Workday Acquires Pattern Technologies For Team Collaboration

The acquisition is likely part of Workday's initiative to transition its platform from a closed system to an open Platform-as-a-Service offering.

Pattern's team had developed knowledge collaboration software that enables businesses to more efficiently handle workload and communication.

ERP company Workday has acquired the Pattern Technologies team for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

ERP software company Workday (WDAY) has acquired knowledge collaboration startup Pattern Technologies' team for an undisclosed sum.

The Pattern team had created an online business workspace services that integrates email, calendar, and CRM functions within a ‘relationship graph that spanned across millions of people and companies.’

Workday will likely utilize Pattern's expertise as part of its ‘open platform’ initiative that seeks to broaden its group of partners, developers, and independent software vendors by changing its business model to a larger ecosystem approach.

Target Company

Redwood City, California-based Pattern was founded in December 2014 to develop an online workspace focused on making sales teams more productive through its automated meeting confirmations and machine learning capabilities.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Derek Draper, who was previously an operations manager at Google (GOOG) X and head of field operations at Wildfire as a subsidiary of Google.

The company’s ‘special sauce’ is a recently-developed set of machine learning tools that analyze a sales rep’s email, calendar, and CRM activity to highlight risk or provide momentum signals about their pipeline of leads to enable the rep to better understand and capitalize on changes in prospect activities.

Pattern raised one disclosed funding round of $2.5 million from early stage venture capital firms Felicis Ventures, First Round Capital, and SoftTech VC.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Workday didn’t file an 8-K and didn’t provide any information on a change in financial guidance, so I presume the amount was not material to its financial condition.

Given the small amount of funding and small team, the deal was likely valued on an 'acquihire' basis, so was probably for $10 million or less in total consideration.

Frequently, corporate acquirers of young companies will compare the cost to build the capability themselves or to buy it, the ‘build vs. buy’ comparison. The advantage of buying the technology is reduced risk of development and faster time to market, assuming integration risk is minimized which usually can be quantified by the technical teams from each firm.

As part of the acquisition, Pattern will be ending the service to its existing customers on August 11.

The acquisition is likely part of Workday’s recent major initiative to ‘open up’ its platform, which it announced in July 2017.

As CEO Aneel Bhusri stated in the company blog post,

Today, we are ready to take a big step forward on our extensibility journey by announcing our intent to open our platform to customers and a broader ecosystem of partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), and developers...By opening up the Workday Cloud Platform and entering the Platform-as-a-Service [PAAS] market, Workday intends to enable customers and our broader ecosystem to use our platform services to build custom extensions and applications that can significantly enhance what organizations are able to accomplish with Workday.

Customers had been asking for Workday to open its platform so that they can bring their supply chain ecosystems into their operational workflows.

Pattern’s collaboration software capabilities fit into this initiative by facilitating communication across various teams and functionalities within Workday’s customer base.

And Workday benefits with its ‘open platform’ initiative by creating a more defensible business ‘moat’ that isn’t hemmed in by its legacy, internal ERP focus.

The deal is a relevant signal about management’s intentions to transition from a closed system to an open ecosystem approach to ERP.

