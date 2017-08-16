Cash - That's Where The Money Is

Will we see the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) hit 15,000 again in the next ten years? What about the S&P 500 index (SPY) at 1500 again? In this article, I will argue that there is a great chance that we will see that and offer suggestions as to how investors can protect themselves. Whether one looks at trailing P/E ratios or the more appropriate CAPE (developed by Robert Shiller), the market is at near historic highs. Many investors point out that the market is not so high if you look at forward P/E ratios especially when you compare stock yields to the yields of Treasury bonds.

The problem with that argument is that forward P/Es are based on forecasts and analysts’ forecasts often are off the mark. Comparing the yields on stocks to safe Treasury bonds gives investors a false sense of security. The yields on 10-year Treasuries are near historic lows, which make stock yields look attractive in comparison. I am not arguing that stocks will fall merely because of reversion to the mean or what goes up must come down.

The advancement in US Treasury bonds, which have resulted in historic low yields, and record stock prices is not based on sound economic fundamentals. Markets have been fueled mostly by an unprecedented flood of money by the Fed and other Central Banks around the world. If they had risen because of increased worker productivity or some new economic fundamental change, I would not be so sure that they were due to fall.

The Fed saved the US economy from the Great Recession by lowering interest rates and later by Quantitative Easing. I applauded Bernanke at the time for such decisive and bold action. This action eventually injected confidence in businesses and lowered the unemployment rate. The Fed balance sheet increased from under a trillion to over four trillion between 2008 to 2014. This huge injection of easy money that was also emulated by Japan and Europe now has to get mopped up.

The increase in money supply served the purpose of boosting confidence, but it also led to increased corporate debt and pushed up stock and bond prices. Even cash rich companies like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) could not resist the easy money and issued bonds during these times. Increasingly retail investors are buying stocks on margin. Low rates have also fueled auto purchases and loans. Today many of those subprime auto loans are at risk of default.

The Fed now needs to work on shrinking its balance sheet and tightening the money supply. I do not know what Yellen will do. If they manage to tighten successfully, stock and bond prices should decline gradually and hopefully Main Street will continue to prosper, job gains will continue and the unemployment rate will continue its low levels. And this tightening will make the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 fall significantly. The US economy faces four significant challenges that will contribute to the fall.

1) Inflation and the Fed

The Fed’s dual mandate is to maintain stable prices and maximum employment. Many argue that given that inflation is under 2%, the Fed should not raise rates or even reduce its huge balance sheet by selling its securities. Unlike gravity, The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a human invention. The way that statistical agencies choose to define the CPI determines what inflation rate we get. For example, asset prices, which I will argue should be in the index, have no impact on the CPI.

Humans are living longer now than ever. Unlike the past, when humans often were productive until the day they died, we now need to have alternative sources of income in our old age. The alternative sources can be in the form of real estate investments, bond holdings or stock holdings. Many argue that only the relatively well-off hold these assets. However, every American is invested in these assets directly or indirectly. The yields on bonds have huge implications for all of us as we age whether we hold those assets or not.

For example, the Social Security Fund’s growth is dependent on Treasury yields. If we all are purchasers of these assets that are supposed to provide us future income, why aren’t their prices taken into account when calculating inflation? If the price of bread goes up consumers will suffer. Similarly, if you had to pay $10 for every dollar of company earnings (PE ratio of 10) one year and the next year you have to pay $20 for the same $1 of earnings, then aren’t you, as a consumer, suffering?

Of course, the PE ratio may go from 10 to 20 because of improved fundamentals and economics, but this is not the case in the current economic climate. For example, about four years ago, you could buy Microsoft stock at a PE ratio of about 11. Today that same company is selling at a PE ratio of about 26. This is mostly due to easy money and lack of other investing opportunities. 10-year Treasury bond yield a decade ago was over 5%. Today it is under 2.5%.

The purchasers of Microsoft stock and 10-year Treasury bonds have faced over 100% inflation. For some reason, if bread prices rose 100%, it would raise a lot of eyebrows, but consumers not only don’t lament the increase of these assets’ prices, but as holders of these assets, they celebrate the price increases. Many investors may argue that Microsoft’s fundamentals have improved and so paying twice as much for every $1 of earnings is justified.

Has the US economy improved so much from 2007 (before the Great Recession) to justify paying over twice as much for 10-year bonds? Coming off a period of high unemployment, with rising entitlements and flat productivity gains, the US government is certainly no better off today than in 2007.

