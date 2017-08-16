Chesapeake Energy Downside Target Hit, Insider Buying Could Mark Bottom

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has been pounded into submission after the last earnings release, with the stock trading down nearly 20% since Aug. 3rd.

On Aug. 4th, I wrote an article stating my reasoning for selling the open on the day of the release when the stock was trading at the $4.75 level. I cautioned investors that if the $4.38 level did not hold that the stock could make a quick slide to $3.92, where I would take a little bite. Below is a two-year daily chart.

One can see the downtrend that has been a nightmare for investors looking for a rebound in oil prices at the beginning of the year. Yesterday and today the stock touched the low made on June 27, 2016, of $3.93. Stocks have memories and investors long the stock know what can happen at this level. Volatility!

Insider buys 25K shares

On Aug. 11, Brian Martin a director at the company bought 25K shares of Chesapeake at prices between $4.10 and $4.11. Investors can view that document by clicking here. Appaloosa LP took a 3.6M share stake, according to a recent filing. I'm looking forward to examining the next few few days SEC filings to see if CEO Doug Lawler and others at the company have bought the dip to $3.92. That would be a big vote of confidence to me as a trader that the bottom is in.

Big Oil inventory reduction

I bought a little of Chesapeake this morning looking for a rally on the draw down in oil. Crude inventories dropped by 8.95M barrels, nearly three times analyst estimates. There might be slight delay in the real direction of oil as these events are a sometimes a sell-the-news trade. In my view, it's becoming quite clear that oil demand is robust and will likely stay strong as the economy clips along, which should be supportive of oil in the $50 range.

Balance sheet issues remain for the stock

A cash infusion is necessary for Chesapeake to right its balance sheet. I am looking for a key asset sale to bring in some much needed capital to avoid dilution. Can CEO Lawler pull it off? We will have to wait and see.

Downside Target

Chesapeake is testing the downside of its trading range. There is no doubt in my mind that it is because of the lack of cash on the balance sheet, which stands at $13M. I believe the risk/reward is looking better after the recent the 20% drop, but at the bottom anything can happen. In examining the chart above, one can see the red line that is drawn around the $3.60 level. I'm not saying the stock will trade there but if $3.92 doesn't hold; another 10% downside is possible.

Chesapeake needs higher oil prices for a big rally

I've said it before and I will say it again: Chesapeake needs oil in the mid-$50s to really right their balance sheet. That is not happening at present. When and if it does the stock will be much higher than it is today if management doesn't continue dilution.

Positive catalysts

Today's oil data could cause a nice spike back to $50 for WTI, which could easily cause Chesapeake to rally 15% to 25% in a matter of a few trading sessions. The Department of Justice closed a probe into natural gas accounting practice with no action taken. This should have had a positive effect on the stock, but the market is ignoring that fact as of today. Any asset sale that could put a couple hundred million back on the balance sheet could do the same.

Conclusion

Downside risk is limited after the 20% sell-off since the earnings report. Insiders need to buy at this level. We might have to wait a couple days to see if more insiders, besides Brian Martin, bought this last drop to $3.92. The oil inventory is declining, and rebalancing appears to be slowly coming to fruition.

If you like this article and would like my real time buy and sell recommendations I encourage you to sign up to my new premium service "Bargain Hunter" and take advantage of my introductory offer that expires on Sept. 1st.

Disclaimer: As always, do your own research and make your own decisions. It is important to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK,BP, LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.