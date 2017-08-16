Gilead Stock In Revival Mode With Promising HIV Market And Stabilizing HCV Numbers

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stock lagged behind benchmark indices this year but shows signs of reversal lately. The stock's robust positive momentum should continue on the back of Gilead's revived fortune in HCV market and encouraging developments in HIV. The stock is still more than 10 percent below its 52 weeks high of $82.10, and way lower than from where we bought it. At the current price level, though, Gilead has potential to provide solid returns as the company provides updates about its bictegravir review process. The company's recently announced earnings figures also show it is stabilizing in the HCV market, which had shown worrying decline in the very recent past.

The company took another step towards consolidating its position in the HIV market as it secured priority review from the FDA for bictegravir (50mg) (BIC), an investigational, fixed-dose combination with emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25mg) (FTC/TAF). The company now looks forward to receiving the FDA decision in February next year. The company is seeking a similar approval for the European Union market as well. The combination is currently being vetted by the European Medicines Agency.

The upcoming PDUFA in early next year is important for Gilead on many accounts. Normally, a single PDUFA doesn't move the stock of a large company like Gilead. However, the company has been struggling for quite a while now, mainly on account of its lagging HCV performance. The stock is so depressed right now that the mere hope that this new breakthrough may help Gilead in diversifying its product revenue stream will quite possibly give it momentum. Investors must never forget, like we discussed in an earlier article, that Gilead is still one of the most undervalued healthcare stocks out there.

Gilead's Genvoya reported $857 million in sales for the second quarter of the year, up from $302 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year - almost a threefold increase QoQ. Currently, Genvoya is one of the most prescribed regimens for treatment naïve HIV patients. Bictegravir's approval will add a new dimension to the company's HIV portfolio as it showed 0% resistant development in all the four studies for Phase III. One of the biggest challenges faced by HIV therapies is that patients tend to develop resistance to the treatment, rendering them useless. Gilead's upcoming drug takes care of this drawback shown by current therapies.

At the same time, the company's HCV business seems to be getting back on track. While it is unlikely to regain the growth rate shown in the past while it was a "young" drug, it can still age well, keep up a solid if not accelerating growth, and generally bolster the stock. The company revised its full year HCV product sales forecast from $7.5 billion- $9 billion range to $8.5 billion- $9.5 billion. Further, the company is also doing well on generating synergies between HCV and HIV. It recently received the FDA approval for expanding the label for its Epclusa product for treating chronic hepatitis C in patients co-infected with HIV. The company's recent Q2 results also looked promising as Gilead showed the signs of its revenue stabilizing. Its quarterly revenue stood at $7 billion, in comparison to $7.7 billion for the corresponding quarter of the previous year while its net income was reported at $3.1 billion. Another promising sign was the company's robust liquidity position as it ended the quarter with $36.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which was $34 billion as of March 31, 2017. When so many companies are losing cash, Gilead managed to add almost $3 billion to its coffers without dilution or debt - not a small feat for a company so hated by investors these days.

The major risk Gilead faces is the price pressure on its products. For its HCV segment, the problem is especially pronounced as its rival AbbVie (ABBV) announced the pricing of its newly approved hepatitis C drug Mavyret. The drug hits the market with a $13,200 price tag for a month long therapy. Gilead, though, charges $31,500 per month for its Harvoni treatment. There's been wide coverage comparing the two drugs, and frankly, I don't see how Gilead can sustain that price point, except that list price and after-discount price differs widely, and probably isn't too far different for the two rival drugs. Otherwise, Mavyret has a comparable cure rate and shorter regimen (8 weeks vs. 12 weeks) than Harvoni. It also works for genotypes 2 and 3 where Harvoni isn't recommended treatment. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Asthika Goonewardene, consensus sales for Gilead's HCV medicines may be more than $1 billion too high for 2018. While I don't expect the situation to be unsalvageable, Gilead will face some problems with Mavyret for its HCV portfolio, which accounts for 40% of its revenue. What it needs to do is further diversify its portfolio, so as to reduce its reliance on the HCV market. As my colleague Dr. Maiya said in another Article, we have been clamoring for such a sea change for a long time.

Gilead stock is currently in a recovery mode and has gained over 10 percent in the past 3 months. With its recent announcements regarding an upcoming project as well as improvements in the HCV market, the company will likely see its stock price retain the positive momentum - to an extent. At the current price level, the stock is at an attractive point for medium to long term investors, or those like us who want to double down. While its upcoming PDUFA date in February next year is an immediate catalyst, Gilead is still a good bet for long term investing with its solid fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.