It is about time to include asset prices like stocks and bonds in the CPI. If Central Banks choose to not include these prices in the CPI, then they should still be very vigilant and attempt to deflate these prices without damaging Main Street economy. No matter what the Fed does, investors must be aware that the rise in their wealth in the past eight years has a lot to do with the more than quadrupling of the Fed Balance Sheet and historic low interest rates.

2. The Healthcare Disaster

British historian, Arnold J. Toynbee, stated that civilizations die from suicide, not murder. Today the biggest threat to the US economy is not ISIS, North Korea or trade with China. It is our disastrous healthcare system. President Trump promised to bring jobs to the US, but this is a pipe dream if we do not fix our healthcare system. US workers cost too much to hire because of the imbedded healthcare costs associated with them.

How can we compete with the German or the Canadian labor force when US workers are so much more expensive? Our work force is not competitive with other developed countries to a large degree because of imbedded healthcare costs.

The Soviet Union and Communism proved to be a poor system for matching production of goods with demand for goods. Shortages of some goods and over-production of other goods contributed to its downfall. Today in the US, healthcare comprises nearly 20% of the GDP. As of 2014 (the portion has grown since then), the share of GDP spent on healthcare in the US was 17.1%, by far the biggest percentage of any country. Compare this portion with the UK at 9.1%, Canada at 10.4%, oil-rich Norway at 9.7%, and Germany at 11.3%.

Of course, that high percentage by itself is meaningless. After all, what portion should a country spend on healthcare? That is certainly not up to any agency or bureaucrat to decide. But what makes the system so dismal is that the US consistently ranks at the bottom in outcomes compared to other wealthy nations, despite the disproportionate spending. In one study, the US was compared to 13 other high income countries and was shown to have the worst or one of the worst health outcomes based on multiple measures.

In fact, the US even ranks lower than many less affluent nations. Our healthcare system is like a couple going out to eat and spending $500 to eat a 15-minute meal at McDonald’s. There is nothing wrong with spending $500, nor at eating at a fast food restaurant. But the combination of the amount spent and the dining location demonstrates the flaw in the system.

In basic economics, we learn that more is better. This is taught in virtually every basic economics textbook much like how equilibrium is reached when an upward sloping supply curve intersects a downward sloping demand curve. This is so imbedded in consumers that we automatically assume it is the truth in all sectors. In the US, sadly many people are getting too much healthcare and many are not getting enough. Frequently, the media and politicians lament the plight of the uninsured or those without adequate access to healthcare. However too much healthcare is damaging millions of American lives as well. Hundreds of people die every day from the opioid epidemic.

Our healthcare system to a large part is responsible for this epidemic. About 80% of opioid addicts today started their addiction with prescription drugs. No single group or industry is responsible for the healthcare disaster. Physicians prefer blaming lawyers. Others blame Big Pharma, healthcare executives and doctors. The system is too complex to place blame on any one group. Consumers are led to believe that the healthcare system is the magic bullet to fix all their health problems.

Consumers are inundated with ads about various health problems and how they should ask their doctor about the such and such drug for the such and such ailment. The US and New Zealand are the only two high income countries that allow direct to consumer prescription drug advertising. The reasons why too much healthcare is damaging our health are beyond the scope of this article, but for those interested I highly recommend the excellent and extremely useful book by H. Gilbert Welch “Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health”.

The runaway costs coupled with poor outcomes are a very serious problem for the US. The Affordable Care Act tried to address some of the problems but was unable to tackle costs. Every time an effort was made to address costs, that portion of the law was defanged. For example, Sarah Palin coined the term “death panels” when the portion of the proposed law would have reimbursed physicians for counseling patients on living wills and advanced directives. Under the ACA, the “Cadillac Tax” is supposed to kick in in 2020.

This is a small step in the right direction, but there is talk in Congress to repeal this portion of the law. Congress has spent thousands of hours debating healthcare. Even the Supreme Court has spent valuable time on it. It is disheartening to witness Congress failing to reach the right answers. Even sadder is that politicians have failed at asking the right questions. Our country is rich enough to provide healthcare for everyone. Let’s figure out how to slash costs and do it in a cost-effective manner.

Healthcare makes up close to one fifth of our economy. There are too many individuals and companies that are benefiting from all the spending. Spending far less but more wisely will improve our nation’s health. Any effort to rein in costs is going to be met with formidable opposition from various groups who are benefiting from the spending. Politicians must figure out how to solve the healthcare disaster if the country does not want to commit suicide.

3. Demographics

As Warren Buffett says (how can I write a whole article without quoting the Oracle?), “When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact.” The US population is getting older and population growth is slowing. President Trump promises a return to 3% growth. Population growth and/or productivity gains must be attained to achieve that growth.

