins trend in a positive direction.

If revenue per DAU can continue to scale this quickly, then hosting costs will quickly become a smaller and smaller piece of revenues.

But beyond gross margins, Snap's operating structure leaves a lot to be desired. Both SG&A and R&D expenses continue to climb much faster than revenue.

It's unclear when we will begin to see a slowdown in spending relative to revenue. Snap's management has issued no financial guidance.

For now the market accepts this lack of profitability, due to Snap's growth and relative immaturity as a business. But going forward, increasing scrutiny will be placed on Snap's ability to profitably monetize its user base.

Even With A Declining Share Price, Snap Remains Pricey

Snap's shares have dropped precipitously since an early 2017 IPO, as growth has underwhelmed expectations. Analysts were previously expecting 2017 sales of $1B, and 2018 sales of $2B.

For now it seems those estimates have gone out the window, as Snap's revenue numbers have disappointed in its first two quarters as a public company.

Based on these estimates of $960M in 2017, at $12.50 per share, Snap is trading at a market capitalization of $19B (with 1.5B shares outstanding). This projects a 2017 price/sales ratio of 20X.

Snap's business has potential, but given the structural issues of profitability, this still seems like a stretch.

With a user base that's now only growing 20%, revenue growth is hinging on a ramping ad-load and improving hardware sales per user. Both of these initiatives are in very early stages, and remain nowhere near profitability.

The bulk of Snap's share price is based on future expectations of continued user growth, combined with rapidly growing profits per user. At its current rate, it could be years before Snap shows any sign of profit.

Although the company's cash cushion of $2.8B (as of the end of Q2 '17) is formidable, it may not last long if Snap makes a few acquisitions or its cash used in operations continue to increase.

The Exciting Stuff (SnapDrone, Spectacles 2.0, Dancing Hotdogs & Snap Maps)

Despite all the woe that was Snap's Q2 2017 financials, the company remains social media's leading innovator.

Snap's market capitalization is just $19B, a pimple compared to Facebook's ~$500B, and Google's ~$650B. However, Snap is the innovator in the social space.

During Q2 the company made several notable enhancements to its core app. The first being Snap Maps. This interactive mapping feature allows users to see who is creating Snaps around them. Features like this are keeping Snap one step ahead of its competition.

Beyond its expansion into maps, Snap continues to invest in creating quirky, yet cutting edge features for its app.

Snap's dancing hotdog may seem comical, but it has already been viewed more than 1.5 billion times. These viral forays into augmented reality are cementing Snap as the visionary in the new frontier of social media.

Additionally, there have been rumors that Snap has acquired Chinese based drone-maker, Zero Zero Robotics for $150-$200M. If true, this would echo many other rumors about Snap exploring the potential of a drone as its next hardware product.

It's far too early to draw any conclusions about the timing of Snap entering the drone space, but the potential is exciting. Zero Zero's drone the Hover was available in Apple stores, and was heralded as the best selfie-drone.

Although many skeptics regard Spectacles sales of $5.4M in the quarter as a disappointment, I'd argue Snap's first hardware product has been a huge success.

Device sales are already layering nicely on top of Snap's advertising business, while simultaneously empowering content creators and acting as a differentiator for the platform.

Spectacles was Snap's first hardware product, and will likely be followed by a second generation version. The technologies behind camera quality, processing power, and battery life are all getting better. These trends will be a huge tailwind to the functionality of both Spectacles 2.0 and the potential SnapDrone product.

Although the future of Snap's hardware business is very speculative in nature, and very dependent on the continued growth of DAUs, it's a remarkably unique business model. No other social network is selling hardware. This is truly Snap's push into becoming a camera company. If just 10% of Snap's users (173M) buy a hardware product for $100, that's $1.73B in sales.

Hardware sales have the potential to move the needle for Snap in the long-term.

Conclusion: Hesitantly Optimistic

Although the financials leave much to be desired, Snap's leadership as a social media innovator is undeniable.

Snap's ability to fend off persistent threats from Facebook will be vital to its success, and appear to be working for now. Staying one step ahead by doubling down on software functionality in areas like augmented reality (aka more Dancing Hotdogs) and unique hardware products, will give Snap a chance.

If Snap can continue to improve gross margins, launch successful hardware products, while ramping its ad business, this is quickly becoming a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.