Urban Outfitters: Calm Down

Urban Outfitters (URBN) has just reported earnings and shares are getting rallying hard. But we want to caution you not to get too excited. We are seeing headlines like "earnings smasher" and "blowout quarter." Let us put this into perspective for you. The rally is impressive, up about 18% at the time of this writing, but what you must understand is this retailer is only clawing back losses it saw in the last week or so. That is pretty bad. In addition, while the retailer did beat estimates, management was disappointed in its own performance and some of the critical metrics were pitiful. That said, the report tells us that retail certainly is not dead. However, it is transitioning. On a valuation basis, URBN is getting cheaper. It trades at 13 times trailing earnings, and less than 11 times forward earnings. That is a massive difference compared to when shares were over $40. This is a very intriguing position to be in, but it does not mean that shares can't get even cheaper. The name has taken it on the chin along with so many other retailers, but before you rush to buy, let's discuss this performance in a little more detail.

Is performance really all that bad? You see, while much of the retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to a perhaps difficult quarter following other competitors' reports. This is what led to much of the recent selling, although we all know much of this glut started this year as far as all retailers are concerned. We believe expectations were dismal, and that is why when the headline numbers came in, shorts covered and investors starting looking for bargains. So what were we looking at?

In Q2 2017, the company reported net income of $50 million ($44 per share). This compares to net income the company of $77 million or $0.66 last year. Definitely eye popping declines in profitability. However, the Street was looking for much less. Therefore, despite the year-over-year decline, which was more than expected, the company surpassed consensus estimates by a wide $0.07 margin. However, sales left something to be desired.

Sales came in at $873 million and beat estimates by $10 million. Still, these sales were down 2% from last year. But that is not the largest issue. Same-store sales were disappointing as well. Retail segment net sales, which include the direct-to-consumer sales methods, dropped by a marked 4.9%. Ouch. It is worth noting that net sales increased 2.9% at the Free People brand, but fell 4.0% at the Anthropologie Group and cratered 7.9% at Urban Outfitters. The decline stemmed from reduced traffic in retail spaces. This was somewhat offset by continued sales growth in the direct-to-consumer methods. Still, it was painful. One bright spot? Wholesale segment net sales increased 10%.

Overall, we were pleased to see the headline numbers impress but a quick look under the hood reveals deeper issues. Forget about the fact that today's 18% rally is only making up for the losses over a few trading sessions. Our main concern is the weak comparable sales. In addition, management was not happy either with this performance. Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer stated:

"While we are disappointed in our second quarter performance, we have a number of initiatives underway including: speed to customer, international growth, wholesale expansion and digital investments. We believe these initiatives combined with encouraging fashion apparel trends could lead to improved topline performance in future quarters."

While the Street is digesting the news of these plans to advance the business and the results of the headlines, we see it right now as a mean reversion. That said, there is upside ahead, but minimal. Longer-term the pressure is on. The company is stepping up its activity in managing its physical presence.. The company opened 12 new stores, and shuttered 6 others. As of July 31, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores, 225 Anthropologie Group stores, 130 Free People stores, and 12 restaurants globally. As for the balance sheet? The balance sheet is decent. It has $276 million in cash and cash equivalents and no long-term debt. Total liabilities are $613 million. One strong positive is the company has authorized a $20 million repurchase program two years ago. In this quarter it bought back 5 million shares year-to-date. While there is still an authorization for one million more shares, I expect a new authorization to come soon.

Take home? At present levels shares are attractive for a mean reversion, but there we see no bullish catalysts ahead. Today's bounce follows the incredible oversold situation the stock was in. Those looking for retail exposure may want to consider this name following the beat down, but there is a long way to go, and it is going to be rough.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.