Bought Simon Property Group, A 4.56% Dividend Yield REIT With 160% Coverage

Simon Property Group (SPG) is under attack by a stupid narrative. The premise is that malls are dying, and the growth in sales for Amazon gives the narrative room to run. The underlying facts don’t fit the story, but if potential investors don’t visit the malls, they may imagine them to be the bombed out husks of a once vibrant civilization. Simon Property Group’s properties are anything but neglected and rundown vacant structures. Their dividend is secure. Their financial performance is strong. The biggest delay in analyzing them is simply working through the combination of consolidated and unconsolidated positions. In my view, SPG is a strong REIT and is an excellent fit for the buy-and-hold investor looking for another solid dividend growth stock.

Target Entry Prices

I’m suggesting an initial “buy under” target of $165 and placing the “strong buy under” line at $155.

Investors should limit total exposure to any one subsector, especially mall REITs. SPG is less volatile than Washington Prime Group (WPG) or CBL & Associates (CBL). Suggested max allocations are:

3% for conservative buy-and-hold investors.

5% for aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

8% for very aggressive traders.

In my opinion SPG is stronger as an option for the buy-and-hold investors.

The first rule: Look at the accounting

Digging through mortgage REITs reinforced my skepticism and taught me the importance of taking complex subjects and breaking them into a simpler premise.

When I’m looking at an equity REIT, the first thing I want to do is see their calculations for FFO and AFFO. I want to look for any adjustments I don’t agree with as a sign that accounting quality might be weak.

Here’s a quick rule of thumb, if FFO and AFFO are consistently different by a material amount, it should be a cause for concern. If the numbers are usually within 5% to 10%, that is a positive sign. Investors who like sucker yield equity REITs may dislike this technique, but I find it works very well. Think of the highest quality triple net lease REITs: Realty Income Corporation (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), the numbers for FFO and AFFO tend to be pretty similar. Guidance is usually pretty similar. Any large charges tend to be non-recurring. Adjustments tend to make sense.

STORE Capital (STOR) appears to have solid accounting quality as well, but they don’t have as many years of history available for investors to study.

Dividend sustainability

This is an excellent slide. The green box gives us immediate access to the non-cash impacts and operations capital expenditures. This section helps us analyze how much cash the REIT has left from operations for each period. The difference is about $42 million over the last quarter. In percentage terms that is very small. This is excellent for dividend sustainability.

The red box shows us stock based compensation expense. Some analysts like to remove stock based compensation in their calculations. I don’t. SPG highlighting this metric allows analysts to easily make their own decision.

For AFFO adjustments that I don’t agree with, take a look at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR). Alternatively, when Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) was reporting AFFO as a mortgage REIT, that was also garbage. New management ended that practice and brought out a very legitimate Core EPS calculation, but they also chopped the dividend from $.42 to $.05. When investors were drinking the AFFO Kool Aid, they thought the $.42 was easily sustainable.

Financial

The green box highlights FFO and dividends. We already determined that FFO was a reliable metric for SPG. Even after adjusting for the capital expenditures and tenant allowances, FFO would still cover the dividend with a large margin of safety.

Projected FFO covers the new dividend rate by 155%. That is despite FFO including a loss of $0.36 per share on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted for the loss on extinguishment of debt, the dividend coverage ratio is just over 160%.

Extinguishment of debt

The green box highlights the $0.36 per share decrease in FFO from a loss on extinguishment of debt.

The blue box shows that FFO would have grown 7.6% year over year if we adjust for that charge.

The new second rule: Trend in FFO

I didn’t think this would be a rule. I was used to digging through and spending days pulling apart the financial statements to assess all the underlying facts. As I went through, I began to notice a clear trend. The equity REITs that were running the company effectively to produce wealth for shareholders would usually have a clear upwards trend in “FFO per share”. If nothing else, inflation in rental rates should create this trend. If an equity REIT couldn’t grow FFO per share over the last decade, coming out of the great recession, that suggests a deep flaw within the company.

FFO History

I put together a chart of FFO per share over the last few years from the 10-K and added in the mid-point of guidance for fiscal 2017 (from Q2 earnings release summary):

Putting it Together

Investors could do these steps in either order, depending on which step they found easier. Check a quarterly or annual release to see FFO and AFFO reconciliations for accounting quality or pull a history of FFO per share (beware, some of the programs designed to automate this don’t get the numbers right).

If the company passes on both checks, it is dramatically more likely to be suitable as a long-term investment. If it fails either check, it is more likely to be useful for occasional short plays or other trading opportunities.

SPG Passed with Flying Colors

Their reconciliations were excellent. It took longer to check on accounting quality because of unconsolidated positions, but that is the nature of the beast. Management was kind enough to post financial statements for the unconsolidated entities and include those tables within their quarterly reports. That matters a great deal. Transparency is critical. I don’t trust anyone who wants blind trust. There are thousands of stocks out there, if the transparency stinks, it’s time to move on. SPG gets a 9/10 on this. The only way to get a 10/10 with unconsolidated positions is to break out each unconsolidated position individually indicating their % interest in it and the financial statements. SPG rolls all unconsolidated entities into a single presentation.

