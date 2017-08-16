Conatus: Major Contender For The NASH Market

Recently, Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) announced that it had completed recruitment for its trial treating patients with NASH fibrosis. This brings the company one step closer to bringing emricasan to patients that desperately need a new form of therapy for NASH fibrosis. NASH stands for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In my opinion, the quick recruitment for the ENCORE-NF trial only reinforces patients' need for a new therapy. Trial results for this phase 2b study are to be readout by December of 2018, according to the clinicaltrials.gov website.

ENCORE-NF

The phase 2b trial is known as ENCORE-NF, and it completed recruitment of 330 patients with NASH fibrosis. Patients recruited into the trial were confirmed to have NASH by a biopsy. These are patients with stage 1 to stage 3 NASH fibrosis. The trial will evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of emricasan in these patients with NASH fibrosis. Patients will be randomized to receive either 5 mg of emricasan, 50 mg of emricasan, or placebo twice daily for 72 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study is a biopsy-based improvement in fibrosis by at least one stage against placebo using NASH CRN without worsening of steatohepatitis. Secondary endpoints include: Resolution of steatohepatitis without worsening of fibrosis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) activity score (NAS) and other components such as steatosis, lobular inflammation, and ballooning, collagen and fat content by biopsy, key serum biomarkers, and health-related quality of life, as well as safety and tolerability. In my opinion, the ENCORE-NF trial has a good chance at succeeding. That is because the CEO Steven J. Mento has stated that 5 mg of emricasan should be enough to achieve positive results in this study. The reason for adding 50 mg in the study was to see if the higher dose provides a greater benefit for NASH patients compared to the lower dose.

Quick Recruitment

What is remarkable about the recruitment was that it was done very quickly. In the first-quarter conference call, Conatus noted that recruitment for ENCORE-NF was slower than expected and that it would have to push results possibly to 2019. What is amazing is that recruitment since then has picked up pace. That is not an easy task at all. That is because there are two deterrents that were interfering with trial recruitment for the ENCORE-NF study. First of all, NASH fibrosis is hard to recruit for because it is an early stage liver disease. Most patients with NASH fibrosis don't even know they have the disease, unless some symptoms come up. In other words, unless patients are screened through a biopsy for NASH, they won't even know they have the disease. Secondly, there are so many other companies competing to recruit patients for their NASH trials:

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) - recruiting NASH patients for phase 3.

(OTCPK:GNFTF) - recruiting NASH patients for phase 3. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) - recruiting NASH patients for phase 3.

(ICPT) - recruiting NASH patients for phase 3. Gilead Pharmaceuticals (GILD) - several trials in NASH fibrosis.

(GILD) - several trials in NASH fibrosis. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) - completed enrollment in January of 2017.

These are just to name a few. On average, there are about 45 or more clinical candidates being developed for NASH fibrosis. These clinical candidates range from phase 1 to phase 3. For a complete list of NASH fibrosis clinical candidates, you can check out this link here. Think about how hard it was for Conatus to complete patient recruitment for the trial, with so many clinical trials for NASH ongoing.

Market Opportunity

It makes a lot of sense that so many pharmaceutical companies are developing drugs for NASH. That is because it is a huge market opportunity for NASH. It is expected that the market for NASH will continue to grow each and every year. The NASH market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2025. NASH is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The cause of the disease is unknown. It could theoretically be caused by obesity and diabetes. NASH is estimated to affect about 16 million people in the United States.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Conatus Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $88.2 million as of June 30, 2017. The company expects that the cash on hand will last until 2019. The company also has the ability to earn $650 million in milestone payments from its collaboration deal with Novartis (NVS) for the emricasan development program. Pending positive clinical results in 2018 and 2019 should yield enough capital for quite some time. That means there is no risk of dilution in the near term.

Risks

The biggest risk would be if the ENCORE-NF trial fails to achieve statistical significance. If that happens, the stock could collapse. It won't be the end for Conatus, though, because it has many other clinical programs ongoing. Another risk would be competitors in the same space. With so many pharmaceutical companies working on a NASH drug, it is important for the company to have outstanding results. Otherwise, it will not do so well in the NASH space.

Conclusion

The quick recruitment time for the ENCORE-NF trial could mean that results could be readout by December of 2018. The results should show whether or not emricasan will be a contender in the NASH space. More about the other clinical trials, partnership with Novartis, and pipeline expansion can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote by the name of "Conatus Pharmaceuticals Sets The Stage For A Great 2018". In my opinion, Conatus has a good foothold in the NASH space. The huge licensing deal Conatus created with Novartis reinforces that notion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.