With slowing immigration and fewer births trends, the return to 3% growth is wishful thinking. High PE ratios can be justified if growth accelerates but I do not see any way that can come to fruition. Any future increase in stock prices has to come mostly from continued PE expansion. Increasing “P” without increasing the corresponding “E” is not sustainable.

Of course, in the future we may see a sudden increase in US worker productivity as we did in the 90’s. For example, if self-driving cars become widely used, it will free up much time that workers today spend concentrating on driving their cars. Thousands of lives will also be saved daily by reducing vehicular accidents. Until we see a whiff of an increase in productivity, I suggest investors take a more defensive posture when it comes to their portfolio.

4. Income Inequality

Income inequality is not merely a problem for the poor. It is a problem for the ultra-rich and everyone in between as well. Inequality is a serious destabilizing force that affects all classes in society. Revolutions are more likely to happen in countries where income inequality grows. I am not suggesting that the US is on the brink of a revolution, but inequality is growing and it is a destabilizing force that can affect the markets. In his book, “The CEO Pay Machine,” Steven Clifford writes about how the CEOs today get paid about 300 to 700 times more than the average worker compared to 26 times in 1978.

Many may argue that it is not the job of the government to rein in pay for CEOs. A pure free market is an illusion. The US has succeeded for the past two hundred years because of superior blend of market economics and government regulation. The US government directly or indirectly makes laws that lead to outcomes in the economy. For example, Mr. Clifford argues that laws passed by a Democratic Congress and President Clinton in 1993 contributed to the CEO pay expansion.

For comparison in the UK, CEOs get paid about 84 times the average worker and in Japan 16 times. Income inequality partially contributed to voter anger in the 2016 election that led to unusual numbers of votes cast for outsiders Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.

Solutions And Conclusion

US markets have reached historical highs that are not totally justified by fundamentals alone. The US economy has a number of serious challenges that need to be addressed. The unprecedented Fed policy of money expansion starting in 2008, saved us from the Great Recession but it is time to scale the easy money back, which will lead to a decrease in asset prices. What should an investor do in this environment?

1) Hoard cash. Cash is unexciting and earns zero percent. When your neighbor boasts about her stock gains in Amazon (AMZN), hoarding cash can be really frustrating. When markets are high, investors trash cash and favor high growth companies over companies with slow growth but solid assets. Similarly, the refrain during the financial crisis was that “Cash is King.” In reality, it is the other way around. 2009 was akin to a football team that just took possession of the football on its own 10-yard line.

The potential gain in that possession was 90 yards. Today we have reached the opponent’s 5-yard line. It is true we may be able to go another 5 yards but we better get our defense ready because the possession will soon change. Cash allows investors to keep a loaded gun for when bargains arise again. In nominal terms, cash is in no danger of losing its value and allows great flexibility.

2) Invest in companies with solid assets or solid earnings. As stated before, the current bias is towards growth. When companies whose valuation is based on growth fail to deliver, they will get severely punished. Companies that have solid assets will relatively fare better. For example, Deswell Industries’ (DSWL) has a net current asset value of about the same as its stock price. It recently became cash flow positive. It is not a company with high margins or a moat but its stock price is justified by its assets.

National Western Life (NWLI) is trading below its book value despite solid earnings for years. Its book value has continued to grow and is managed very conservatively. In a downturn, NWLI will suffer less than Salesforce (CRM). Mesabi Trust (MSB), a royalty trust has practically no costs because of its structure and will benefit in an inflationary environment. Its assets are solid.

3) Engage in merger arbitrage. Investments require tying up your money for prolonged periods. If you expect the Dow and the S&P indices to fall over 30%, it is not so wise to commit long term to companies especially large capitalization ones. Mergers have a deadline. If successful, you make some gains and will get your money back quickly.

Investors do need to pick situations where the downside risks are limited. In this environment, one of my favorites is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC). The acquisition price is $8.30 and it is currently trading around $6. The potential gain is over 35% in a short period. There is a risk that CFIUS will halt the acquisition. Even if the acquisition is halted, the drop in the stock price will be temporary and modest.

4) Stay away from shorting and buying volatility (VXX). I have argued that market indices are overpriced and investors have a false sense of security. Then shouldn’t we short stocks especially high fliers like Tesla (TSLA)? Or bet on an increase on volatility by buying the ETF, VXX? I recommend against those trades. Markets can remain irrational for a while longer. The risks of shorting stocks even in this environment do not justify the potential gains.

Additional Disclosures: I am very long cash and NWLI. I am moderately long MSB and DSWL. I am a little long LSCC and MSFT.